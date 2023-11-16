2024 LPGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule has been announced, with record prize money for the 33-event docket that means better playing opportunities across the board.

The LPGA is expecting to play for a minimum total purse of more than $118 million, including four additional events with purses of at least $3 million.

The most significant changes to the schedule are increases to purses in four events to exactly $3 million (Lotte Championship, Mizuho Americas Open, Meijer LPGA Classic and Walmart NW Arkansas Championship) and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, which goes up by $4 million to $11 million.

Purse-boosted events

The biggest purse increases on the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule is the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, which goes up by $4 million to $11 million. The winner of the event will now earn $4 million, marking the biggest first-place prize in women's golf history.

The following additional events increased their purses:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: +$300,000

Blue Bay LPGA: +$100,000

Se Ri Pak LA Open: +$250,000

LPGA Match Play: +$500,000

The Chevron Championship: +$100,000

CPKC Women’s Open: +$250,000

Portland Classic: +$250,000

Kroger Queen City Championship: +$250,000

Additional purse increases are expected to be announced throughout the season.

New events

There are new events on the schedule, with the FM Global Championship at TPC Boston in Massachusetts.

Events leaving the schedule include: ISPS Handa World Invitational, The Ascendant LPGA.



2024 LPGA Tour schedule