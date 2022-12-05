2022 QBE Shootout format, cut rules and day-by-day games

The 2022 QBE Shootout format is similar to the competition's prior years, with the two-person competition starting at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

The QBE Shootout field is 24 players as 12 teams of two. The 12 highest-ranked available players from the prior season's final FedEx Cup points list get in the field, with another 10 special exemptions joining the field. Of those 10 exemptions, at least four must come from the top 40 of the PGA Tour's all-time money list. The defending champions are exempt, too. There are two LPGA Tour players -- Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson -- in the field.

The QBE Shootout format is a 54-hole event. The first round is a scramble, with the second round played under modified alternate shot and the final round being a four-ball competition. There is no cut.

A sudden-death playoff to settle any ties after 54 holes will be played. The 18th hole is played over and over, but the format changes for each playoff hole to match the tournament's format. The first playoff hole is a scramble; the second playoff hole is modified alternate shot, and the third playoff hole is fourball.

The players on the winning team will split the top prize from the $3.8 million purse, but there are no FedEx Cup points or PGA Tour exemptions for the winners.

The QBE Shootout has been played since 1989, with the likes of Greg Norman, Rickie Fowler, Lexi Thompson, Fred Couples, John Daly, Jason Dufner, Steve Elkington, Nick Faldo, Brad Faxon and more participating.