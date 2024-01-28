LPGA Tour purse payout percentages and distribution

The LPGA Tour has a standard formula for payout percentages and distribution its purse and prize money for almost every event. If there's a cut where 65 or more players make the final round or rounds of the tournament, there's standard table of payout percentages and distribution.

The winner of a LPGA Tour event gets 15 percent of the purse. Typically, the second place player gets 9.43 percent of the total purse. Then it goes on like that, all the way down to 65th place, which gets 0.23 percent of the total purse.

There are a few situations where the LPGA Tour doesn't follow its standard purse payout and distribution formula:

If the field has no cut, then the winner still gets 15 percent, but the money that would typically be paid out all the way to 70th place is redistributed to the field, giving them more money If the field has a cut and more than 65 players make the weekend -- regardless if there's a secondary cut or not -- the LPGA Tour divides the purse differently to pay out to players who made the cut

