2024 Ford Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
March 31, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Nelly Korda
The 2024 Ford Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, Ariz.

Korda won her third-consecutive LPGA Tour event with a two-shot win in the inaugural edition of this event, finishing on 20-under 268, closing with 65 to win yet again this season.

Hira Naveed finished in second place on 18-under total, notching her best LPGA Tour finish.

Mi Hyang Lee, Frida Kindhult, Lexi Thompson, Carlota Ciganda and Maja Stark finished tied for third place on 17-under total.

Korda won the $337,500 winner's share of the $2,250,000 purse.

Ford Championship recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the seventh LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the 11th time and becoming the first player since 2016 to win three-conseuctive LPGA Tour events.

By winning the event, Korda earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 75 players finishing the tournament.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2024 Ford Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nelly Korda -20 66 68 69 65 268 $337,500
2 Hira Naveed -18 68 71 65 66 270 $206,790
T3 Mi Hyang Lee -17 69 70 64 68 271 $99,970
T3 Frida Kinhult -17 71 64 68 68 271 $99,970
T3 Lexi Thompson -17 69 65 69 68 271 $99,970
T3 Maja Stark -17 66 70 66 69 271 $99,970
T3 Carlota Ciganda -17 64 71 66 70 271 $99,970
T8 Lauren Coughlin -16 73 66 69 64 272 $46,871
T8 Jennifer Kupcho -16 71 68 66 67 272 $46,871
T8 Alison Lee -16 66 68 71 67 272 $46,871
T8 Hyo Joo Kim -16 65 67 69 71 272 $46,871
T8 Sarah Schmelzel -16 68 63 70 71 272 $46,871
T13 Kristen Gillman -15 68 67 71 67 273 $30,795
T13 Megan Khang -15 67 67 71 68 273 $30,795
T13 Ayaka Furue -15 71 66 67 69 273 $30,795
T13 Gabriela Ruffels -15 64 70 70 69 273 $30,795
T13 Narin An -15 67 69 67 70 273 $30,795
T13 Sei Young Kim -15 67 67 69 70 273 $30,795
T13 Lydia Ko -15 69 64 70 70 273 $30,795
T13 Yuka Saso -15 70 63 69 71 273 $30,795
T21 Moriya Jutanugarn -14 71 68 70 65 274 $23,345
T21 Polly Mack -14 68 68 71 67 274 $23,345
T21 Hannah Green -14 69 61 75 69 274 $23,345
T21 Lilia Vu -14 64 73 67 70 274 $23,345
T21 Emily Kristine Pedersen -14 66 68 69 71 274 $23,345
T26 Linn Grant -13 69 67 71 68 275 $19,643
T26 Ruoning Yin -13 68 68 71 68 275 $19,643
T26 Brooke Henderson -13 67 71 67 70 275 $19,643
T26 Nasa Hataoka -13 68 66 70 71 275 $19,643
T30 Marina Alex -12 71 67 71 67 276 $16,416
T30 Georgia Hall -12 70 68 69 69 276 $16,416
T30 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -12 66 71 69 70 276 $16,416
T30 Jenny Shin -12 66 68 72 70 276 $16,416
T30 Caroline Masson -12 68 65 70 73 276 $16,416
T35 Xiyu Lin -11 70 69 70 68 277 $12,115
T35 Paula Reto -11 69 69 69 70 277 $12,115
T35 Lucy Li -11 68 68 71 70 277 $12,115
T35 Yuna Nishimura -11 68 68 71 70 277 $12,115
T35 Yealimi Noh -11 68 67 72 70 277 $12,115
T35 Jin Hee Im -11 68 66 73 70 277 $12,115
T35 Isi Gabsa -11 64 70 73 70 277 $12,115
T35 Ashleigh Buhai -11 66 70 70 71 277 $12,115
T35 Celine Boutier -11 65 69 72 71 277 $12,115
T35 Alena Sharp -11 67 70 68 72 277 $12,115
T45 Lizette Salas -10 69 70 69 70 278 $8,621
T45 Anna Nordqvist -10 67 69 72 70 278 $8,621
T45 Leona Maguire -10 71 65 71 71 278 $8,621
T45 Pajaree Anannarukarn -10 63 70 74 71 278 $8,621
T45 Karis Davidson -10 66 69 71 72 278 $8,621
T45 Angela Stanford -10 70 69 66 73 278 $8,621
T45 Azahara Munoz -10 64 68 71 75 278 $8,621
T52 Eun-Hee Ji -9 69 67 72 71 279 $7,133
T52 In Kyung Kim -9 71 67 69 72 279 $7,133
T52 Peiyun Chien -9 66 65 76 72 279 $7,133
T52 Grace Kim -9 66 69 70 74 279 $7,133
T56 Elizabeth Szokol -8 67 69 74 70 280 $6,227
T56 Robyn Choi -8 66 72 70 72 280 $6,227
T56 Minami Katsu -8 69 67 71 73 280 $6,227
T56 Ally Ewing -8 69 67 71 73 280 $6,227
T60 Yu Jin Sung -7 69 69 71 72 281 $5,548
T60 Allisen Corpuz -7 67 70 72 72 281 $5,548
T60 Chanettee Wannasaen -7 70 69 68 74 281 $5,548
T63 Roberta Liti -6 68 71 70 73 282 $5,038
T63 Mary Liu -6 68 71 70 73 282 $5,038
T63 Stacy Lewis -6 68 68 73 73 282 $5,038
T63 Yu Liu -6 68 70 70 74 282 $5,038
T63 Alexa Pano -6 72 66 69 75 282 $5,038
T63 Jing Yan -6 69 69 69 75 282 $5,038
T69 Yuri Yoshida -5 71 67 75 70 283 $4,586
T69 Jenny Coleman -5 69 68 73 73 283 $4,586
T71 Pavarisa Yoktuan -4 67 69 75 73 284 $4,387
T71 Gina Kim -4 67 71 72 74 284 $4,387
T71 Mina Harigae -4 69 70 69 76 284 $4,387
T71 Olivia Cowan -4 68 68 72 76 284 $4,387
75 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -1 68 69 75 75 287 $4,251

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.