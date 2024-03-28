2024 Ford Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
March 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Nelly Korda in 2018
The 2024 Ford Championship purse is set for $2.25 million, with the winner's share coming in at $337,500 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Ford Championship field is headed by Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda and more of the best players in the world.

This is the seventh event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

With 144 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, Ariz.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $337,500
2 $212,233
3 $153,959
4 $119,100
5 $95,862
6 $78,432
7 $65,651
8 $57,518
9 $51,708
10 $47,060
11 $43,573
12 $40,667
13 $38,111
14 $35,788
15 $33,696
16 $31,837
17 $30,212
18 $28,817
19 $27,654
20 $26,725
21 $25,797
22 $24,866
23 $23,937
24 $23,007
25 $22,194
26 $21,381
27 $20,566
28 $19,752
29 $18,940
30 $18,243
31 $17,545
32 $16,848
33 $16,151
34 $15,453
35 $14,873
36 $14,292
37 $13,712
38 $13,130
39 $12,549
40 $12,084
41 $11,620
42 $11,156
43 $10,689
44 $10,225
45 $9,877
46 $9,527
47 $9,179
48 $8,830
49 $8,482
50 $8,133
51 $7,902
52 $7,669
53 $7,435
54 $7,205
55 $6,971
56 $6,738
57 $6,507
58 $6,274
59 $6,043
60 $5,810
61 $5,694
62 $5,576
63 $5,462
64 $5,346
65 $5,228

2024 Ford Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Ford Championship purse?

The 2024 Ford Championship purse is $2.25 million.

How much is the 2024 Ford Championship winner's share?

The 2024 Ford Championship winner's share is $337,500.

What is the 2024 Ford Championship field size?

The 2024 Ford Championship field features 144 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 Ford Championship?

There is a 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties at the 2024 Ford Championship.

