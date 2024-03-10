2024 Blue Bay LPGA final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 Blue Bay LPGA final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

March 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Lydia Ko
The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA final leaderboard is headed by winner Bailey Tardy, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course in China.

Tardy managed to win the event with an incredible final 11 holes of the tournament to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour.

Tardy played the final 11 holes in 7 under par, including a back-nine 32 to win by four shots on 19-under 269.

Sarah Schmelzel finished in a career-best second place, with Ayaka Furue in solo third place. Lydia Ko, who was in contention to win and earn the final point to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame, finished tied for fourth place with Minjee Lee and Savannah Grewal.

Tardy won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Blue Bay LPGA recap notes

Tardy picks up the win in the fifth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time.

By winning the event, Tardy earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 69 players finishing the tournament. Two amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship in California.

2024 Blue Bay LPGA final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Bailey Tardy -19 68 70 66 65 269 $330,000
2 Sarah Schmelzel -15 66 69 69 69 273 $208,128
3 Ayaka Furue -14 69 70 70 65 274 $150,982
T4 Savannah Katarina Grewal -13 69 74 64 68 275 $95,907
T4 Minjee Lee -13 65 72 70 68 275 $95,907
T4 Lydia Ko -13 68 70 66 71 275 $95,907
7 Ruixin Liu -12 66 71 69 70 276 $64,381
8 Stephanie Meadow -11 70 68 70 69 277 $56,405
9 Hye-Jin Choi -10 67 69 73 69 278 $50,708
T10 Xiyu Lin -9 70 71 72 66 279 $44,440
T10 Lucy Li -9 67 71 74 67 279 $44,440
T12 Celine Boutier -8 73 71 68 68 280 $37,450
T12 Gaby Lopez -8 71 72 68 69 280 $37,450
T12 Mao Saigo -8 70 70 71 69 280 $37,450
T15 Yunxuan Zhang -7 74 72 69 66 281 $29,247
T15 Yan Liu -7 74 69 72 66 281 $29,247
T15 Anna Nordqvist -7 71 70 73 67 281 $29,247
T15 Albane Valenzuela -7 70 74 68 69 281 $29,247
T15 Gabriela Ruffels -7 72 71 68 70 281 $29,247
T15 Sei Young Kim -7 71 68 69 73 281 $29,247
T21 Yuna Nishimura -6 72 70 73 67 282 $22,660
T21 Frida Kinhult -6 74 68 71 69 282 $22,660
T21 Moriya Jutanugarn -6 75 68 69 70 282 $22,660
T21 Lauren Coughlin -6 70 73 68 71 282 $22,660
T21 Mi Hyang Lee -6 72 70 69 71 282 $22,660
T21 Yu Jin Sung -6 71 70 70 71 282 $22,660
T21 Olivia Cowan -6 68 71 72 71 282 $22,660
T28 Emily Kristine Pedersen -5 71 70 72 70 283 $18,972
T28 Narin An -5 70 65 76 72 283 $18,972
30 Esther Henseleit -4 69 73 67 75 284 $17,890
T31 Hee Young Park -3 68 76 72 69 285 $15,554
T31 Kristen Gillman -3 69 75 71 70 285 $15,554
T31 Jennifer Song -3 71 71 73 70 285 $15,554
T31 Weiwei Zhang -3 71 73 70 71 285 $15,554
T31 Yu Liu -3 73 71 67 74 285 $15,554
T31 Caroline Inglis -3 67 72 72 74 285 $15,554
T37 Xiaowen Yin -2 71 75 70 70 286 $12,620
T37 Auston Kim -2 70 71 75 70 286 $12,620
T37 Muni He -2 74 71 70 71 286 $12,620
T37 Chanettee Wannasaen -2 75 71 68 72 286 $12,620
T41 Danlin Cai -1 75 69 74 69 287 $10,939
T41 Pavarisa Yoktuan -1 72 71 73 71 287 $10,939
T41 Mary Liu -1 73 69 71 74 287 $10,939
T44 Roberta Liti E 68 78 72 70 288 $9,515
T44 Daniela Darquea E 75 71 71 71 288 $9,515
T44 Yuai Ji E 70 73 72 73 288 $9,515
T44 Miranda Wang E 66 78 70 74 288 $9,515
T48 Yijia Ren (a) 1 71 75 73 70 289 $0
T48 Paula Reto 1 74 71 71 73 289 $8,318
T48 Wichanee Meechai 1 70 74 72 73 289 $8,318
T48 Celine Borge 1 73 73 68 75 289 $8,318
T52 Azahara Munoz 2 73 72 75 70 290 $7,521
T52 Peiyun Chien 2 75 71 72 72 290 $7,521
T52 Liqi Zeng 2 73 73 71 73 290 $7,521
T55 Sandra Gal 3 70 73 77 71 291 $6,837
T55 Agathe Laisne 3 75 71 73 72 291 $6,837
T55 Zixuan Wang (a) 3 73 73 73 72 291 $0
T55 Wei-Ling Hsu 3 73 73 71 74 291 $6,837
59 Ruoning Yin 5 73 73 73 74 293 $6,382
60 Linnea Strom 6 76 70 72 76 294 $6,153
T61 Iris Wang 7 74 70 77 74 295 $5,812
T61 Lauren Hartlage 7 69 74 74 78 295 $5,812
T63 Xinyu Cao 8 71 74 77 74 296 $5,527
T63 Yanhong Pan 8 74 72 73 77 296 $5,527
65 Yuli Shi 11 69 77 80 73 299 $5,356
66 Matilda Castren 16 72 73 75 84 304 $5,242

