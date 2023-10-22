2023 Zozo Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Zozo Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Collin Morikawa, who earns his sixth PGA Tour title with a win at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.
Morikawa earned his first PGA Tour win since the 2021 Open Championship with a six-shot runaway on the back of a dominant, final-round 63 that got him to 14-under 266.
Eric Cole and Beau Hossler, each enjoying excellent fall portions of the schedule on the back of solid years, finished in a tie for second place on 8-under total.
Morikawa won the $1,530,000 winner's share of the $8,500,000 purse.
Zozo Championship recap notes
Morikawa earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Morikawa earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.
A total of 77 (of 78) players finished the tournament in the fourth event of the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.
2023 Zozo Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Collin Morikawa
|-14
|64
|73
|66
|63
|266
|$1,530,000
|T2
|Eric Cole
|-8
|65
|71
|66
|70
|272
|$748,000
|T2
|Beau Hossler
|-8
|68
|65
|69
|70
|272
|$748,000
|T4
|Robby Shelton
|-7
|65
|72
|71
|65
|273
|$374,000
|T4
|Ryo Ishikawa
|-7
|68
|69
|69
|67
|273
|$374,000
|T6
|Min Woo Lee
|-6
|69
|73
|67
|65
|274
|$275,188
|T6
|Kensei Hirata
|-6
|71
|69
|68
|66
|274
|$275,188
|T6
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-6
|69
|71
|68
|66
|274
|$275,188
|
|T6
|J.J. Spaun
|-6
|69
|68
|69
|68
|274
|$275,188
|T10
|Emiliano Grillo
|-5
|65
|71
|68
|71
|275
|$221,000
|T10
|Justin Suh
|-5
|68
|66
|67
|74
|275
|$221,000
|T12
|Sungjae Im
|-4
|67
|71
|70
|68
|276
|$178,500
|T12
|Cam Davis
|-4
|67
|70
|69
|70
|276
|$178,500
|T12
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-4
|67
|68
|69
|72
|276
|$178,500
|15
|Matt NeSmith
|-3
|70
|72
|66
|69
|277
|$151,640
|T16
|Taylor Montgomery
|-2
|69
|74
|67
|68
|278
|$133,960
|T16
|Yuki Inamori
|-2
|69
|67
|71
|71
|278
|$133,960
|
|T16
|Kurt Kitayama
|-2
|71
|70
|64
|73
|278
|$133,960
|T19
|Keegan Bradley
|-1
|67
|70
|73
|69
|279
|$112,710
|T19
|Sahith Theegala
|-1
|67
|73
|69
|70
|279
|$112,710
|T21
|Ryutaro Nagano
|E
|69
|75
|69
|67
|280
|$73,610
|T21
|Aaron Rai
|E
|73
|70
|70
|67
|280
|$73,610
|T21
|Aaron Baddeley
|E
|68
|74
|70
|68
|280
|$73,610
|T21
|Will Gordon
|E
|67
|75
|68
|70
|280
|$73,610
|T21
|Lee Hodges
|E
|70
|72
|68
|70
|280
|$73,610
|T21
|Nick Taylor
|E
|68
|73
|69
|70
|280
|$73,610
|
|T21
|Taylor Moore
|E
|71
|69
|70
|70
|280
|$73,610
