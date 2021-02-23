2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla.
The betting favorite this week is Dustin Johnson, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.
Jon Rahm is next best at 9-to-1.
There are four guys on 16-to-1: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele.
This week, we have WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession, with the PGA Tour going to an unknown course (at least at this level) for the field. We have 72 players competing in a no-cut situation with a ton of money on the line. These events typically come home to top-10 players.
2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession betting odds: Outright winner
- Dustin Johnson: +700
- Jon Rahm: +900
- Justin Thomas: +1600
- Rory McIlroy: +1600
- Xander Schauffele: +1600
- Bryson DeChambeau: +1800
- Patrick Cantlay: +2000
- Tony Finau: +2000
- Brooks Koepka: +2200
- Tyrrell Hatton: +2200
- Viktor Hovland: +2200
- Daniel Berger: +3000
- Patrick Reed: +3000
- Webb Simpson: +3300
- Sungjae Im: +3500
- Collin Morikawa: +4000
- Joaquin Niemann: +4000
- Scottie Scheffler: +4500
- Cameron Smith: +5000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +5000
- Harris English: +5500
- Tommy Fleetwood: +5500
- Adam Scott: +6000
- Jason Day: +6000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +6000
- Justin Rose: +7000
- Will Zalatoris: +7000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +7500
- Max Homa: +7500
- Sergio Garcia: +7500
- Abraham Ancer: +8000
- Ryan Palmer: +9000
- Billy Horschel: +10000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +11000
- Marc Leishman: +11000
- Bubba Watson: +12500
- Carlos Ortiz: +12500
- Jason Kokrak: +12500
- Kevin Kisner: +12500
- Kevin Na: +12500
- Matthew Wolff: +12500
- Robert MacIntyre: +12500
- Shane Lowry: +12500
- Victor Perez: +12500
- Gary Woodland: +15000
- Lanto Griffin: +15000
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +15000
- Bernd Wiesberger: +17500
- Brendon Todd: +17500
- Lee Westwood: +17500
- Mackenzie Hughes: +17500
- Thomas Detry: +17500
- Andy Sullivan: +20000
- Cameron Champ: +20000
- Erik van Rooyen: +20000
- Laurie Canter: +20000
- Lucas Herbert: +20000
- Matt Kuchar: +20000
- Sebastián Muñoz: +20000
- Rafa Cabrera Bello: +22500
- David Lipsky: +25000
- Sami Valimaki: +25000
- Aaron Rai: +30000
- Chan Kim: +30000
- Jason Scrivener: +30000
- Brad Kennedy: +100000
- Danie van Tonder: +100000
- JC Ritchie: +100000
- Min Woo Lee: +100000
- Trevor Simsby: +100000
- Wade Ormsby: +100000
- Yuki Inamori: +100000