2024 Ford Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Ford Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, Ariz.
Korda won her third-consecutive LPGA Tour event with a two-shot win in the inaugural edition of this event, finishing on 20-under 268, closing with 65 to win yet again this season.
Hira Naveed finished in second place on 18-under total, notching her best LPGA Tour finish.
Mi Hyang Lee, Frida Kindhult, Lexi Thompson, Carlota Ciganda and Maja Stark finished tied for third place on 17-under total.
Korda won the $337,500 winner's share of the $2,250,000 purse.
Ford Championship recap notes
Korda picks up the win in the seventh LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the 11th time and becoming the first player since 2016 to win three-conseuctive LPGA Tour events.
By winning the event, Korda earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 75 players finishing the tournament.
The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas, Nevada.
2024 Ford Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Nelly Korda
|-20
|66
|68
|69
|65
|268
|$337,500
|2
|Hira Naveed
|-18
|68
|71
|65
|66
|270
|$206,790
|T3
|Mi Hyang Lee
|-17
|69
|70
|64
|68
|271
|$99,970
|T3
|Frida Kinhult
|-17
|71
|64
|68
|68
|271
|$99,970
|T3
|Lexi Thompson
|-17
|69
|65
|69
|68
|271
|$99,970
|T3
|Maja Stark
|-17
|66
|70
|66
|69
|271
|$99,970
|T3
|Carlota Ciganda
|-17
|64
|71
|66
|70
|271
|$99,970
|T8
|Lauren Coughlin
|-16
|73
|66
|69
|64
|272
|$46,871
|
|T8
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-16
|71
|68
|66
|67
|272
|$46,871
|T8
|Alison Lee
|-16
|66
|68
|71
|67
|272
|$46,871
|T8
|Hyo Joo Kim
|-16
|65
|67
|69
|71
|272
|$46,871
|T8
|Sarah Schmelzel
|-16
|68
|63
|70
|71
|272
|$46,871
|T13
|Kristen Gillman
|-15
|68
|67
|71
|67
|273
|$30,795
|T13
|Megan Khang
|-15
|67
|67
|71
|68
|273
|$30,795
|T13
|Ayaka Furue
|-15
|71
|66
|67
|69
|273
|$30,795
|T13
|Gabriela Ruffels
|-15
|64
|70
|70
|69
|273
|$30,795
|
|T13
|Narin An
|-15
|67
|69
|67
|70
|273
|$30,795
|T13
|Sei Young Kim
|-15
|67
|67
|69
|70
|273
|$30,795
|T13
|Lydia Ko
|-15
|69
|64
|70
|70
|273
|$30,795
|T13
|Yuka Saso
|-15
|70
|63
|69
|71
|273
|$30,795
|T21
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-14
|71
|68
|70
|65
|274
|$23,345
|T21
|Polly Mack
|-14
|68
|68
|71
|67
|274
|$23,345
|T21
|Hannah Green
|-14
|69
|61
|75
|69
|274
|$23,345
|T21
|Lilia Vu
|-14
|64
|73
|67
|70
|274
|$23,345
|
|T21
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-14
|66
|68
|69
|71
|274
|$23,345
|T26
|Linn Grant
|-13
|69
|67
|71
|68
|275
|$19,643
|T26
|Ruoning Yin
|-13
|68
|68
|71
|68
|275
|$19,643
|T26
|Brooke Henderson
|-13
|67
