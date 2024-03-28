The 2024 Ford Championship purse is set for $2.25 million, with the winner's share coming in at $337,500 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Ford Championship field is headed by Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda and more of the best players in the world.

This is the seventh event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

With 144 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, Ariz.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 Ford Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $337,500 2 $212,233 3 $153,959 4 $119,100 5 $95,862 6 $78,432 7 $65,651 8 $57,518 9 $51,708 10 $47,060 11 $43,573 12 $40,667 13 $38,111 14 $35,788 15 $33,696 16 $31,837 17 $30,212 18 $28,817 19 $27,654 20 $26,725 21 $25,797 22 $24,866 23 $23,937 24 $23,007 25 $22,194 26 $21,381 27 $20,566 28 $19,752 29 $18,940 30 $18,243 31 $17,545 32 $16,848 33 $16,151 34 $15,453 35 $14,873 36 $14,292 37 $13,712 38 $13,130 39 $12,549 40 $12,084 41 $11,620 42 $11,156 43 $10,689 44 $10,225 45 $9,877 46 $9,527 47 $9,179 48 $8,830 49 $8,482 50 $8,133 51 $7,902 52 $7,669 53 $7,435 54 $7,205 55 $6,971 56 $6,738 57 $6,507 58 $6,274 59 $6,043 60 $5,810 61 $5,694 62 $5,576 63 $5,462 64 $5,346 65 $5,228

2024 Ford Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Ford Championship purse? The 2024 Ford Championship purse is $2.25 million.

How much is the 2024 Ford Championship winner's share? The 2024 Ford Championship winner's share is $337,500.

What is the 2024 Ford Championship field size? The 2024 Ford Championship field features 144 players.