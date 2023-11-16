2024 LPGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule has been announced, with record prize money for the 33-event docket that means better playing opportunities across the board.
The LPGA is expecting to play for a minimum total purse of more than $118 million, including four additional events with purses of at least $3 million.
The most significant changes to the schedule are increases to purses in four events to exactly $3 million (Lotte Championship, Mizuho Americas Open, Meijer LPGA Classic and Walmart NW Arkansas Championship) and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, which goes up by $4 million to $11 million.
Purse-boosted events
The biggest purse increases on the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule is the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, which goes up by $4 million to $11 million. The winner of the event will now earn $4 million, marking the biggest first-place prize in women's golf history.
The following additional events increased their purses:
- Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: +$300,000
- Blue Bay LPGA: +$100,000
- Se Ri Pak LA Open: +$250,000
- LPGA Match Play: +$500,000
- The Chevron Championship: +$100,000
- CPKC Women’s Open: +$250,000
- Portland Classic: +$250,000
- Kroger Queen City Championship: +$250,000
Additional purse increases are expected to be announced throughout the season.
New events
There are new events on the schedule, with the FM Global Championship at TPC Boston in Massachusetts.
Events leaving the schedule include: ISPS Handa World Invitational, The Ascendant LPGA.
2024 LPGA Tour schedule
|DATES
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|PURSE
|WINNER
|RESULTS
|Jan. 18-21
|Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
|Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla.
|$1,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|Jan. 25-28
|LPGA Drive On Championship
|Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.
|$1,750,000
|Winner
|Results
|Feb. 22-25
|Honda LPGA Thailand
|Siam CC, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
|$1,700,000
|Winner
|Results
|Feb. 29 - March 3
|HSBC Women's World Championship
|Sentosa GC, Singapore
|$1,800,000
|Winner
|Results
|March 7-10
|Blue Bay LPGA
|Blue Bay GC, Hainan Island, China
|$2,200,000
|Champion
|Results
|March 21-24
|Se Ri Pak LA Open
|Palos Verdes GC, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|March 28-31
|Arizona Championship pres. by JTBC
|TBD
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|April 3-7
|LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek
|Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nev.
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|April 18-21
|The Chevron Championship
|The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
|$5,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|April 25-28
|JM Eagle LA Championship
|Wilshire CC, Los Angeles, Calif.
|$3,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 9-12
|Cognizant Founders Cup
|Upper Montclair CC, Clifton, N.J.
|$3,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 16-19
|Mizuho Americas Open
|Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J.
|$3,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 30 - June 2
|U.S. Women's Open
|Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pa..
|$11,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 7-9
|ShopRite LPGA Classic
|Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, N.J.
|$1,750,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 13-16
|Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
|Blythefield CC, Grand Rapids, Mich.
|$3,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 20-23
|KPMG Women's PGA Championship
|Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Wash.
|$10,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 27-30
|Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
|Midland CC, Midland, Mich.
|$3,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 11-14
|Amundi Evian Championship
|Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France
|$6,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 18-21
|Dana Open for Children
|Highland Meadows GC, Sylvania, Ohio
|$1,750,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 25-28
|CPKC Women’s Open
|Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
|$2,600,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 1-4
|Portland Classic
|Columbia Edgewater CC, Portland, Ore.
|$1,750,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 8-11
|2024 Paris Olympics
|Le Golf National, Paris, France
|N/A
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 15-18
|Women’s Ladies Scottish Open
|TBD, Scotland
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 4-7
|AIG Women’s Open
|St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland
|$9,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 29 - Sept. 1
|FM Global Championship
|TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
|$3,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 13-15
|Solheim Cup
|Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Va.
|N/A
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 19-22
|Kroger Queen City Championship
|TBD, Cincinnati, Ohio
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 27-29
|Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
|Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
|$3,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 10-13
|Buick LPGA Shanghai
|Qizhong Garden GC, Shanghai, China
|$2,100,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 17-20
|BMW Ladies Championship
|TBA, South Korea
|$2,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 24-27
|Maybank Championship
|Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|$3,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 31 - Nov. 3
|Toto Japan Classic
|Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 6-9
|Lotte Championship
|Hoakalei CC, Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
|$3,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 14-17
|The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
|Pelican GC, Belleair, Fla.
|$3,250,000
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 21-24
|CME Group Tour Championship
|Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla.
|$11,000,000
|Winner
|Results