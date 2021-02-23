2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla.

The betting favorite this week is Dustin Johnson, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Jon Rahm is next best at 9-to-1.

There are four guys on 16-to-1: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele.

2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession, with the PGA Tour going to an unknown course (at least at this level) for the field. We have 72 players competing in a no-cut situation with a ton of money on the line. These events typically come home to top-10 players.

2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession betting odds: Outright winner