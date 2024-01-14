2024 Sony Open in Hawaii final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured PGA Tour

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/14/2024
Golf News Net
A photo of Grayson Murray
The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard is headed by winner Grayson Murray, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title with a win at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Murray won the tournament on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against KeegMurray Bradley Murrayd Grayson Murray, who all finished regulation on 17-under 263. Murray made birdie on the 72nd hole with Bradley watching to get in the playof, while An was first to the house.

In the playoff, Murray hit a pull-hook tee shot, laid up to a wedge shot and then pulled it to about 40 feet. Murray drained the birdie putt, and then An missed a 3-footer to extend the playoff, while Bradley missed a birdie bid himself.

Murray won the $1,494,000 winner's share of the $8,300,000 purse.

Sony Open in Hawaii recap notes

Murray earned 49 Official World Golf RMurrayking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world rMurrayking.

Murray earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the stMurraydard level for this event.

A total of 82 (of 144) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 The AmericMurray Express.

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard, results Murrayd prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Grayson Murray -17 69 63 64 67 263 $1,494,000
P2 Keegan Bradley -17 67 66 63 67 263 $738,700
P2 Byeong Hun An -17 67 64 68 64 263 $738,700
T4 Russell Henley -16 69 66 66 63 264 $373,500
T4 Carl Yuan -16 66 65 70 63 264 $373,500
6 J.T. Poston -15 70 66 68 61 265 $300,875
T7 Nick Taylor -14 69 67 65 65 266 $260,758
T7 Emiliano Grillo -14 71 66 63 66 266 $260,758
T7 Matthieu Pavon -14 66 66 67 67 266 $260,758
T10 Andrew Putnam -13 68 65 70 64 267 $209,575
T10 Harris English -13 66 67 70 64 267 $209,575
T10 Taylor Pendrith -13 69 67 66 65 267 $209,575
T13 Eric Cole -12 66 72 64 66 268 $153,135
T13 Tyrrell Hatton -12 70 65 67 66 268 $153,135
T13 Patton Kizzire -12 68 65 68 67 268 $153,135
T13 Akshay Bhatia -12 69 64 68 67 268 $153,135
T13 Taylor Montgomery -12 64 68 69 67 268 $153,135
T18 Billy Horschel -11 68 68 68 65 269 $106,102
T18 Brandon Wu -11 68 70 64 67 269 $106,102
T18 Brian Harman -11 69 68 65 67 269 $106,102
T18 Stephan Jaeger -11 65 67 69 68 269 $106,102
T18 Ben Silverman -11 67 68 64 70 269 $106,102
T18 Chris Kirk -11 66 66 67 70 269 $106,102
T24 Denny McCarthy -10 68 70 66 66 270 $67,645
T24 Patrick Rodgers -10 70 66 68 66 270 $67,645
T24 Stewart Cink -10 67 65 69 69 270 $67,645
T24 Troy Merritt -10 68 66 66 70 270 $67,645
T24 Kurt Kitayama -10 70 62 68 70 270 $67,645
T24 Sam Stevens -10 67 67 63 73 270 $67,645
T30 Hideki Matsuyama -9 70 68 67 66 271 $44,751
T30 Ludvig Åberg -9 70 65 70 66 271 $44,751
T30 Keith Mitchell -9 68 64 72 67 271 $44,751
T30 K.H. Lee -9 69 68 66 68 271 $44,751
T30 Ryo Hisatsune -9 69 68 66 68 271 $44,751
T30 Zac Blair -9 70 65 68 68 271 $44,751
T30 Brendon Todd -9 66 69 68 68 271 $44,751
T30 Adam Svensson -9 71 67 64 69 271 $44,751
T30 Ben Griffin -9 70 62 70 69 271 $44,751
T30 Cam Davis -9 62 70 70 69 271 $44,751
T30 S.H. Kim -9 71 64 66 70 271 $44,751
T30 Taiga Semikawa -9 68 65 66 72 271 $44,751
T42 Scott Stallings -8 66 70 72 64 272 $25,913
T42 Charley Hoffman -8 70 67 70 65 272 $25,913
T42 Dylan Wu -8 67 69 70 66 272 $25,913
T42 Harry Hall -8 68 68 70 66 272 $25,913
T42 Nick Hardy -8 69 69 67 67 272 $25,913
T42 Will Gordon -8 69 67 69 67 272 $25,913
T42 Si Woo Kim -8 69 66 70 67 272 $25,913
T42 Michael Kim -8 69 69 66 68 272 $25,913
T42 Alex Noren -8 66 69 67 70 272 $25,913
T42 Austin Eckroat -8 65 66 69 72 272 $25,913
T52 Robert MacIntyre -7 71 66 69 67 273 $19,771
T52 Ben Kohles -7 66 69 71 67 273 $19,771
T52 Erik van Rooyen -7 69 67 68 69 273 $19,771
T52 Matt Wallace -7 67 67 69 70 273 $19,771
T52 Joseph Bramlett -7 69 65 69 70 273 $19,771
T57 Robby Shelton -6 69 67 72 66 274 $18,592
T57 Davis Thompson -6 73 65 69 67 274 $18,592
T57 Mark Hubbard -6 70 67 70 67 274 $18,592
T57 Maverick McNealy -6 68 69 69 68 274 $18,592
T57 Chandler Phillips -6 70 66 70 68 274 $18,592
T57 Corey Conners -6 70 68 66 70 274 $18,592
T57 Justin Rose -6 67 70 67 70 274 $18,592
T57 Aaron Rai -6 65 69 70 70 274 $18,592
65 Tyler Duncan -5 68 70 69 68 275 $17,845
T66 Greyson Sigg -4 67 69 71 69 276 $17,430
T66 Luke List -4 67 68 72 69 276 $17,430
T66 Webb Simpson -4 65 70 72 69 276 $17,430
T66 Nico Echavarria -4 68 68 68 72 276 $17,430
T70 Alejandro Tosti -3 66 70 77 64 277 $16,932
T70 Jake Knapp -3 69 65 72 71 277 $16,932
T72 Lanto Griffin -2 70 68 70 70 278 $16,600
T72 Joel Dahmen -2 71 67 68 72 278 $16,600
T74 Yuto Katsuragawa -1 68 68 76 67 279 $16,019
T74 Martin Trainer -1 71 67 71 70 279 $16,019
T74 Justin Lower -1 70 68 70 71 279 $16,019
T74 Séamus Power -1 72 66 69 72 279 $16,019
T74 Parker Coody -1 68 70 68 73 279 $16,019
79 Norman Xiong E 66 71 72 71 280 $15,521
T80 Garrick Higgo 2 72 66 76 68 282 $15,272
T80 Matt NeSmith 2 69 69 71 73 282 $15,272

