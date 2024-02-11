2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nick Taylor, who earns his fourth-career PGA Tour title with a win at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Taylor won with a birdie on the par-4 18th hole in the second hole of a playoff against Charley Hoffman after both players finished the 72-hole regulation tournament on 21-under 263.

Taylor made birdies on three of the final four regulation holes to force extras, and then he made birdie on both of the playoff holes to win the event.

Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Ryder Cup partner Sam Burns finished tied for third place at 18-under total.

Taylor won the $1,584,000 winner's share of the $8,800,000 purse.

Waste Management Phoenix Open recap notes

Taylor earned 56 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Taylor earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 73 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 The Genesis Invitational.

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details