2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times and pairings: Round 2

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the San Diego area this week for the annual Farmers Insurance Open.

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open format features a field of 156 professionals are competing on the two courses at Torrey Pines. For the first two days, the field is evenly split between the North Course and host South Course, with each player in the field getting on round on each.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds all on the South Course.

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open second round starts at 9 a.m. local time -- or 12 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and tenth tees. Second-round tee times run through 11 a.m. local time -- or 2 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open second round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. Eastern.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times for Round 2

All times local; add three hours for Eastern; KEY: NC = North Course, SC = South Course

