2023 The RSM Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 The RSM Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/20/2023

11/20/2023
The 2023 The RSM Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ludvig Aberg, who earns his first PGA Tour title with a win at Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Ga.

Aberg earned his first PGA Tour win and his first victory and tied the PGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record in the process, winning on 29-under 253 (three rounds were par-70 and one was par-72).

That was good enough for a four-shot win over former RSM winner Mackenzie Hughes, who was alone in second place.

Tyler Duncan and Eric Cole finished tied for third place in the final event of the PGA Tour calendar.

Aberg won the $1,512,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse.

The PGA Tour logo

The RSM Classic recap notes

Aberg earned 37 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Aberg earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 78 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the seventh and final event of the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule is now complete.

2023 The RSM Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ludvig Åberg -29 67 64 61 61 253 $1,512,000
2 Mackenzie Hughes -25 68 66 60 63 257 $915,600
T3 Tyler Duncan -22 68 65 62 65 260 $495,600
T3 Eric Cole -22 66 66 61 67 260 $495,600
T5 Adam Svensson -19 68 66 67 62 263 $310,800
T5 Ben Kohles -19 66 67 67 63 263 $310,800
T5 Denny McCarthy -19 65 67 66 65 263 $310,800
T8 Ben Griffin -18 67 67 69 61 264 $228,900
T8 Taylor Montgomery -18 69 65 67 63 264 $228,900
T8 Ryan Moore -18 70 67 62 65 264 $228,900
T8 Austin Eckroat -18 65 68 66 65 264 $228,900
T8 Greyson Sigg -18 66 68 64 66 264 $228,900
T13 Russell Henley -17 72 66 65 62 265 $150,500
T13 J.J. Spaun -17 68 70 64 63 265 $150,500
T13 Charley Hoffman -17 68 70 62 65 265 $150,500
T13 Vince Whaley -17 66 69 64 66 265 $150,500
T13 Peter Kuest -17 67 66 66 66 265 $150,500
T13 Sam Ryder -17 67 65 65 68 265 $150,500
T19 Tano Goya -16 68 68 66 64 266 $107,100
T19 Luke List -16 67 68 66 65 266 $107,100
T19 Kelly Kraft -16 69 65 67 65 266 $107,100
T19 Adam Schenk -16 68 66 67 65 266 $107,100
T23 Jacob Solomon -15 70 68 64 65 267 $75,180
T23 Fred Biondi -15 70 67 64 66 267 $75,180
T23 Nick Hardy -15 70 67 64 66 267 $75,180
T23 Kevin Tway -15 69 67 63 68 267 $75,180
T23 Alex Noren -15 67 68 64 68 267 $75,180
T28 Stephan Jaeger -14 69 66 68 65 268 $53,918
T28 Chris Kirk -14 69 67 66 66 268 $53,918
T28 William McGirt -14 67 68 67 66 268 $53,918
T28 Brendon Todd -14 68 66 68 66 268 $53,918
T28 Harris English -14 67 71 63 67 268 $53,918
T28 Thomas Detry -14 70 66 65 67 268 $53,918
T28 Nicholas Lindheim -14 68 66 66 68 268 $53,918
T28 Matt NeSmith -14 71 63 65 69 268 $53,918
T36 Ricky Barnes -13 67 68 70 64 269 $42,630
T36 Will Gordon -13 71 66 63 69 269 $42,630
T38 Chesson Hadley -12 71 67 68 64 270 $35,700
T38 Brian Gay -12 72 65 68 65 270 $35,700
T38 Scott Piercy -12 70 68 66 66 270 $35,700
T38 Matt Atkins -12 71 66 65 68 270 $35,700
T38 Akshay Bhatia -12 69 66 67 68 270 $35,700
T38 Cameron Young -12 66 68 68 68 270 $35,700
T44 J.T. Poston -11 66 72 67 66 271 $24,239
T44 Brian Harman -11 71 66 68 66 271 $24,239
T44 Russell Knox -11 66 70 69 66 271 $24,239
T44 Stewart Cink -11 69 67 69 66 271 $24,239
T44 Alex Smalley -11 71 67 65 68 271 $24,239
T44 Corey Conners -11 72 65 66 68 271 $24,239
T44 Wesley Bryan -11 68 67 68 68 271 $24,239
T44 Patton Kizzire -11 68 69 65 69 271 $24,239
T44 Nico Echavarria -11 69 67 66 69 271 $24,239
T53 Tommy Gainey -10 66 71 67 68 272 $19,774
T53 Austin Smotherman -10 71 65 68 68 272 $19,774
T53 Cody Gribble -10 70 67 66 69 272 $19,774
T53 Matt Kuchar -10 65 68 69 70 272 $19,774
T53 Davis Thompson -10 66 69 66 71 272 $19,774
T58 Cameron Champ -9 70 68 69 66 273 $18,816
T58 K.H. Lee -9 70 67 70 66 273 $18,816
T58 Maverick McNealy -9 68 67 71 67 273 $18,816
T58 Ben Crane -9 70 68 67 68 273 $18,816
T58 Camilo Villegas -9 67 70 68 68 273 $18,816
T58 Brandon Wu -9 67 70 67 69 273 $18,816
T64 Justin Suh -8 71 65 72 66 274 $17,976
T64 Brent Grant -8 71 66 69 68 274 $17,976
T64 Aaron Baddeley -8 70 68 67 69 274 $17,976
T64 Robert Streb -8 66 68 65 75 274 $17,976
T68 Ben Carr -7 68 68 71 68 275 $17,388
T68 Carl Yuan -7 66 70 69 70 275 $17,388
T68 Harry Higgs -7 68 70 65 72 275 $17,388
T71 Carson Young -6 68 70 70 68 276 $16,968
T71 Si Woo Kim -6 70 66 72 68 276 $16,968
T73 Andrew Novak -5 69 69 69 70 277 $16,632
T73 Kramer Hickok -5 71 66 67 73 277 $16,632
T75 Satoshi Kodaira -4 69 69 70 70 278 $16,296
T75 Curtis Thompson -4 68 70 69 71 278 $16,296
77 Cameron Percy -3 70 68 73 68 279 $16,044
78 Kevin Kisner -1 70 67 70 74 281 $15,876

