2024 Blue Bay LPGA field: Players, rankings
LPGA Tour

2024 Blue Bay LPGA field: Players, rankings

March 3, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of Lydia Ko
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club from March 7-10, 2024.

The Blue Bay LPGA field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson and more.

This is set to be a 108-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth event of the season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, continuing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule in Asia.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, which is limited to invited players who qualify for the event.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Sofia Garcia being the first name on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $2.2 million purse, with 14 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Blue Bay LPGA field

PLAYER
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Aditi Ashok
Celine Borge
Celine Boutier
Xingtong Chen
Peiyun Chien
Hye-Jin Choi
In Gee Chun
Carlota Ciganda
Allisen Corpuz
Lauren Coughlin
Perrine Delacour
Gemma Dryburgh
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Ayaka Furue
Linn Grant
Hannah Green
Nasa Hataoka
Muni He
Brooke Henderson
Esther Henseleit
Mone Inami
Eun Hee Ji
Ariya Jutanugarn
Danielle Kang
Sarah Kemp
Hyo Joo Kim
Grace Kim
A Lim Kim
Sei Young Kim
Cheyenne Knight
Jin Young Ko
Lydia Ko
Jennifer Kupcho
Stephanie Kyriacou
Minjee Lee
Alison Lee
Andrea Lee
Mi Hyang Lee
Xiyu Lin
Yu Liu
Gaby Lopez
Leona Maguire
Azahara Munoz
Yuna Nishimura
Anna Nordqvist
Bianca Pagdanganan
Alexa Pano
Haeran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Yuka Saso
Sarah Schmelzel
Yuting Shi
Jiyai Shin
Jenny Shin
Maja Stark
Linnea Strom
Jasmine Suwannapura
Elizabeth Szokol
Patty Tavatanakit
Albane Valenzuela
Lilia Vu
Miranda Wang
Chanettee Wannasaen
Amy Yang
Ruoning Yin

Top 50 players in 2024 Blue Bay LPGA field

RANK PLAYER
1 Lilia Vu
3 Celine Boutier
4 Ruoning Yin
5 Minjee Lee
7 Lydia Ko
10 Xiyu Lin
15 Amy Yang
20 Ayaka Furue
33 Hye Jin Choi
35 Chanettee Wannasaen
42 Sei Young Kim
43 In Gee Chun
45 Min Byeol Kim
48 Gaby Lopez

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.