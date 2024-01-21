2024 The American Express final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 The American Express final leaderboard is headed by winner Nick Dunlap, who earns his first-career PGA Tour title with a win at PGA West's Dye Stadium Course in Palm Springs, Calif.

Dunlap won the tournament by a single shot, making a 6-foot par putt on the final hole to prevail by a single shot on 29-under 259. He beat out Christiaan Bezuidenhout for the win, as he birdied the last to win.

Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Yu finished in a tie for third place, two shots back.

Dunlap would have won the $1,512,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse had been a professional golfer at the start of the tournament. Instead, Christiaan Bezuidenhout birdied the 18th hole to finish as the low professional and win the first-place prize.

Dunlap earned 57 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Dunlap earned 500 non-member FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 67 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 54-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

