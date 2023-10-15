2023 Zozo Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Zozo Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, from Oct. 19-22, 2023.

The Zozo Championship field is headlined by the likes of defending champion Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fourth tournament of the FedEx Fall. It is an official event on the schedule, but it is not considered part of the FedEx Cup season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the fourth event of the new FedEx Fall, where players who did not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs will compete for their PGA Tour status, while those who were eliminated from the playoffs after the first stage seek to improve their standing for the first two Signature events of 2024.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Zozo Championship alternate list has been published, and Tyler Duncan and Carson Young are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for an $8.5 million purse, with 16 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Zozo Championship field

Top 50 players in 2023 Zozo Championship field