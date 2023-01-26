2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times and pairings: Round 2

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the San Diego area this week for the annual Farmers Insurance Open.
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open format features a field of 156 professionals are competing on the two courses at Torrey Pines. For the first two days, the field is evenly split between the North Course and host South Course, with each player in the field getting on round on each.
After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds all on the South Course.
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open second round starts at 9 a.m. local time -- or 12 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and tenth tees. Second-round tee times run through 11 a.m. local time -- or 2 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open second round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. Eastern.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times for Round 2
All times local; add three hours for Eastern; KEY: NC = North Course, SC = South Course
|TIME
|TEE
|COURSE
|PLAYERS
|9:00 a.m.
|1
|SC
|Michael Kim, Peter Malnati, Nick Watney
|9:10 a.m.
|1
|SC
|Satoshi Kodaira, Brice Garnett, Brian Stuard
|9:20 a.m.
|1
|SC
|Jim Herman, Richy Werenski, Gary Woodland
|9:30 a.m.
|1
|SC
|Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry
|9:40 a.m.
|1
|SC
|Ben Taylor, Tyson Alexander, Paul Haley II
|9:50 a.m.
|1
|SC
|Harry Higgs, Nico Echavarria, Michael Herrera
|10:00 a.m.
|1
|SC
|William McGirt, Bill Haas, Ben Martin
|10:10 a.m.
|1
|SC
|Brendan Steele, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair
|10:20 a.m.
|1
|SC
|Adam Svensson, Luke List, Jason Day
|10:30 a.m.
|1
|SC
|Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa
|10:40 a.m.
|1
|SC
|Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama
|10:50 a.m.
|1
|SC
|Kyle Stanley, Davis Riley, Justin Suh
|11:00 a.m.
|1
|SC
|Dylan Wu, Philip Knowles, Trevor Cone
|9:00 a.m.
|10
|SC
|Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers
|9:10 a.m.
|10
|SC
|Jhonattan Vegas, Charley Hoffman, Taylor Pendrith
|9:20 a.m.
|10
|SC
|Garrick Higgo, Robert Streb, Lanto Griffin
|9:30 a.m.
|10
|SC
|Austin Cook, Cody Gribble, S.Y. Noh
|9:40 a.m.
|10
|SC
|Matti Schmid, Brent Grant, Joey Vrzich
|9:50 a.m.
|10
|SC
|MJ Daffue, Erik Barnes, Open Qualifier
|10:00 a.m.
|10
|SC
|Ryan Palmer, Aaron Baddeley, John Huh
|10:10 a.m.
|10
|SC
|James Hahn, Sean O'Hair, Maverick McNealy
|10:20 a.m.
|10
|SC
|Sebastián Muñoz, J.B. Holmes, Sahith Theegala
|10:30 a.m.
|10
|SC
|Henrik Norlander, Doc Redman, Hayden Buckley
|10:40 a.m.
|10
|SC
|S.H. Kim, Kevin Roy, Keita Nakajima
|10:50 a.m.
|10
|SC
|Anders Albertson, Harrison Endycott, Michael Block
|11:00 a.m.
|10
|SC
|Will Gordon, Brandon Matthews, Open Qualifier
|9:00 a.m.
|1
|NC
|Jason Dufner, Adam Hadwin, Ben Crane
|9:10 a.m.
|1
|NC
|Martin Trainer, Camilo Villegas, Callum Tarren
|9:20 a.m.
|1
|NC
|Scott Piercy, Jimmy Walker, Kevin Streelman
|9:30 a.m.
|1
|NC
|Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Justin Lower
|9:40 a.m.
|1
|NC
|Joseph Bramlett, Michael Gligic, Patrick Welch
|9:50 a.m.
|1
|NC
|Tano Goya, Carson Young, Qualifier #1
|10:00 a.m.
|1
|NC
|Rory Sabbatini, Arjun Atwal, Austin Smotherman
|10:10 a.m.
|1
|NC
|Kevin Tway, Matthew NeSmith, Lee Hodges
|10:20 a.m.
|1
|NC
|Ryan Brehm, Cameron Champ, Harris English
|10:30 a.m.
|1
|NC
|Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings
|10:40 a.m.
|1
|NC
|Carl Yuan, Kyle Westmoreland, Augusto Núñez
|10:50 a.m.
|1
|NC
|Andrew Novak, Harry Hall, Trevor Werbylo
|11:00 a.m.
|1
|NC
|Robby Shelton, Zecheng Dou, Qualifier #2
|9:00 a.m.
|10
|NC
|David Lingmerth, Cameron Percy, Alex Smalley
|9:10 a.m.
|10
|NC
|Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Taylor Montgomery
|9:20 a.m.
|10
|NC
|Si Woo Kim, Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im
|9:30 a.m.
|10
|NC
|Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
|9:40 a.m.
|10
|NC
|Ryan Armour, Emiliano Grillo, Danny Lee
|9:50 a.m.
|10
|NC
|Davis Thompson, Scott Harrington, Cole Hammer
|10:00 a.m.
|10
|NC
|Adam Schenk, Doug Ghim, Stephan Jaeger
|10:10 a.m.
|10
|NC
|Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, Hank Lebioda
|10:20 a.m.
|10
|NC
|Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Michael Thompson
|10:30 a.m.
|10
|NC
|Jonathan Byrd, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Moore
|10:40 a.m.
|10
|NC
|Nick Hardy, Dean Burmester, Sam Stevens
|10:50 a.m.
|10
|NC
|Ben Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Vincent Norrman
|11:00 a.m.
|10
|NC
|Kevin Yu, Eric Cole, Taiga Semikawa