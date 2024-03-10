2024 Blue Bay LPGA final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA final leaderboard is headed by winner Bailey Tardy, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course in China.

Tardy managed to win the event with an incredible final 11 holes of the tournament to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour.

Tardy played the final 11 holes in 7 under par, including a back-nine 32 to win by four shots on 19-under 269.

Sarah Schmelzel finished in a career-best second place, with Ayaka Furue in solo third place. Lydia Ko, who was in contention to win and earn the final point to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame, finished tied for fourth place with Minjee Lee and Savannah Grewal.

Tardy won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Blue Bay LPGA recap notes

Tardy picks up the win in the fifth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time.

By winning the event, Tardy earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 69 players finishing the tournament. Two amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship in California.

2024 Blue Bay LPGA final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

