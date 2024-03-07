The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA purse is set for $2.2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $330,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA field is headed by Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, Lydia Ko and more of the best players in the world.

This is the fifth event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

With 108 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course in China.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 Blue Bay LPGA purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $330,000 2 $207,517 3 $150,538 4 $116,453 5 $93,731 6 $76,689 7 $64,192 8 $56,240 9 $50,559 10 $46,014 11 $42,605 12 $39,763 13 $37,264 14 $34,993 15 $32,947 16 $31,129 17 $29,540 18 $28,176 19 $27,040 20 $26,131 21 $25,223 22 $24,313 23 $23,405 24 $22,495 25 $21,701 26 $20,906 27 $20,109 28 $19,313 29 $18,519 30 $17,838 31 $17,155 32 $16,474 33 $15,792 34 $15,110 35 $14,543 36 $13,974 37 $13,407 38 $12,838 39 $12,270 40 $11,816 41 $11,362 42 $10,908 43 $10,452 44 $9,998 45 $9,657 46 $9,315 47 $8,975 48 $8,634 49 $8,293 50 $7,953 51 $7,726 52 $7,499 53 $7,270 54 $7,045 55 $6,816 56 $6,589 57 $6,362 58 $6,135 59 $5,909 60 $5,681 61 $5,568 62 $5,452 63 $5,340 64 $5,227 65 $5,112

2024 Blue Bay LPGA: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA purse? The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA purse is $2.2 million.

How much is the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA winner's share? The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA winner's share is $330,000.

What is the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA field size? The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA field features 108 players.