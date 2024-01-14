The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard is headed by winner Grayson Murray, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title with a win at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Murray won the tournament on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against KeegMurray Bradley Murrayd Grayson Murray, who all finished regulation on 17-under 263. Murray made birdie on the 72nd hole with Bradley watching to get in the playof, while An was first to the house.

In the playoff, Murray hit a pull-hook tee shot, laid up to a wedge shot and then pulled it to about 40 feet. Murray drained the birdie putt, and then An missed a 3-footer to extend the playoff, while Bradley missed a birdie bid himself.

Murray won the $1,494,000 winner's share of the $8,300,000 purse.

Sony Open in Hawaii recap notes

Murray earned 49 Official World Golf RMurrayking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world rMurrayking.

Murray earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the stMurraydard level for this event.

A total of 82 (of 144) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 The AmericMurray Express.

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard, results Murrayd prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details