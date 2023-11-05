2023 World Wide Technology Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Erik van Rooyen, who earns his second PGA Tour title with a win at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico.
van Rooyen earned his second PGA Tour win with an incredible back-nine 28 that included a birdie-birdie-eagle finish to take the win by two shots over Camilo Villegas and Matt Kuchar on 27-under 261.
Justin Suh, who was seeking his first PGA Tour win, finished in solo fourth place.
van Rooyen won the $1,476,000 winner's share of the $8,200,000 purse.
World Wide Technology Championship recap notes
van Rooyen earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
van Rooyen earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.
A total of 73 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the fifth event of the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Bermuda.
2023 World Wide Technology Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Erik van Rooyen
|-27
|68
|64
|66
|63
|261
|$1,476,000
|T2
|Matt Kuchar
|-25
|65
|65
|67
|66
|263
|$729,800
|T2
|Camilo Villegas
|-25
|64
|64
|69
|66
|263
|$729,800
|4
|Justin Suh
|-24
|66
|65
|68
|65
|264
|$401,800
|T5
|Andrew Putnam
|-22
|68
|69
|67
|62
|266
|$316,725
|T5
|Ryan Palmer
|-22
|71
|66
|65
|64
|266
|$316,725
|T7
|Chesson Hadley
|-21
|66
|66
|72
|63
|267
|$266,500
|T7
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-21
|71
|65
|63
|68
|267
|$266,500
|9
|Carson Young
|-20
|69
|64
|68
|67
|268
|$239,850
|T10
|Austin Cook
|-19
|72
|67
|68
|62
|269
|$190,650
|T10
|Akshay Bhatia
|-19
|69
|66
|70
|64
|269
|$190,650
|T10
|Ludvig Åberg
|-19
|68
|65
|72
|64
|269
|$190,650
|T10
|Nate Lashley
|-19
|64
|70
|69
|66
|269
|$190,650
|T10
|Sam Ryder
|-19
|69
|69
|64
|67
|269
|$190,650
|T15
|Martin Trainer
|-18
|69
|70
|66
|65
|270
|$120,950
|T15
|Beau Hossler
|-18
|66
|72
|67
|65
|270
|$120,950
|T15
|Taylor Pendrith
|-18
|72
|66
|67
|65
|270
|$120,950
|T15
|Davis Thompson
|-18
|66
|68
|69
|67
|270
|$120,950
|T15
|Doug Ghim
|-18
|68
|65
|70
|67
|270
|$120,950
|T15
|Patton Kizzire
|-18
|69
|69
|63
|69
|270
|$120,950
|T15
|Kramer Hickok
|-18
|65
|67
|69
|69
|270
|$120,950
|T15
|Will Gordon
|-18
|69
|63
|67
|71
|270
|$120,950
|T23
|Austin Smotherman
|-17
|69
|67
|71
|64
|271
|$67,855
|T23
|Nick Hardy
|-17
|70
|67
|69
|65
|271
|$67,855
|T23
|Justin Lower
|-17
|65
|68
|73
|65
|271
|$67,855
|T23
|Ben Griffin
|-17
|68
|70
|67
|66
|271
|$67,855
|T23
|Austin Eckroat
|-17
|69
|69
|65
|68
|271
|$67,855
|T23
|Adam Long
|-17
|69
|66
|67
|69
|271
|$67,855
|T23
|Scott Piercy
|-17
|66
|68
|67
|70
|271
|$67,855
|T23
|Michael Kim
|-17
|64
|69
|68
|70
|271
|$67,855
|T31
|Martin Laird
|-16
|69
|69
|69
|65
|272
|$46,916
|T31
|Nico Echavarria
|-16
|67
|72
|67
|66
|272
|$46,916
|T31
|Max McGreevy
|-16
|68
|68
|70
|66
|272
|$46,916
|T31
|Tano Goya
|-16
|64
|74
|66
|68
|272
|$46,916
|T31
|Taylor Montgomery
|-16
|69
|66
|69
|68
|272
|$46,916
|T31
|Lucas Herbert
|-16
|69
|67
|66
|70
|272
|$46,916
|T31
|Jeffrey Kang
|-16
|65
|68
|69
|70
|272
|$46,916
|T38
|Keith Mitchell
|-15
|67
|72
|70
|64
|273
|$34,030
|T38
|Sebastián Vázquez
|-15
|70
|68
|71
|64
|273
|$34,030
|T38
|MJ Daffue
|-15
|69
|69
|68
|67
|273
|$34,030
|T38
|Ryan Moore
|-15
|68
|69
|69
|67
|273
|$34,030
|T38
|Matti Schmid
|-15
|65
|68
|73
|67
|273
|$34,030
|T38
|Thomas Detry
|-15
|71
|68
|66
|68
|273
|$34,030
|T38
|Brent Grant
|-15
|68
|67
|70
|68
|273
|$34,030
|T45
|Jason Dufner
|-14
|69
|70
|70
|65
|274
|$22,623
|T45
|Brian Stuard
|-14
|70
|68
|70
|66
|274
|$22,623
|T45
|Adam Svensson
|-14
|71
|67
|69
|67
|274
|$22,623
|T45
|Roberto Díaz
|-14
|70
|69
|67
|68
|274
|$22,623
|T45
|Luke List
|-14
|66
|72
|68
|68
|274
|$22,623
|T45
|James Hahn
|-14
|69
|67
|70
|68
|274
|$22,623
|T45
|Richy Werenski
|-14
|70
|66
|70
|68
|274
|$22,623
|T45
|Stephan Jaeger
|-14
|66
|65
|75
|68
|274
|$22,623
|T45
|Cameron Champ
|-14
|68
|67
|69
|70
|274
|$22,623
|T54
|Cameron Young
|-13
|65
|74
|72
|64
|275
|$19,106
|T54
|K.H. Lee
|-13
|67
|70
|73
|65
|275
|$19,106
|T54
|Lanto Griffin
|-13
|69
|66
|71
|69
|275
|$19,106
|T54
|Brandon Wu
|-13
|69
|66
|70
|70
|275
|$19,106
|T54
|Kevin Tway
|-13
|67
|69
|68
|71
|275
|$19,106
|T59
|Lucas Glover
|-12
|69
|67
|72
|68
|276
|$18,204
|T59
|Vince Whaley
|-12
|73
|66
|68
|69
|276
|$18,204
|T59
|Hayden Buckley
|-12
|71
|65
|71
|69
|276
|$18,204
|T59
|Peter Malnati
|-12
|73
|66
|67
|70
|276
|$18,204
|T59
|Robby Shelton
|-12
|70
|66
|70
|70
|276
|$18,204
|T59
|Cameron Percy
|-12
|62
|72
|70
|72
|276
|$18,204
|T65
|Troy Merritt
|-11
|71
|68
|73
|65
|277
|$17,548
|T65
|Isidro Benitez
|-11
|71
|67
|72
|67
|277
|$17,548
|T67
|J.J. Spaun
|-10
|69
|70
|73
|66
|278
|$17,220
|T67
|Paul Haley II
|-10
|67
|72
|71
|68
|278
|$17,220
|T69
|Russell Knox
|-9
|68
|70
|71
|70
|279
|$16,892
|T69
|Chase Johnson
|-9
|67
|69
|72
|71
|279
|$16,892
|71
|Kelly Kraft
|-8
|70
|68
|71
|71
|280
|$16,646
|72
|Chez Reavie
|-7
|67
|70
|70
|74
|281
|$16,482
|73
|Ryan Armour
|-6
|69
|67
|76
|70
|282
|$16,318