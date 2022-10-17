2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're at Congaree for the The CJ Cup in South Carolina. We have a really good field here, with 30 of the world top 50, which is almost full participation these days.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina One and Done picks

Rory McIlroy: How can you not like McIlroy every time out? And, at this point, just don't get heartbroken and pick him in a major.

Jon Rahm: Rahm looked great in Spain, like he was never going to lose. Congaree gives off some similar vibes.

Sepp Straka: Straka has been in a playoff two of his last four times out on the PGA Tour.

Cameron Young: Young's driving should be a big asset this week, and his first PGA Tour win is coming soon.

My pick this week is Cameron Young.

WANT TO TALK ABOUT YOUR PICKS? JOIN OUR DISCORD!

2022-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks