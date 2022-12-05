The 2022 QBE Shootout purse is set for $3.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $950,000 -- more than the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The QBE Shootout field is headed by 12 two-player teams, with stars like Max Homa, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson and Jason Day teaming up.

The three-round event changes formats each round, with a scramble in Round 1 on Friday, a modified alternate shot on Saturday and a best-ball format on Sunday. The lowest team score combined between the three formats in three rounds wins the event and gets an exemption into the next year's tournament.

The event, formerly known as the Franklin Templeton Shootout and the Shark Shootout, is played this year at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. Greg Norman is not involved with the event after moving to LIV Golf as their CEO.

The prize money is split between teammates, with the winning team's players each receiving $450,000 for the victory.

There is no cut in this tournament, which is considered unofficial but sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

2022 QBE Shootout purse, winner's share, prize money payout