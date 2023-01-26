2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times and pairings: Round 2
PGA Tour

2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times and pairings: Round 2

01/26/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Jon Rahm


The PGA Tour's best are competing in the San Diego area this week for the annual Farmers Insurance Open.

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open format features a field of 156 professionals are competing on the two courses at Torrey Pines. For the first two days, the field is evenly split between the North Course and host South Course, with each player in the field getting on round on each.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds all on the South Course.

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open second round starts at 9 a.m. local time -- or 12 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and tenth tees. Second-round tee times run through 11 a.m. local time -- or 2 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open second round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. Eastern.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times for Round 2

All times local; add three hours for Eastern; KEY: NC = North Course, SC = South Course

Click header to sort

TIME TEE COURSE PLAYERS
9:00 a.m. 1 SC Michael Kim, Peter Malnati, Nick Watney
9:10 a.m. 1 SC Satoshi Kodaira, Brice Garnett, Brian Stuard
9:20 a.m. 1 SC Jim Herman, Richy Werenski, Gary Woodland
9:30 a.m. 1 SC Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry
9:40 a.m. 1 SC Ben Taylor, Tyson Alexander, Paul Haley II
9:50 a.m. 1 SC Harry Higgs, Nico Echavarria, Michael Herrera
10:00 a.m. 1 SC William McGirt, Bill Haas, Ben Martin
10:10 a.m. 1 SC Brendan Steele, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair
10:20 a.m. 1 SC Adam Svensson, Luke List, Jason Day
10:30 a.m. 1 SC Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa
10:40 a.m. 1 SC Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama
10:50 a.m. 1 SC Kyle Stanley, Davis Riley, Justin Suh
11:00 a.m. 1 SC Dylan Wu, Philip Knowles, Trevor Cone
9:00 a.m. 10 SC Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers
9:10 a.m. 10 SC Jhonattan Vegas, Charley Hoffman, Taylor Pendrith
9:20 a.m. 10 SC Garrick Higgo, Robert Streb, Lanto Griffin
9:30 a.m. 10 SC Austin Cook, Cody Gribble, S.Y. Noh
9:40 a.m. 10 SC Matti Schmid, Brent Grant, Joey Vrzich
9:50 a.m. 10 SC MJ Daffue, Erik Barnes, Open Qualifier
10:00 a.m. 10 SC Ryan Palmer, Aaron Baddeley, John Huh
10:10 a.m. 10 SC James Hahn, Sean O'Hair, Maverick McNealy
10:20 a.m. 10 SC Sebastián Muñoz, J.B. Holmes, Sahith Theegala
10:30 a.m. 10 SC Henrik Norlander, Doc Redman, Hayden Buckley
10:40 a.m. 10 SC S.H. Kim, Kevin Roy, Keita Nakajima
10:50 a.m. 10 SC Anders Albertson, Harrison Endycott, Michael Block
11:00 a.m. 10 SC Will Gordon, Brandon Matthews, Open Qualifier
9:00 a.m. 1 NC Jason Dufner, Adam Hadwin, Ben Crane
9:10 a.m. 1 NC Martin Trainer, Camilo Villegas, Callum Tarren
9:20 a.m. 1 NC Scott Piercy, Jimmy Walker, Kevin Streelman
9:30 a.m. 1 NC Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Justin Lower
9:40 a.m. 1 NC Joseph Bramlett, Michael Gligic, Patrick Welch
9:50 a.m. 1 NC Tano Goya, Carson Young, Qualifier #1
10:00 a.m. 1 NC Rory Sabbatini, Arjun Atwal, Austin Smotherman
10:10 a.m. 1 NC Kevin Tway, Matthew NeSmith, Lee Hodges
10:20 a.m. 1 NC Ryan Brehm, Cameron Champ, Harris English
10:30 a.m. 1 NC Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings
10:40 a.m. 1 NC Carl Yuan, Kyle Westmoreland, Augusto Núñez
10:50 a.m. 1 NC Andrew Novak, Harry Hall, Trevor Werbylo
11:00 a.m. 1 NC Robby Shelton, Zecheng Dou, Qualifier #2
9:00 a.m. 10 NC David Lingmerth, Cameron Percy, Alex Smalley
9:10 a.m. 10 NC Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Taylor Montgomery
9:20 a.m. 10 NC Si Woo Kim, Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im
9:30 a.m. 10 NC Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
9:40 a.m. 10 NC Ryan Armour, Emiliano Grillo, Danny Lee
9:50 a.m. 10 NC Davis Thompson, Scott Harrington, Cole Hammer
10:00 a.m. 10 NC Adam Schenk, Doug Ghim, Stephan Jaeger
10:10 a.m. 10 NC Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, Hank Lebioda
10:20 a.m. 10 NC Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Michael Thompson
10:30 a.m. 10 NC Jonathan Byrd, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Moore
10:40 a.m. 10 NC Nick Hardy, Dean Burmester, Sam Stevens
10:50 a.m. 10 NC Ben Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Vincent Norrman
11:00 a.m. 10 NC Kevin Yu, Eric Cole, Taiga Semikawa

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.