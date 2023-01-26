2023 Farmers Insurance Open tournament format, pro cut rules

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open pro-am format is a professional golf tournament for the 156 players in the field.

The 156 pros are split into threesomes for each of the first two days. Each golfer will play one round on the two courses hosting: the North and South Course at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif. There will be 78 golfers on each course each day.

Farmers Insurance Open format

For the professionals, the tournament format is simple: the usual 72-hole, stroke-play tournament you see most weeks on the PGA Tour. Lowest score wins.

Each player gets a round on the North Course and the South Course before the cut is made. For the final two rounds of the event, all players compete only on the South Course.

Farmers Insurance Open pro and pro-am cut rules

After the first two rounds are completed, the cut rule kicks in, dropping the field to the top 65 pros and ties who advance to the final two round at Torrey Pines' South Course.

Prior to 2020, if more than 78 players made the 54-hole cut, then the cut was instead to the number nearest 70 for the final round. It was kind of like getting MDF'd when 78 or more players made the 36-hole cut at other PGA Tour events, except it happened after 54 holes.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will earn 500 FedEx Cup points and will earn approximately 47 Official World Golf Ranking points.

Farmers Insurance Open playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The Farmers Insurance Open playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18 played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.