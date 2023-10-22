2023 Zozo Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Zozo Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Collin Morikawa, who earns his sixth PGA Tour title with a win at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

Morikawa earned his first PGA Tour win since the 2021 Open Championship with a six-shot runaway on the back of a dominant, final-round 63 that got him to 14-under 266.

Eric Cole and Beau Hossler, each enjoying excellent fall portions of the schedule on the back of solid years, finished in a tie for second place on 8-under total.

Morikawa won the $1,530,000 winner's share of the $8,500,000 purse.

Zozo Championship recap notes

Morikawa earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Morikawa earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 77 (of 78) players finished the tournament in the fourth event of the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.

2023 Zozo Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details