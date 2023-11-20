2023 The RSM Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 The RSM Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ludvig Aberg, who earns his first PGA Tour title with a win at Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Ga.

Aberg earned his first PGA Tour win and his first victory and tied the PGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record in the process, winning on 29-under 253 (three rounds were par-70 and one was par-72).

That was good enough for a four-shot win over former RSM winner Mackenzie Hughes, who was alone in second place.

Tyler Duncan and Eric Cole finished tied for third place in the final event of the PGA Tour calendar.

Aberg won the $1,512,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse.

The RSM Classic recap notes

Aberg earned 37 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Aberg earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 78 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the seventh and final event of the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule is now complete.

2023 The RSM Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

