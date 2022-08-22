2022 Tour Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, concluding this week with the 2022 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have both the Tour Championship, with the playoffs coming to an end in Atlanta. Depending on your league, it might have ended last week (like mine), or it might have picks this week -- either with or without strokes included.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Tour Championship One and Done picks

With strokes

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler has the edge by two over Patrick Cantlay, and no one worse than -5 to start has won yet in three years of this format.

Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay is in a great spot to win another FedEx Cup title, and I love his chances.

Xander Schauffele: He's played well here in the past, is playing great now, and he's fourth in the standings.

My pick this week is Patrick Cantlay.

Without strokes

Xander Schauffele: He's played well here in the past, is playing great now, and he's fourth in the standings.

My pick this week is Xander Schauffele.

WANT TO TALK ABOUT YOUR PICKS? JOIN OUR DISCORD!

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks