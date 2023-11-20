2023 DP World Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 DP World Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nicolai Højgaard, who earned the DP World Tour win at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Højgaard won for the first time on the DP World Tour, shooting an 8-under 64 on Sunday to earn the win on 21-under 267 and collect the biggest first-place check in a DP World Tour event.

Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Wallace and Viktor Hovland finished tied for second on the week, with Rory McIlroy finishing T-22 as he coasted to the Race to Dubai title.

Højgaard won the $3,000,000 winner's share of the $10,000,000 purse.

DP World Tour Championship recap notes

Højgaard earned 19.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was not a 36-hole cut, with 50 of 50 starting players finishing the event in the final completed event of the season.

Højgaard earned 2,000 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.

As a result of this week, Rory McIlroy has secured his fifth Race to Dubai win ahead of the season-ending tournament.

The 2024 European Tour schedule starts next week with the Joburg Open in South Africa and Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in Australia.

2023 DP World Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

