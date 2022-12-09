2022 QBE Shootout preview: Purse, field, format, TV and streaming schedule, channels

The 2022 QBE Shootout starts on Friday at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., with 12 two-person teams teeing off in the 54-hole event to determine team supremacy in one of the final events of the year.

This event, which has been played since 1989, has long been known colloquially as the Shark Shootout, but Greg Norman is no longer involved. Still, the tournament is sanctioned by the PGA Tour as a Challenge event, meaning the earnings are unofficial and no FedEx Cup points are on the line. Additionally, there are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as this is a team event.

Who's playing this week?

The QBE Shootout has a pretty good field, particularly for this time of year. Max Homa is the highest-ranked player in the field, and he's joined by the likes of Tom Hoge, Sahith Theegala, Steve Stricker and Brian Harman. There are also two top-10 LPGA Tour players -- Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson -- that are in the field.

How does the event work?

The QBE Shootout is a 54-hole event, with each player in the field teamed up in twosomes that compete together. The field will play in a different competition each day. The first round is a scramble, with the second round played under modified alternate shot rules, and the final round being a four-ball competition. There is no cut. The team with the lowest combined score from the three team rounds wins.

What is the purse?

The QBE Shootout purse is $3.8 million, with the winning team splitting $950,000 -- getting $475,000 each. Every team is paid this week, as there's no cut.

On what TV channels will this air?

The QBE Shootout will air on Golf Channel only on Friday, with Golf Channel and NBC splitting coverage on Sunday.

Where can I stream this event?

Golf fans can stream the QBE Shootout on Peacock, as well as through NBC Sports' website and apps.

TV schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, December 9: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, December 10: 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, 2:30-4:30 p.m. on NBC

Sunday, December 11: 1-2 p.m. on Golf Channel, 2-4 p.m. on NBC

Streaming schedule

All times Eastern