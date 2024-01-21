2024 The American Express final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 The American Express final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/21/2024
Golf News Net
A photo of Nick Dunlap
The 2024 The American Express final leaderboard is headed by winner Nick Dunlap, who earns his first-career PGA Tour title with a win at PGA West's Dye Stadium Course in Palm Springs, Calif.

Dunlap won the tournament by a single shot, making a 6-foot par putt on the final hole to prevail by a single shot on 29-under 259. He beat out Christiaan Bezuidenhout for the win, as he birdied the last to win.

Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Yu finished in a tie for third place, two shots back.

Dunlap would have won the $1,512,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse had been a professional golfer at the start of the tournament. Instead, Christiaan Bezuidenhout birdied the 18th hole to finish as the low professional and win the first-place prize.

The American Express recap notes

Dunlap earned 57 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Dunlap earned 500 non-member FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 67 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 54-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nick Dunlap (a) -29 64 65 60 70 259 $0
2 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -28 63 67 65 65 260 $1,512,000
T3 Kevin Yu -27 66 66 66 63 261 $635,600
T3 Xander Schauffele -27 64 69 63 65 261 $635,600
T3 Justin Thomas -27 65 67 61 68 261 $635,600
T6 Sam Burns -25 66 61 65 71 263 $310,800
T6 Michael Kim -25 65 63 70 65 263 $310,800
T6 Adam Hadwin -25 65 65 66 67 263 $310,800
T9 Keith Mitchell -24 69 67 66 62 264 $254,100
T9 Ben Griffin -24 66 68 64 66 264 $254,100
T11 Ryo Hisatsune -23 65 67 68 65 265 $212,100
T11 Alexander Björk -23 64 67 67 67 265 $212,100
T11 J.T. Poston -23 67 65 64 69 265 $212,100
T14 Bronson Burgoon -22 66 69 64 67 266 $164,500
T14 Chan Kim -22 64 67 68 67 266 $164,500
T14 Jimmy Stanger -22 65 66 66 69 266 $164,500
T17 Greyson Sigg -21 70 69 63 65 267 $132,300
T17 Tom Hoge -21 69 68 65 65 267 $132,300
T17 Carson Young -21 70 64 68 65 267 $132,300
T17 Scottie Scheffler -21 67 66 69 65 267 $132,300
T21 Alex Smalley -20 66 69 66 67 268 $99,120
T21 Min Woo Lee -20 65 66 70 67 268 $99,120
T21 Davis Thompson -20 67 67 66 68 268 $99,120
T21 Eric Cole -20 66 64 66 72 268 $99,120
T25 Chandler Phillips -19 70 70 63 66 269 $63,980
T25 Austin Eckroat -19 69 65 69 66 269 $63,980
T25 K.H. Lee -19 65 64 74 66 269 $63,980
T25 Tony Finau -19 68 67 67 67 269 $63,980
T25 Erik van Rooyen -19 66 67 69 67 269 $63,980
T25 Zach Johnson -19 62 69 68 70 269 $63,980
T25 Alex Noren -19 62 68 69 70 269 $63,980
T25 Sungjae Im -19 66 67 65 71 269 $63,980
T25 Si Woo Kim -19 64 66 66 73 269 $63,980
T34 Will Zalatoris -18 68 69 65 68 270 $45,780
T34 Jason Day -18 68 66 68 68 270 $45,780
T34 Tyler Duncan -18 67 69 65 69 270 $45,780
T34 Vince Whaley -18 67 68 66 69 270 $45,780
T34 Joe Highsmith -18 66 69 65 70 270 $45,780
T39 Lanto Griffin -17 73 65 65 68 271 $34,020
T39 Daniel Berger -17 68 68 67 68 271 $34,020
T39 Jacob Bridgeman -17 67 69 67 68 271 $34,020
T39 Wyndham Clark -17 70 64 68 69 271 $34,020
T39 Paul Barjon -17 70 64 67 70 271 $34,020
T39 Matthieu Pavon -17 67 66 68 70 271 $34,020
T39 Harrison Endycott -17 70 68 62 71 271 $34,020
T39 Justin Lower -17 64 68 68 71 271 $34,020
T47 Beau Hossler -16 69 70 64 69 272 $23,705
T47 Andrew Putnam -16 66 68 69 69 272 $23,705
T47 Ben Kohles -16 66 66 71 69 272 $23,705
T47 Mark Hubbard -16 70 66 66 70 272 $23,705
T47 Chris Kirk -16 68 64 67 73 272 $23,705
T52 Chez Reavie -15 66 70 66 71 273 $20,454
T52 Stephan Jaeger -15 69 65 67 72 273 $20,454
T52 Erik Barnes -15 68 65 68 72 273 $20,454
T52 Patrick Cantlay -15 64 66 67 76 273 $20,454
T56 Matt NeSmith -14 67 66 70 71 274 $19,404
T56 Yuxin Lin -14 70 64 68 72 274 $19,404
T56 Chesson Hadley -14 65 66 71 72 274 $19,404
T56 Max Greyserman -14 67 68 66 73 274 $19,404
T56 Ben Martin -14 68 64 67 75 274 $19,404
61 Taylor Montgomery -13 68 69 65 73 275 $18,900
T62 Camilo Villegas -12 69 68 65 74 276 $18,564
T62 Sam Ryder -12 69 66 67 74 276 $18,564
T62 Zac Blair -12 67 67 67 75 276 $18,564
T65 Sam Stevens -11 70 65 68 74 277 $18,144
T65 Nico Echavarria -11 67 70 65 75 277 $18,144
67 Will Gordon -9 67 69 65 78 279 $17,892

