2024 Blue Bay LPGA field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club from March 7-10, 2024.

The Blue Bay LPGA field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson and more.

This is set to be a 108-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth event of the season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, continuing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule in Asia.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, which is limited to invited players who qualify for the event.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Sofia Garcia being the first name on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $2.2 million purse, with 14 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Blue Bay LPGA field

PLAYER Pajaree Anannarukarn Aditi Ashok Celine Borge Celine Boutier Xingtong Chen Peiyun Chien Hye-Jin Choi In Gee Chun Carlota Ciganda Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Perrine Delacour Gemma Dryburgh Jodi Ewart Shadoff Ayaka Furue Linn Grant Hannah Green Nasa Hataoka Muni He Brooke Henderson Esther Henseleit Mone Inami Eun Hee Ji Ariya Jutanugarn Danielle Kang Sarah Kemp Hyo Joo Kim Grace Kim A Lim Kim Sei Young Kim Cheyenne Knight Jin Young Ko Lydia Ko Jennifer Kupcho Stephanie Kyriacou Minjee Lee Alison Lee Andrea Lee Mi Hyang Lee Xiyu Lin Yu Liu Gaby Lopez Leona Maguire Azahara Munoz Yuna Nishimura Anna Nordqvist Bianca Pagdanganan Alexa Pano Haeran Ryu Madelene Sagstrom Yuka Saso Sarah Schmelzel Yuting Shi Jiyai Shin Jenny Shin Maja Stark Linnea Strom Jasmine Suwannapura Elizabeth Szokol Patty Tavatanakit Albane Valenzuela Lilia Vu Miranda Wang Chanettee Wannasaen Amy Yang Ruoning Yin

Top 50 players in 2024 Blue Bay LPGA field