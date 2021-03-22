2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour has two events this week, and the lead event is the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas. Austin Country Club hosts once again as the top 64 available players in the world compete over five days to determine a champion.

Making fantasy predictions for this event is always particularly difficult given the fickle nature of match play. Going to a round-robin format for the first three days frankly hasn’t made it easier. So, we’re taking some liberties here in making predictions, in each group, and then we’ll play it down to a champion.

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play rankings: Top 10 picks

Group 1: Dustin Johnson (1), Kevin Na (28), Robert MacIntyre (41), Adam Long (61) — Dustin Johnson feels like the right answer here, but I think Adam Long is a dark horse.

— Dustin Johnson feels like the right answer here, but I think Adam Long is a dark horse. Group 2: Justin Thomas (2), Louis Oosthuizen (22), Kevin Kisner (34), Matt Kuchar (52) — All of these guys have been deep in the last two of these, but it’s JT or Kisner for me. I like JT.

— All of these guys have been deep in the last two of these, but it’s JT or Kisner for me. I like JT. Group 3: Jon Rahm (3), Ryan Palmer (23), Shane Lowry (38), Sebastian Munoz (56) — Jon Rahm should advance out of here pretty easily, though Ryan Palmer might be sneaky.

— Jon Rahm should advance out of here pretty easily, though Ryan Palmer might be sneaky. Group 4: Collin Morikawa (4), Billy Horschel (32), Max Homa (35), JT Poston (63) — I like Collin Morikawa here, though Billy Horschel is a bulldog.

— I like Collin Morikawa here, though Billy Horschel is a bulldog. Group 5: Bryson DeChambeau (5), Tommy Fleetwood (21), Si Woo Kim (45), Antoine Rozner (58) — Hard to see anyone beating Bryson.

— Hard to see anyone beating Bryson. Group 6: Xander Schauffele (6), Scottie Scheffler (30), Jason Day (44), Andy Sullivan (57) — Scottie Scheffler is my guy here, particularly with his UT-Austin background.

— Scottie Scheffler is my guy here, particularly with his UT-Austin background. Group 7: Patrick Reed (7), Joaquin Niemann (26), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33), Bubba Watson (55) — This could be a wild-card group, but I think Niemann is the guy.

— This could be a wild-card group, but I think Niemann is the guy. Group 8: Tyrrell Hatton (8), Lee Westwood (18), Sergio Garcia (39), Matt Wallace (51) — Four Euros? I think Westwood is tired, and Tyrrell is ready to pounce.

— Four Euros? I think Westwood is tired, and Tyrrell is ready to pounce. Group 9: Webb Simpson (9), Paul Casey (17), Mackenzie Hughes (48), Talor Gooch (59) — Paul Casey is my guy in this group. He’s playing fabulous, confident golf.

— Paul Casey is my guy in this group. He’s playing fabulous, confident golf. Group 10: Patrick Cantlay (10), Hideki Matsuyama (23), Carlos Ortiz (42), Brian Harman (54) — I think Brian Harman is the guy to come out of here. Cantlay should win, but I think he’s thinking about Augusta.

— I think Brian Harman is the guy to come out of here. Cantlay should win, but I think he’s thinking about Augusta. Group 11: Rory McIlroy (11), Cameron Smith (25), Lanto Griffin (46), Ian Poulter (60) — I love Cam Smith this week, so I’ll take him.

— I love Cam Smith this week, so I’ll take him. Group 12: Tony Finau (12), Jason Kokrak (29), Will Zalatoris (40), Dylan Frittelli (64) — A fascinating group to me. I could see any of the four winning. But I like Kokrak.

— A fascinating group to me. I could see any of the four winning. But I like Kokrak. Group 13: Viktor Hovland (13), Abraham Ancer (27), Bernd Wiesberger (43), Kevin Streelman (53) — Hovland is my guy here. Everyone else isn’t really at their best level right now.

— Hovland is my guy here. Everyone else isn’t really at their best level right now. Group 14: Daniel Berger (14), Harris English (19), Brendon Todd (47), Erik Van Rooyen (62) — Same here. Gimme Berger, even with the rib injury.

— Same here. Gimme Berger, even with the rib injury. Group 15: Matthew Fitzpatrick (15), Matthew Wolff (20), Corey Conners (37), Jordan Spieth (49) — I think Jordan Spieth could really make a run in this event, but Fitz’s short game can save him in match play.

— I think Jordan Spieth could really make a run in this event, but Fitz’s short game can save him in match play. Group 16: Sungjae Im (16), Victor Perez (31), Marc Leishman (36), Russell Henley (50) — I could make a case for every player in the group, but I’m going to take Sungjae.

2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play rankings: Group stage picks

Round of 16

1 vs. 16: Dustin Johnson vs. Sungjae Im — I’ll take DJ in this one.

8 vs. 9: Tyrrell Hatton vs. Paul Casey — It would be such a good match with two very different demeanors, but I’d like Casey.

4 vs. 13: Collin Morikawa vs. Viktor Hovland — Please let this happen. Would be a slugfest. Gimme Hovland, though.

5 vs. 12: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Jason Kokrak — Heavyweight battle! Bryson wins.

6 vs: 11: Scottie Scheffler vs. Cameron Smith — My two favorite dark horses would meet here, and I’d like Scheffler.

3 vs. 14: Jon Rahm vs. Daniel Berger — Rahm. Berger can get out of his group but I don’t think past this round.

7 vs. 10: Joaquin Niemann vs. Brian Harman — This would be a fun one, but I think Harman would take it.

2 vs. 15: Justin Thomas vs. Jordan Spieth — Can you imagine how much fun this match would be? I’d take JT.

Quarterfinals

Dustin Johnson vs. Paul Casey — I think Casey goes far in this one and beats DJ in a shocker.

Viktor Hovland vs. Bryson DeChambeau — Bryson is going to be really hard to beat on this course.

Scottie Scheffler vs. Jon Rahm — I love both players, but I think Rahm moves on.

Brian Harman vs. Justin Thomas — Have to think JT gets the win here.

Semifinals

Paul Casey vs. Bryson DeChambeau — Could this Englishman take down Bryson? I think so.

Jon Rahm vs. Justin Thomas — What a great semifinal this would be. I would take JT.

Final