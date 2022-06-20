2022 Travelers Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.
For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.
We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 Travelers Championship and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.
Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.
This week, we have the Travelers Championship. Hartford again hosts the PGA Tour, and TPC River Highlands is such a good course for the event. There's plenty of room to score and plenty of room to post big numbers.
Hopefully you tailed my top two picks from last week; you would have done really well!
2022 Travelers Championship One and Done picks
- Sam Burns: It feels like a great chance to use Burns if you haven't yet this season. Major win incoming in 2023.
- Denny McCarthy: Denny is trending toward a win, and his finish at the US Open was some of his best golf on Tour.
- Brian Harman: Harman is a fan of this course, and I think there's plenty good reason to like him again.
- Aaron Wise: Wise is also trending toward a win and making a big jump in the OWGR.
My pick this week is Denny McCarthy.
2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks
- Fortinet Championship: Kevin Na (MC)
- Sanderson Farms Championship: Mito Pereira (T-31)
- Shriners Children's Open: Webb Simpson (MC)
- The CJ Cup at Summit: Marc Leishman (T-38)
- Zozo Championship: Rickie Fowler (T-44)
- Buttefield Bermuda Championship: Matt Fitzpatrick (T-30)
- World Wide Technology Championship: Abraham Ancer (T-7)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open: Talor Gooch (60th)
- The RSM Classic: Russell Henley (T-22)
- Sentry Tournament of Champions: Sungjae Im (T-8)
- Sony Open in Hawaii: Kevin Kisner (T-3)
- The American Express: Adam Hadwin (T-25)
- Farmers Insurance Open: Will Zalatoris (P-2)
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Maverick McNealy (T-33)
- Waste Management Phoenix Open: Hideki Matsuyama (T-8)
- The Genesis Invitational: Dustin Johnson (MC)
- The Honda Classic: Billy Horschel (T-16)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: Keith Mitchell (T-61)
- Puerto Rico Open: Mark Hubbard (T-38)
- The Players Championship: Viktor Hovland (T-9)
- Valspar Championship: Jason Kokrak (MC)
- WGC Dell Technologies Match Play: Sergio Garcia (T-26)
- Corales Puntacana Championship: Joel Dahmen (WD, Montezuma's Revenge)
- Valero Texas Open: Chris Kirk (T-35)
- Masters Tournament: Jon Rahm (T-27)
- RBC Heritage: Matt Kuchar (T-3)
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Ryan Palmer (T-18)
- Mexico Open at Vidanta: Tony Finau (T-2)
- Wells Fargo Championship: Corey Conners (T-21)
- AT&T Byron Nelson: Sam Burns (MC)
- PGA Championship: Scottie Scheffler (MC)
- Charles Schwab Challenge: Jordan Spieth (T-7)
- the Memorial Tournament: Patrick Cantlay (3rd)
- RBC Canadian Open: Patrick Reed (WD/LIV); Tyrrell Hatton (MC)
- US Open: Justin Thomas
- Travelers Championship: Denny McCarthy