2023 DP World Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/20/2023
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 29: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 8th hole during the Third Round on Day Four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 29, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The 2023 DP World Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nicolai Højgaard, who earned the DP World Tour win at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Højgaard won for the first time on the DP World Tour, shooting an 8-under 64 on Sunday to earn the win on 21-under 267 and collect the biggest first-place check in a DP World Tour event.

Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Wallace and Viktor Hovland finished tied for second on the week, with Rory McIlroy finishing T-22 as he coasted to the Race to Dubai title.

Højgaard won the $3,000,000 winner's share of the $10,000,000 purse.

DP World Tour Championship recap notes

Højgaard earned 19.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was not a 36-hole cut, with 50 of 50 starting players finishing the event in the final completed event of the season.

Højgaard earned 2,000 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.

As a result of this week, Rory McIlroy has secured his fifth Race to Dubai win ahead of the season-ending tournament.

The 2024 European Tour schedule starts next week with the Joburg Open in South Africa and Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in Australia.

2023 DP World Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nicolai Højgaard -21 67 66 70 64 267 €2,764,461.00
T2 Tommy Fleetwood -19 69 66 66 68 269 €838,553.17
T2 Viktor Hovland -19 69 66 66 68 269 €838,553.17
T2 Matt Wallace -19 72 68 60 69 269 €838,553.17
T5 Thriston Lawrence -17 71 64 70 66 271 €313,305.58
T5 Matthieu Pavon -17 67 69 68 67 271 €313,305.58
T5 Jon Rahm -17 72 66 67 66 271 €313,305.58
8 Victor Perez -16 73 69 64 66 272 €221,156.88
T9 Ewen Ferguson -15 72 67 64 70 273 €184,297.40
T9 Jeff Winther -15 72 66 64 71 273 €184,297.40
T11 Tyrrell Hatton -14 70 67 72 65 274 €140,987.51
T11 Rasmus Højgaard -14 74 66 65 69 274 €140,987.51
T11 Romain Langasque -14 71 68 68 67 274 €140,987.51
T11 Antoine Rozner -14 68 67 70 69 274 €140,987.51
T15 Tom Kim -13 69 71 68 67 275 €108,505.09
T15 Min Woo Lee -13 71 70 65 69 275 €108,505.09
17 Dan Bradbury -12 70 70 68 68 276 €101,363.57
T18 Ryo Hisatsune -11 73 69 66 69 277 €91,227.21
T18 Shane Lowry -11 72 67 71 67 277 €91,227.21
T18 Robert Macintyre -11 69 68 69 71 277 €91,227.21
T18 Adrian Otaegui -11 71 72 68 66 277 €91,227.21
T22 Julien Guerrier -10 67 70 70 71 278 €79,823.81
T22 Zander Lombard -10 71 65 72 70 278 €79,823.81
T22 Rory Mcilroy -10 71 72 65 70 278 €79,823.81
T22 Sepp Straka -10 74 68 68 68 278 €79,823.81
26 Thorbjørn Olesen -9 70 67 68 74 279 €73,718.96
T27 Jens Dantorp -8 68 67 69 76 280 €66,899.96
T27 Matt Fitzpatrick -8 74 68 67 71 280 €66,899.96
T27 Grant Forrest -8 73 72 70 65 280 €66,899.96
T27 Vincent Norrman -8 73 70 69 68 280 €66,899.96
T27 Yannik Paul -8 73 65 73 69 280 €66,899.96
T32 Tom Mckibbin -7 71 68 70 72 281 €59,896.65
T32 Adrian Meronk -7 68 75 67 71 281 €59,896.65
T34 Ryan Fox -6 74 69 69 70 282 €56,210.71
T34 Pablo Larrazábal -6 72 76 65 69 282 €56,210.71
T36 Alexander Björk -5 70 72 71 70 283 €52,524.76
T36 Nathan Kimsey -5 71 70 72 70 283 €52,524.76
T38 Lucas Herbert -4 72 69 74 69 284 €47,917.32
T38 Daniel Hillier -4 75 69 72 68 284 €47,917.32
T38 Sami Välimäki -4 77 68 65 74 284 €47,917.32
T41 Sebastian Söderberg -3 75 75 66 69 285 €44,692.12
T41 Connor Syme -3 73 71 70 71 285 €44,692.12
T43 Julien Brun -2 75 70 71 70 286 €42,849.14
T43 Jorge Campillo -2 72 73 74 67 286 €42,849.14
T45 Daniel Brown -1 71 67 76 73 287 €41,006.17
T45 Marcel Siem -1 72 69 73 73 287 €41,006.17
47 Jordan Smith E 72 72 73 71 288 €39,623.94
48 Joost Luiten 3 77 72 69 73 291 €38,702.45
49 Matthew Southgate 4 75 71 74 72 292 €37,780.97
50 Nacho Elvira 6 77 73 73 71 294 €36,859.48

