2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured PGA Tour Suggested Links

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

February 11, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Nick Taylor
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nick Taylor, who earns his fourth-career PGA Tour title with a win at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Taylor won with a birdie on the par-4 18th hole in the second hole of a playoff against Charley Hoffman after both players finished the 72-hole regulation tournament on 21-under 263.

Taylor made birdies on three of the final four regulation holes to force extras, and then he made birdie on both of the playoff holes to win the event.

Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Ryder Cup partner Sam Burns finished tied for third place at 18-under total.

Taylor won the $1,584,000 winner's share of the $8,800,000 purse.

Waste Management Phoenix Open recap notes

Taylor earned 56 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Taylor earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 73 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 The Genesis Invitational.

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Nick Taylor -21 60 70 68 65 263 $1,584,000
2 Charley Hoffman -21 67 68 64 64 263 $959,200
T3 Sam Burns -18 68 67 67 64 266 $519,200
T3 Scottie Scheffler -18 68 66 66 66 266 $519,200
5 Sahith Theegala -17 65 64 69 69 267 $360,800
T6 Jordan Spieth -14 68 66 69 67 270 $308,000
T6 Maverick McNealy -14 65 67 71 67 270 $308,000
T8 Adam Scott -13 72 68 65 66 271 $248,600
T8 Kurt Kitayama -13 68 67 67 69 271 $248,600
T8 Cameron Young -13 67 67 66 71 271 $248,600
T8 Andrew Novak -13 65 65 69 72 271 $248,600
T12 Si Woo Kim -12 68 68 69 67 272 $187,000
T12 Justin Thomas -12 69 65 70 68 272 $187,000
T12 Doug Ghim -12 65 68 71 68 272 $187,000
T15 Davis Thompson -11 69 67 70 67 273 $156,200
T15 Matt Fitzpatrick -11 69 66 70 68 273 $156,200
T17 Adam Schenk -10 70 69 70 65 274 $125,400
T17 Tom Hoge -10 70 70 68 66 274 $125,400
T17 Tom Kim -10 74 66 67 67 274 $125,400
T17 Keith Mitchell -10 69 68 69 68 274 $125,400
T17 Harris English -10 71 67 65 71 274 $125,400
T22 Emiliano Grillo -9 71 68 73 63 275 $82,133
T22 Brendon Todd -9 70 68 69 68 275 $82,133
T22 Denny McCarthy -9 72 68 66 69 275 $82,133
T22 Justin Suh -9 68 68 70 69 275 $82,133
T22 Hideki Matsuyama -9 69 68 68 70 275 $82,133
T22 Jhonattan Vegas -9 67 68 69 71 275 $82,133
T28 Corey Conners -8 68 69 73 66 276 $53,000
T28 Aaron Baddeley -8 69 71 68 68 276 $53,000
T28 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -8 67 72 69 68 276 $53,000
T28 Jim Knous -8 72 66 70 68 276 $53,000
T28 Thomas Detry -8 69 68 71 68 276 $53,000
T28 Ben Griffin -8 72 67 68 69 276 $53,000
T28 Jake Knapp -8 68 68 71 69 276 $53,000
T28 Daniel Berger -8 66 69 72 69 276 $53,000
T28 Hayden Buckley -8 70 69 67 70 276 $53,000
T28 S.H. Kim -8 67 69 70 70 276 $53,000
T28 Sam Stevens -8 70 66 70 70 276 $53,000
T39 Taylor Moore -7 69 70 72 66 277 $39,160
T39 Taylor Montgomery -7 69 68 67 73 277 $39,160
T41 Sami Välimäki -6 69 70 75 64 278 $30,404
T41 Carson Young -6 71 67 72 68 278 $30,404
T41 Beau Hossler -6 72 66 72 68 278 $30,404
T41 Ryan Fox -6 66 68 75 69 278 $30,404
T41 Joel Dahmen -6 69 68 71 70 278 $30,404
T41 Harry Hall -6 70 70 67 71 278 $30,404
T41 Billy Horschel -6 72 67 66 73 278 $30,404
T41 Wyndham Clark -6 72 65 66 75 278 $30,404
T49 Kevin Chappell -5 72 68 71 68 279 $22,396
T49 Zac Blair -5 69 68 73 69 279 $22,396
T49 Eric Cole -5 70 69 70 70 279 $22,396
T49 Garrick Higgo -5 73 67 66 73 279 $22,396
T53 Justin Lower -4 71 69 73 67 280 $20,529
T53 Matt Wallace -4 75 64 74 67 280 $20,529
T53 Mark Hubbard -4 70 70 72 68 280 $20,529
T53 Tyson Alexander -4 72 68 71 69 280 $20,529
T53 Martin Laird -4 69 69 73 69 280 $20,529
T53 Alex Noren -4 69 71 70 70 280 $20,529
T53 Tyler Duncan -4 71 67 71 71 280 $20,529
T60 Zach Johnson -3 70 70 70 71 281 $19,448
T60 Brian Harman -3 71 69 69 72 281 $19,448
T60 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -3 72 66 71 72 281 $19,448
T60 Robby Shelton -3 69 70 69 73 281 $19,448
T60 Shane Lowry -3 67 70 68 76 281 $19,448
65 Bud Cauley -2 69 68 70 75 282 $18,920
T66 Sungjae Im -1 70 70 75 68 283 $18,392
T66 Séamus Power -1 71 69 74 69 283 $18,392
T66 Byeong Hun An -1 70 68 75 70 283 $18,392
T66 Jesse Mueller -1 71 68 73 71 283 $18,392
T66 Nick Hardy -1 71 66 68 78 283 $18,392
T71 Matt NeSmith E 70 69 73 72 284 $17,776
T71 Min Woo Lee E 71 69 71 73 284 $17,776
73 Nicolo Galletti 2 71 67 74 74 286 $17,512

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.