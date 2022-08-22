2022 Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
08/22/2022 at 2:51 pm
Ryan Ballengee


The 2022 Tour Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Dela.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +200 betting odds with his start at 10 under before a ball is hit.

No. 2 Patrick Cantlay is next best on the table at 17-to-4, with Xander Schauffele at 15-to-2.

Rory McIlroy and Will Zalatoris are at 11-to-1 betting odds.

2022 Tour Championship: Preview

This week, we have the Tour Championship, with the PGA Tour concluding its season and the FedEx Cup playoffs in Atlanta at East Lake. This is a tricky golf course to play, and there are lots of penalties looming for poor shots.

We have two sets of odds this week, with most folks choosing to bet with starting strokes included instead of the 72-hole event unto itself.

2022 Tour Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS WITH ODDS W/O
Scottie Scheffler 200 1200
Patrick Cantlay 425 1200
Xander Schauffele 750 1200
Rory McIlroy 1100 800
Will Zalatoris 1100 1800
Jon Rahm 1600 1000
Tony Finau 2000 1600
Sam Burns 2500 2500
Cameron Smith 2800 2000
Justin Thomas 2800 1400
Sungjae Im 3000 2000
Matthew Fitzpatrick 4000 2000
Cameron Young 5000 1800
Collin Morikawa 8000 2500
Joaquin Niemann 8000 2800
Jordan Spieth 8000 2500
Viktor Hovland 8000 3300
Corey Conners 12500 3300
Hideki Matsuyama 12500 5000
Scott Stallings 12500 7000
Sepp Straka 12500 15000
Billy Horschel 15000 4500
Max Homa 15000 5500
Aaron Wise 20000 4000
Adam Scott 20000 3300
Brian Harman 20000 6600
Sahith Theegala 25000 6600
J.T. Poston 50000 8000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 50000 10000
Tom Hoge 50000 15000

