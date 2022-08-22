2022 Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Tour Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Dela.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +200 betting odds with his start at 10 under before a ball is hit.

No. 2 Patrick Cantlay is next best on the table at 17-to-4, with Xander Schauffele at 15-to-2.

Rory McIlroy and Will Zalatoris are at 11-to-1 betting odds.

2022 Tour Championship: Preview

This week, we have the Tour Championship, with the PGA Tour concluding its season and the FedEx Cup playoffs in Atlanta at East Lake. This is a tricky golf course to play, and there are lots of penalties looming for poor shots.

We have two sets of odds this week, with most folks choosing to bet with starting strokes included instead of the 72-hole event unto itself.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Tour Championship betting odds: Outright winner