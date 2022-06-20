2022 Travelers Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 Travelers Championship and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Travelers Championship. Hartford again hosts the PGA Tour, and TPC River Highlands is such a good course for the event. There's plenty of room to score and plenty of room to post big numbers.

Hopefully you tailed my top two picks from last week; you would have done really well!

2022 Travelers Championship One and Done picks

Sam Burns: It feels like a great chance to use Burns if you haven't yet this season. Major win incoming in 2023.

Denny McCarthy: Denny is trending toward a win, and his finish at the US Open was some of his best golf on Tour.

Brian Harman: Harman is a fan of this course, and I think there's plenty good reason to like him again.

Aaron Wise: Wise is also trending toward a win and making a big jump in the OWGR.

My pick this week is Denny McCarthy.

