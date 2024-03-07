2024 Blue Bay LPGA purse, winner's share, prize money payout
March 7, 2024
The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA purse is set for $2.2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $330,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA field is headed by Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, Lydia Ko and more of the best players in the world.

This is the fifth event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

With 108 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course in China.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $330,000
2 $207,517
3 $150,538
4 $116,453
5 $93,731
6 $76,689
7 $64,192
8 $56,240
9 $50,559
10 $46,014
11 $42,605
12 $39,763
13 $37,264
14 $34,993
15 $32,947
16 $31,129
17 $29,540
18 $28,176
19 $27,040
20 $26,131
21 $25,223
22 $24,313
23 $23,405
24 $22,495
25 $21,701
26 $20,906
27 $20,109
28 $19,313
29 $18,519
30 $17,838
31 $17,155
32 $16,474
33 $15,792
34 $15,110
35 $14,543
36 $13,974
37 $13,407
38 $12,838
39 $12,270
40 $11,816
41 $11,362
42 $10,908
43 $10,452
44 $9,998
45 $9,657
46 $9,315
47 $8,975
48 $8,634
49 $8,293
50 $7,953
51 $7,726
52 $7,499
53 $7,270
54 $7,045
55 $6,816
56 $6,589
57 $6,362
58 $6,135
59 $5,909
60 $5,681
61 $5,568
62 $5,452
63 $5,340
64 $5,227
65 $5,112

2024 Blue Bay LPGA: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA purse?

The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA purse is $2.2 million.

How much is the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA winner's share?

The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA winner's share is $330,000.

What is the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA field size?

The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA field features 108 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA?

There is a 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties at the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA.