|71
|67
|70
|275
|$19,643
|T26
|Nasa Hataoka
|-13
|68
|66
|70
|71
|275
|$19,643
|T30
|Marina Alex
|-12
|71
|67
|71
|67
|276
|$16,416
|T30
|Georgia Hall
|-12
|70
|68
|69
|69
|276
|$16,416
|T30
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-12
|66
|71
|69
|70
|276
|$16,416
|
|T30
|Jenny Shin
|-12
|66
|68
|72
|70
|276
|$16,416
|T30
|Caroline Masson
|-12
|68
|65
|70
|73
|276
|$16,416
|T35
|Xiyu Lin
|-11
|70
|69
|70
|68
|277
|$12,115
|T35
|Paula Reto
|-11
|69
|69
|69
|70
|277
|$12,115
|T35
|Lucy Li
|-11
|68
|68
|71
|70
|277
|$12,115
|T35
|Yuna Nishimura
|-11
|68
|68
|71
|70
|277
|$12,115
|T35
|Yealimi Noh
|-11
|68
|67
|72
|70
|277
|$12,115
|T35
|Jin Hee Im
|-11
|68
|66
|73
|70
|277
|$12,115
|
|T35
|Isi Gabsa
|-11
|64
|70
|73
|70
|277
|$12,115
|T35
|Ashleigh Buhai
|-11
|66
|70
|70
|71
|277
|$12,115
|T35
|Celine Boutier
|-11
|65
|69
|72
|71
|277
|$12,115
|T35
|Alena Sharp
|-11
|67
|70
|68
|72
|277
|$12,115
|T45
|Lizette Salas
|-10
|69
|70
|69
|70
|278
|$8,621
|T45
|Anna Nordqvist
|-10
|67
|69
|72
|70
|278
|$8,621
|T45
|Leona Maguire
|-10
|71
|65
|71
|71
|278
|$8,621
|T45
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-10
|63
|70
|74
|71
|278
|$8,621
|T45
|Karis Davidson
|-10
|66
|69
|71
|72
|278
|$8,621
|T45
|Angela Stanford
|-10
|70
|69
|66
|73
|278
|$8,621
|T45
|Azahara Munoz
|-10
|64
|68
|71
|75
|278
|$8,621
|T52
|Eun-Hee Ji
|-9
|69
|67
|72
|71
|279
|$7,133
|T52
|In Kyung Kim
|-9
|71
|67
|69
|72
|279
|$7,133
|T52
|Peiyun Chien
|-9
|66
|65
|76
|72
|279
|$7,133
|T52
|Grace Kim
|-9
|66
|69
|70
|74
|279
|$7,133
|T56
|Elizabeth Szokol
|-8
|67
|69
|74
|70
|280
|$6,227
|T56
|Robyn Choi
|-8
|66
|72
|70
|72
|280
|$6,227
|T56
|Minami Katsu
|-8
|69
|67
|71
|73
|280
|$6,227
|T56
|Ally Ewing
|-8
|69
|67
|71
|73
|280
|$6,227
|T60
|Yu Jin Sung
|-7
|69
|69
|71
|72
|281
|$5,548
|T60
|Allisen Corpuz
|-7
|67
|70
|72
|72
|281
|$5,548
|T60
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|-7
|70
|69
|68
|74
|281
|$5,548
|T63
|Roberta Liti
|-6
|68
|71
|70
|73
|282
|$5,038
|T63
|Mary Liu
|-6
|68
|71
|70
|73
|282
|$5,038
|T63
|Stacy Lewis
|-6
|68
|68
|73
|73
|282
|$5,038
|T63
|Yu Liu
|-6
|68
|70
|70
|74
|282
|$5,038
|T63
|Alexa Pano
|-6
|72
|66
|69
|75
|282
|$5,038
|T63
|Jing Yan
|-6
|69
|69
|69
|75
|282
|$5,038
|T69
|Yuri Yoshida
|-5
|71
|67
|75
|70
|283
|$4,586
|T69
|Jenny Coleman
|-5
|69
|68
|73
|73
|283
|$4,586
|T71
|Pavarisa Yoktuan
|-4
|67
|69
|75
|73
|284
|$4,387
|T71
|Gina Kim
|-4
|67
|71
|72
|74
|284
|$4,387
|T71
|Mina Harigae
|-4
|69
|70
|69
|76
|284
|$4,387
|T71
|Olivia Cowan
|-4
|68
|68
|72
|76
|284
|$4,387
|75
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|-1
|68
|69
|75
|75
|287
|$4,251