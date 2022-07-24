2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have both the Rocket Mortgage Classic, held on a course where players can go deep at TPC Twin Cities. This is a longer venue where longer hitters have tended to contend and win in the event's short history.

2022 British Open Championship One and Done picks

Tony Finau: Top 5 Tony likes this kind of venue, and he's playing in this event for a reason.

Kevin Kisner: Kisner is a true horse-for-course guy, and he has strong results in Detroit.

Troy Merritt: In keeping with the HFC guys, here's a strong play

Cameron Young: Young is inching closer to his first PGA Tour win, and he's a force.

My pick this week is Cameron Young.

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks