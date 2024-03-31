2024 Ford Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Ford Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, Ariz.

Korda won her third-consecutive LPGA Tour event with a two-shot win in the inaugural edition of this event, finishing on 20-under 268, closing with 65 to win yet again this season.

Hira Naveed finished in second place on 18-under total, notching her best LPGA Tour finish.

Mi Hyang Lee, Frida Kindhult, Lexi Thompson, Carlota Ciganda and Maja Stark finished tied for third place on 17-under total.

Korda won the $337,500 winner's share of the $2,250,000 purse.

Ford Championship recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the seventh LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the 11th time and becoming the first player since 2016 to win three-conseuctive LPGA Tour events.

By winning the event, Korda earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 75 players finishing the tournament.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2024 Ford Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details