|T21
|Akshay Bhatia
|E
|71
|69
|70
|70
|280
|$73,610
|T21
|Keith Mitchell
|E
|69
|71
|70
|70
|280
|$73,610
|T21
|Harry Hall
|E
|69
|74
|66
|71
|280
|$73,610
|T31
|Mark Hubbard
|1
|70
|76
|69
|66
|281
|$46,167
|T31
|Davis Riley
|1
|70
|72
|73
|66
|281
|$46,167
|T31
|Young-han Song
|1
|68
|75
|70
|68
|281
|$46,167
|T31
|Takumi Kanaya
|1
|69
|74
|68
|70
|281
|$46,167
|T31
|Nicolai Højgaard
|1
|65
|77
|69
|70
|281
|$46,167
|
|T31
|Callum Tarren
|1
|70
|69
|72
|70
|281
|$46,167
|T31
|Mikumu Horikawa
|1
|65
|72
|73
|71
|281
|$46,167
|T38
|Vincent Norrman
|2
|72
|71
|68
|71
|282
|$36,210
|T38
|Zac Blair
|2
|66
|72
|73
|71
|282
|$36,210
|T38
|Xander Schauffele
|2
|67
|69
|75
|71
|282
|$36,210
|T41
|Adam Svensson
|3
|73
|75
|70
|65
|283
|$27,710
|T41
|K.H. Lee
|3
|68
|76
|72
|67
|283
|$27,710
|T41
|Nick Hardy
|3
|71
|73
|70
|69
|283
|$27,710
|T41
|Adam Scott
|3
|70
|73
|71
|69
|283
|$27,710
|
|T41
|Michael Kim
|3
|70
|75
|68
|70
|283
|$27,710
|T41
|Nate Lashley
|3
|72
|68
|73
|70
|283
|$27,710
|T41
|Justin Lower
|3
|68
|72
|68
|75
|283
|$27,710
|T48
|Alex Noren
|4
|73
|74
|70
|67
|284
|$20,230
|T48
|Mackenzie Hughes
|4
|70
|72
|70
|72
|284
|$20,230
|T48
|Tom Hoge
|4
|68
|76
|67
|73
|284
|$20,230
|T51
|Thomas Detry
|5
|74
|72
|70
|69
|285
|$17,744
|T51
|Adam Schenk
|5
|73
|73
|69
|70
|285
|$17,744
|T51
|Keita Nakajima
|5
|73
|75
|66
|71
|285
|$17,744
|
|T51
|Brandon Wu
|5
|72
|69
|73
|71
|285
|$17,744
|T51
|Hideki Matsuyama
|5
|69
|76
|68
|72
|285
|$17,744
|T51
|Andrew Novak
|5
|67
|74
|72
|72
|285
|$17,744
|T51
|S.H. Kim
|5
|69
|71
|73
|72
|285
|$17,744
|T51
|David Lipsky
|5
|70
|73
|67
|75
|285
|$17,744
|T59
|Sam Stevens
|6
|72
|76
|71
|67
|286
|$16,490
|T59
|Dylan Wu
|6
|72
|71
|72
|71
|286
|$16,490
|T59
|Kevin Yu
|6
|69
|74
|71
|72
|286
|$16,490
|T59
|Joel Dahmen
|6
|67
|72
|74
|73
|286
|$16,490
|
|T59
|Cameron Champ
|6
|69
|74
|69
|74
|286
|$16,490
|T64
|Kaito Onishi
|7
|70
|77
|72
|68
|287
|$15,725
|T64
|Ben Griffin
|7
|70
|73
|70
|74
|287
|$15,725
|T64
|Rickie Fowler
|7
|71
|73
|67
|76
|287
|$15,725
|T64
|Sam Ryder
|7
|72
|72
|67
|76
|287
|$15,725
|T68
|Trevor Werbylo
|8
|74
|72
|74
|68
|288
|$15,045
|T68
|Shugo Imahira
|8
|70
|77
|72
|69
|288
|$15,045
|T68
|Austin Eckroat
|8
|73
|74
|71
|70
|288
|$15,045
|T68
|Matt Wallace
|8
|69
|77
|71
|71
|288
|$15,045
|
|72
|Hayden Buckley
|9
|71
|71
|75
|72
|289
|$14,620
|T73
|Taiga Semikawa
|10
|71
|75
|76
|68
|290
|$14,280
|T73
|Aguri Iwasaki
|10
|73
|75
|71
|71
|290
|$14,280
|T73
|David Lingmerth
|10
|70
|72
|77
|71
|290
|$14,280
|76
|Tyson Alexander
|11
|73
|71
|74
|73
|291
|$13,940
|77
|Ben Taylor
|20
|73
|84
|69
|74
|300
|$13,770