2023 Zozo Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/22/2023
The 2023 Zozo Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Collin Morikawa, who earns his sixth PGA Tour title with a win at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

Morikawa earned his first PGA Tour win since the 2021 Open Championship with a six-shot runaway on the back of a dominant, final-round 63 that got him to 14-under 266.

Eric Cole and Beau Hossler, each enjoying excellent fall portions of the schedule on the back of solid years, finished in a tie for second place on 8-under total.

Morikawa won the $1,530,000 winner's share of the $8,500,000 purse.

Zozo Championship recap notes

Morikawa earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Morikawa earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 77 (of 78) players finished the tournament in the fourth event of the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.

2023 Zozo Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Collin Morikawa -14 64 73 66 63 266 $1,530,000
T2 Eric Cole -8 65 71 66 70 272 $748,000
T2 Beau Hossler -8 68 65 69 70 272 $748,000
T4 Robby Shelton -7 65 72 71 65 273 $374,000
T4 Ryo Ishikawa -7 68 69 69 67 273 $374,000
T6 Min Woo Lee -6 69 73 67 65 274 $275,188
T6 Kensei Hirata -6 71 69 68 66 274 $275,188
T6 Ryo Hisatsune -6 69 71 68 66 274 $275,188
T6 J.J. Spaun -6 69 68 69 68 274 $275,188
T10 Emiliano Grillo -5 65 71 68 71 275 $221,000
T10 Justin Suh -5 68 66 67 74 275 $221,000
T12 Sungjae Im -4 67 71 70 68 276 $178,500
T12 Cam Davis -4 67 70 69 70 276 $178,500
T12 Satoshi Kodaira -4 67 68 69 72 276 $178,500
15 Matt NeSmith -3 70 72 66 69 277 $151,640
T16 Taylor Montgomery -2 69 74 67 68 278 $133,960
T16 Yuki Inamori -2 69 67 71 71 278 $133,960
T16 Kurt Kitayama -2 71 70 64 73 278 $133,960
T19 Keegan Bradley -1 67 70 73 69 279 $112,710
T19 Sahith Theegala -1 67 73 69 70 279 $112,710
T21 Ryutaro Nagano E 69 75 69 67 280 $73,610
T21 Aaron Rai E 73 70 70 67 280 $73,610
T21 Aaron Baddeley E 68 74 70 68 280 $73,610
T21 Will Gordon E 67 75 68 70 280 $73,610
T21 Lee Hodges E 70 72 68 70 280 $73,610
T21 Nick Taylor E 68 73 69 70 280 $73,610
T21 Taylor Moore E 71 69 70 70 280 $73,610
T21 Akshay Bhatia E 71 69 70 70 280 $73,610
T21 Keith Mitchell E 69 71 70 70 280 $73,610
T21 Harry Hall E 69 74 66 71 280 $73,610
T31 Mark Hubbard 1 70 76 69 66 281 $46,167
T31 Davis Riley 1 70 72 73 66 281 $46,167
T31 Young-han Song 1 68 75 70 68 281 $46,167
T31 Takumi Kanaya 1 69 74 68 70 281 $46,167
T31 Nicolai Højgaard 1 65 77 69 70 281 $46,167
T31 Callum Tarren 1 70 69 72 70 281 $46,167
T31 Mikumu Horikawa 1 65 72 73 71 281 $46,167
T38 Vincent Norrman 2 72 71 68 71 282 $36,210
T38 Zac Blair 2 66 72 73 71 282 $36,210
T38 Xander Schauffele 2 67 69 75 71 282 $36,210
T41 Adam Svensson 3 73 75 70 65 283 $27,710
T41 K.H. Lee 3 68 76 72 67 283 $27,710
T41 Nick Hardy 3 71 73 70 69 283 $27,710
T41 Adam Scott 3 70 73 71 69 283 $27,710
T41 Michael Kim 3 70 75 68 70 283 $27,710
T41 Nate Lashley 3 72 68 73 70 283 $27,710
T41 Justin Lower 3 68 72 68 75 283 $27,710
T48 Alex Noren 4 73 74 70 67 284 $20,230
T48 Mackenzie Hughes 4 70 72 70 72 284 $20,230
T48 Tom Hoge 4 68 76 67 73 284 $20,230
T51 Thomas Detry 5 74 72 70 69 285 $17,744
T51 Adam Schenk 5 73 73 69 70 285 $17,744
T51 Keita Nakajima 5 73 75 66 71 285 $17,744
T51 Brandon Wu 5 72 69 73 71 285 $17,744
T51 Hideki Matsuyama 5 69 76 68 72 285 $17,744
T51 Andrew Novak 5 67 74 72 72 285 $17,744
T51 S.H. Kim 5 69 71 73 72 285 $17,744
T51 David Lipsky 5 70 73 67 75 285 $17,744
T59 Sam Stevens 6 72 76 71 67 286 $16,490
T59 Dylan Wu 6 72 71 72 71 286 $16,490
T59 Kevin Yu 6 69 74 71 72 286 $16,490
T59 Joel Dahmen 6 67 72 74 73 286 $16,490
T59 Cameron Champ 6 69 74 69 74 286 $16,490
T64 Kaito Onishi 7 70 77 72 68 287 $15,725
T64 Ben Griffin 7 70 73 70 74 287 $15,725
T64 Rickie Fowler 7 71 73 67 76 287 $15,725
T64 Sam Ryder 7 72 72 67 76 287 $15,725
T68 Trevor Werbylo 8 74 72 74 68 288 $15,045
T68 Shugo Imahira 8 70 77 72 69 288 $15,045
T68 Austin Eckroat 8 73 74 71 70 288 $15,045
T68 Matt Wallace 8 69 77 71 71 288 $15,045
72 Hayden Buckley 9 71 71 75 72 289 $14,620
T73 Taiga Semikawa 10 71 75 76 68 290 $14,280
T73 Aguri Iwasaki 10 73 75 71 71 290 $14,280
T73 David Lingmerth 10 70 72 77 71 290 $14,280
76 Tyson Alexander 11 73 71 74 73 291 $13,940
77 Ben Taylor 20 73 84 69 74 300 $13,770

