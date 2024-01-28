LPGA Tour purse payout percentages and distribution
LPGA Tour

LPGA Tour purse payout percentages and distribution

01/28/2024
Golf News Net
The LPGA Tour logo
The LPGA Tour has a standard formula for payout percentages and distribution its purse and prize money for almost every event. If there's a cut where 65 or more players make the final round or rounds of the tournament, there's standard table of payout percentages and distribution.

The winner of a LPGA Tour event gets 15 percent of the purse. Typically, the second place player gets 9.43 percent of the total purse. Then it goes on like that, all the way down to 65th place, which gets 0.23 percent of the total purse.

There are a few situations where the LPGA Tour doesn't follow its standard purse payout and distribution formula:

  1. If the field has no cut, then the winner still gets 15 percent, but the money that would typically be paid out all the way to 70th place is redistributed to the field, giving them more money
  2. If the field has a cut and more than 65 players make the weekend -- regardless if there's a secondary cut or not -- the LPGA Tour divides the purse differently to pay out to players who made the cut

LPGA Tour purse payout percentages and distribution

Sample purses shown

PLACE PERCENT $2 million
1 15.00% $300,000
2 9.43% $188,651
3 6.84% $136,853
4 5.29% $105,866
5 4.26% $85,210
6 3.49% $69,718
7 2.92% $58,357
8 2.56% $51,127
9 2.30% $45,962
10 2.09% $41,831
11 1.94% $38,731
12 1.81% $36,149
13 1.69% $33,877
14 1.59% $31,811
15 1.50% $29,952
16 1.41% $28,299
17 1.34% $26,855
18 1.28% $25,615
19 1.23% $24,582
20 1.19% $23,755
21 1.15% $22,930
22 1.11% $22,103
23 1.06% $21,278
24 1.02% $20,450
25 0.99% $19,728
26 0.95% $19,006
27 0.91% $18,281
28 0.88% $17,558
29 0.84% $16,835
30 0.81% $16,216
31 0.78% $15,595
32 0.75% $14,976
33 0.72% $14,357
34 0.69% $13,736
35 0.66% $13,221
36 0.64% $12,704
37 0.61% $12,189
38 0.58% $11,671
39 0.56% $11,154
40 0.54% $10,742
41 0.52% $10,329
42 0.50% $9,917
43 0.48% $9,502
44 0.45% $9,089
45 0.44% $8,779
46 0.42% $8,469
47 0.41% $8,159
48 0.39% $7,849
49 0.38% $7,539
50 0.36% $7,230
51 0.35% $7,024
52 0.34% $6,817
53 0.33% $6,609
54 0.32% $6,405
55 0.31% $6,197
56 0.30% $5,990
57 0.29% $5,784
58 0.28% $5,577
59 0.27% $5,371
60 0.26% $5,165
61 0.25% $5,062
62 0.25% $4,957
63 0.24% $4,855
64 0.24% $4,752
65 0.23% $4,647

