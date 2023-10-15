2023 Zozo Championship field: Players, rankings
2023 Zozo Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Zozo Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, from Oct. 19-22, 2023.

The Zozo Championship field is headlined by the likes of defending champion Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fourth tournament of the FedEx Fall. It is an official event on the schedule, but it is not considered part of the FedEx Cup season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the fourth event of the new FedEx Fall, where players who did not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs will compete for their PGA Tour status, while those who were eliminated from the playoffs after the first stage seek to improve their standing for the first two Signature events of 2024.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Zozo Championship alternate list has been published, and Tyler Duncan and Carson Young are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for an $8.5 million purse, with 16 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Zozo Championship field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Aaron Baddeley
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Keegan Bradley
Hayden Buckley
Cameron Champ
Eric Cole
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Thomas Detry
Austin Eckroat
Rickie Fowler
Will Gordon
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Garrick Higgo
Kensei Hirata
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard
Mikumu Horikawa
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Shugo Imahira
Yuki Inamori
Ryo Ishikawa
Aguri Iwasaki
Takumi Kanaya
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Kurt Kitayama
Satoshi Kodaira
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
David Lingmerth
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Hideki Matsuyama
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Ryutaro Nagano
Keita Nakajima
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Kaito Onishi
Aaron Rai
Davis Riley
Sam Ryder
Xander Schauffele
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott
Taiga Semikawa
Robby Shelton
Young-han Song
J.J. Spaun
Sam Stevens
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Matt Wallace
Trevor Werbylo
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Kevin Yu

Top 50 players in 2023 Zozo Championship field

RANK PLAYER
6 Xander Schauffele
17 Keegan Bradley
20 Collin Morikawa
24 Rickie Fowler
26 Sungjae Im
30 Kurt Kitayama
31 Sahith Theegala
35 Emiliano Grillo
38 Hideki Matsuyama
41 Adam Scott
42 Adam Schenk
44 Cam Davis
46 Min Woo Lee
47 Taylor Moore
48 Nick Taylor
49 Tom Hoge

