2022 QBE Shootout preview: Purse, field, format, TV and streaming schedule, channels
PGA Tour

2022 QBE Shootout preview: Purse, field, format, TV and streaming schedule, channels

12/09/2022
Ryan Ballengee


The 2022 QBE Shootout starts on Friday at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., with 12 two-person teams teeing off in the 54-hole event to determine team supremacy in one of the final events of the year.

This event, which has been played since 1989, has long been known colloquially as the Shark Shootout, but Greg Norman is no longer involved. Still, the tournament is sanctioned by the PGA Tour as a Challenge event, meaning the earnings are unofficial and no FedEx Cup points are on the line. Additionally, there are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as this is a team event.

Who's playing this week?

The QBE Shootout has a pretty good field, particularly for this time of year. Max Homa is the highest-ranked player in the field, and he's joined by the likes of Tom Hoge, Sahith Theegala, Steve Stricker and Brian Harman. There are also two top-10 LPGA Tour players -- Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson -- that are in the field.

How does the event work?

The QBE Shootout is a 54-hole event, with each player in the field teamed up in twosomes that compete together. The field will play in a different competition each day. The first round is a scramble, with the second round played under modified alternate shot rules, and the final round being a four-ball competition. There is no cut. The team with the lowest combined score from the three team rounds wins.

What is the purse?

The QBE Shootout purse is $3.8 million, with the winning team splitting $950,000 -- getting $475,000 each. Every team is paid this week, as there's no cut.

On what TV channels will this air?

The QBE Shootout will air on Golf Channel only on Friday, with Golf Channel and NBC splitting coverage on Sunday.

Where can I stream this event?

Golf fans can stream the QBE Shootout on Peacock, as well as through NBC Sports' website and apps.

TV schedule

All times Eastern

  • Friday, December 9: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, December 10: 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, 2:30-4:30 p.m. on NBC
  • Sunday, December 11: 1-2 p.m. on Golf Channel, 2-4 p.m. on NBC

Streaming schedule

All times Eastern

  • Friday, December 9: 1-4 p.m. on Peacock
  • Saturday, December 10: 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Peacock
  • Sunday, December 11: 1-4 p.m. on Peacock

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.