2023 World Wide Technology Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/05/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Erik van Rooyen
The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Erik van Rooyen, who earns his second PGA Tour title with a win at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico.

van Rooyen earned his second PGA Tour win with an incredible back-nine 28 that included a birdie-birdie-eagle finish to take the win by two shots over Camilo Villegas and Matt Kuchar on 27-under 261.

Justin Suh, who was seeking his first PGA Tour win, finished in solo fourth place.

van Rooyen won the $1,476,000 winner's share of the $8,200,000 purse.

World Wide Technology Championship recap notes

van Rooyen earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

van Rooyen earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 73 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the fifth event of the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Bermuda.

2023 World Wide Technology Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Erik van Rooyen -27 68 64 66 63 261 $1,476,000
T2 Matt Kuchar -25 65 65 67 66 263 $729,800
T2 Camilo Villegas -25 64 64 69 66 263 $729,800
4 Justin Suh -24 66 65 68 65 264 $401,800
T5 Andrew Putnam -22 68 69 67 62 266 $316,725
T5 Ryan Palmer -22 71 66 65 64 266 $316,725
T7 Chesson Hadley -21 66 66 72 63 267 $266,500
T7 Mackenzie Hughes -21 71 65 63 68 267 $266,500
9 Carson Young -20 69 64 68 67 268 $239,850
T10 Austin Cook -19 72 67 68 62 269 $190,650
T10 Akshay Bhatia -19 69 66 70 64 269 $190,650
T10 Ludvig Åberg -19 68 65 72 64 269 $190,650
T10 Nate Lashley -19 64 70 69 66 269 $190,650
T10 Sam Ryder -19 69 69 64 67 269 $190,650
T15 Martin Trainer -18 69 70 66 65 270 $120,950
T15 Beau Hossler -18 66 72 67 65 270 $120,950
T15 Taylor Pendrith -18 72 66 67 65 270 $120,950
T15 Davis Thompson -18 66 68 69 67 270 $120,950
T15 Doug Ghim -18 68 65 70 67 270 $120,950
T15 Patton Kizzire -18 69 69 63 69 270 $120,950
T15 Kramer Hickok -18 65 67 69 69 270 $120,950
T15 Will Gordon -18 69 63 67 71 270 $120,950
T23 Austin Smotherman -17 69 67 71 64 271 $67,855
T23 Nick Hardy -17 70 67 69 65 271 $67,855
T23 Justin Lower -17 65 68 73 65 271 $67,855
T23 Ben Griffin -17 68 70 67 66 271 $67,855
T23 Austin Eckroat -17 69 69 65 68 271 $67,855
T23 Adam Long -17 69 66 67 69 271 $67,855
T23 Scott Piercy -17 66 68 67 70 271 $67,855
T23 Michael Kim -17 64 69 68 70 271 $67,855
T31 Martin Laird -16 69 69 69 65 272 $46,916
T31 Nico Echavarria -16 67 72 67 66 272 $46,916
T31 Max McGreevy -16 68 68 70 66 272 $46,916
T31 Tano Goya -16 64 74 66 68 272 $46,916
T31 Taylor Montgomery -16 69 66 69 68 272 $46,916
T31 Lucas Herbert -16 69 67 66 70 272 $46,916
T31 Jeffrey Kang -16 65 68 69 70 272 $46,916
T38 Keith Mitchell -15 67 72 70 64 273 $34,030
T38 Sebastián Vázquez -15 70 68 71 64 273 $34,030
T38 MJ Daffue -15 69 69 68 67 273 $34,030
T38 Ryan Moore -15 68 69 69 67 273 $34,030
T38 Matti Schmid -15 65 68 73 67 273 $34,030
T38 Thomas Detry -15 71 68 66 68 273 $34,030
T38 Brent Grant -15 68 67 70 68 273 $34,030
T45 Jason Dufner -14 69 70 70 65 274 $22,623
T45 Brian Stuard -14 70 68 70 66 274 $22,623
T45 Adam Svensson -14 71 67 69 67 274 $22,623
T45 Roberto Díaz -14 70 69 67 68 274 $22,623
T45 Luke List -14 66 72 68 68 274 $22,623
T45 James Hahn -14 69 67 70 68 274 $22,623
T45 Richy Werenski -14 70 66 70 68 274 $22,623
T45 Stephan Jaeger -14 66 65 75 68 274 $22,623
T45 Cameron Champ -14 68 67 69 70 274 $22,623
T54 Cameron Young -13 65 74 72 64 275 $19,106
T54 K.H. Lee -13 67 70 73 65 275 $19,106
T54 Lanto Griffin -13 69 66 71 69 275 $19,106
T54 Brandon Wu -13 69 66 70 70 275 $19,106
T54 Kevin Tway -13 67 69 68 71 275 $19,106
T59 Lucas Glover -12 69 67 72 68 276 $18,204
T59 Vince Whaley -12 73 66 68 69 276 $18,204
T59 Hayden Buckley -12 71 65 71 69 276 $18,204
T59 Peter Malnati -12 73 66 67 70 276 $18,204
T59 Robby Shelton -12 70 66 70 70 276 $18,204
T59 Cameron Percy -12 62 72 70 72 276 $18,204
T65 Troy Merritt -11 71 68 73 65 277 $17,548
T65 Isidro Benitez -11 71 67 72 67 277 $17,548
T67 J.J. Spaun -10 69 70 73 66 278 $17,220
T67 Paul Haley II -10 67 72 71 68 278 $17,220
T69 Russell Knox -9 68 70 71 70 279 $16,892
T69 Chase Johnson -9 67 69 72 71 279 $16,892
71 Kelly Kraft -8 70 68 71 71 280 $16,646
72 Chez Reavie -7 67 70 70 74 281 $16,482
73 Ryan Armour -6 69 67 76 70 282 $16,318

