2024 LPGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues
LPGA Tour

2024 LPGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

11/16/2023
Golf News Net
The LPGA Tour logo
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule has been announced, with record prize money for the 33-event docket that means better playing opportunities across the board.

The LPGA is expecting to play for a minimum total purse of more than $118 million, including four additional events with purses of at least $3 million.

The most significant changes to the schedule are increases to purses in four events to exactly $3 million (Lotte Championship, Mizuho Americas Open, Meijer LPGA Classic and Walmart NW Arkansas Championship) and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, which goes up by $4 million to $11 million.

Purse-boosted events

The biggest purse increases on the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule is the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, which goes up by $4 million to $11 million. The winner of the event will now earn $4 million, marking the biggest first-place prize in women's golf history.

The following additional events increased their purses:

  • Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: +$300,000
  • Blue Bay LPGA: +$100,000
  • Se Ri Pak LA Open: +$250,000
  • LPGA Match Play: +$500,000
  • The Chevron Championship: +$100,000
  • CPKC Women’s Open: +$250,000
  • Portland Classic: +$250,000
  • Kroger Queen City Championship: +$250,000

Additional purse increases are expected to be announced throughout the season.

New events

There are new events on the schedule, with the FM Global Championship at TPC Boston in Massachusetts.

Events leaving the schedule include: ISPS Handa World Invitational, The Ascendant LPGA.

2024 LPGA Tour schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE WINNER RESULTS
Jan. 18-21 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla. $1,500,000 Winner Results
Jan. 25-28 LPGA Drive On Championship Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla. $1,750,000 Winner Results
Feb. 22-25 Honda LPGA Thailand Siam CC, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand $1,700,000 Winner Results
Feb. 29 - March 3 HSBC Women's World Championship Sentosa GC, Singapore $1,800,000 Winner Results
March 7-10 Blue Bay LPGA Blue Bay GC, Hainan Island, China $2,200,000 Champion Results
March 21-24 Se Ri Pak LA Open Palos Verdes GC, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. $2,000,000 Winner Results
March 28-31 Arizona Championship pres. by JTBC TBD $2,000,000 Winner Results
April 3-7 LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nev. $2,000,000 Winner Results
April 18-21 The Chevron Championship The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas $5,200,000 Winner Results
April 25-28 JM Eagle LA Championship Wilshire CC, Los Angeles, Calif. $3,000,000 Winner Results
May 9-12 Cognizant Founders Cup Upper Montclair CC, Clifton, N.J. $3,000,000 Winner Results
May 16-19 Mizuho Americas Open Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J. $3,000,000 Winner Results
May 30 - June 2 U.S. Women's Open Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pa.. $11,000,000 Winner Results
June 7-9 ShopRite LPGA Classic Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, N.J. $1,750,000 Winner Results
June 13-16 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Blythefield CC, Grand Rapids, Mich. $3,000,000 Winner Results
June 20-23 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash. $10,000,000 Winner Results
July 27-30 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Midland CC, Midland, Mich. $3,000,000 Winner Results
July 11-14 Amundi Evian Championship Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France $6,500,000 Winner Results
July 18-21 Dana Open for Children Highland Meadows GC, Sylvania, Ohio $1,750,000 Winner Results
July 25-28 CPKC Women’s Open Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada $2,600,000 Winner Results
Aug. 1-4 Portland Classic Columbia Edgewater CC, Portland, Ore. $1,750,000 Winner Results
Aug. 8-11 2024 Paris Olympics Le Golf National, Paris, France N/A Winner Results
Aug. 15-18 Women’s Ladies Scottish Open TBD, Scotland $2,000,000 Winner Results
Aug. 4-7 AIG Women’s Open St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland $9,000,000 Winner Results
Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 FM Global Championship TPC Boston, Norton, Mass. $3,000,000 Winner Results
Sept. 13-15 Solheim Cup Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Va. N/A Winner Results
Sept. 19-22 Kroger Queen City Championship TBD, Cincinnati, Ohio $2,000,000 Winner Results
Sept. 27-29 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. $3,000,000 Winner Results
Oct. 10-13 Buick LPGA Shanghai Qizhong Garden GC, Shanghai, China $2,100,000 Winner Results
Oct. 17-20 BMW Ladies Championship TBA, South Korea $2,200,000 Winner Results
Oct. 24-27 Maybank Championship Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia $3,000,000 Winner Results
Oct. 31 - Nov. 3 Toto Japan Classic Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan $2,000,000 Winner Results
Nov. 6-9 Lotte Championship Hoakalei CC, Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii $3,000,000 Winner Results
Nov. 14-17 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Pelican GC, Belleair, Fla. $3,250,000 Winner Results
Nov. 21-24 CME Group Tour Championship Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla. $11,000,000 Winner Results

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.