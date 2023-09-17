2023 Fortinet Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
09/17/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 Fortinet Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Sahith Theegala, who earns his first PGA Tour title with a win at Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif.

Theegala won the tournament going away, earning a two-shot win over S.H. Kim on 21-under 267 to breakthrough on the PGA Tour for the first time. Theegala made bogey on the final hole to finish off 68 for the win.

Cam Davis made birdie on the final hole to jump into solo third place on 17-under total, while Eric Cole finished in solo fourth place.

Theegala won the $1,512,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse.

The PGA Tour logo

Fortinet Championship recap notes

Theegala earned 31.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Theegala earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the playoff level for this event.

A total of 69 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the first event of the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi.

2023 Fortinet Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Sahith Theegala -21 68 64 67 68 267 $1,512,000
2 S.H. Kim -19 65 67 69 68 269 $915,600
3 Cam Davis -17 68 68 65 70 271 $579,600
4 Eric Cole -16 68 66 68 70 272 $411,600
5 Justin Thomas -15 69 67 65 72 273 $344,400
6 Brendon Todd -14 69 71 68 66 274 $304,500
T7 Troy Merritt -13 74 67 69 65 275 $255,150
T7 Max Homa -13 70 66 70 69 275 $255,150
T7 Callum Tarren -13 68 69 67 71 275 $255,150
T7 Matt Kuchar -13 70 67 65 73 275 $255,150
T11 Matthias Schwab -12 71 70 68 67 276 $195,300
T11 J.J. Spaun -12 71 69 69 67 276 $195,300
T11 Peter Malnati -12 71 68 66 71 276 $195,300
T14 Dylan Wu -11 70 69 70 68 277 $153,300
T14 Sam Ryder -11 68 68 72 69 277 $153,300
T14 K.H. Lee -11 70 67 69 71 277 $153,300
T17 Doug Ghim -10 69 72 69 68 278 $132,300
T17 Mark Hubbard -10 66 72 70 70 278 $132,300
T19 Martin Laird -9 70 69 72 68 279 $99,540
T19 Carson Young -9 70 71 68 70 279 $99,540
T19 Jason Dufner -9 66 71 72 70 279 $99,540
T19 Hank Lebioda -9 71 68 69 71 279 $99,540
T19 Chad Ramey -9 69 69 69 72 279 $99,540
T19 Robby Shelton -9 69 68 68 74 279 $99,540
T25 Luke List -8 70 71 70 69 280 $65,940
T25 Greyson Sigg -8 69 71 69 71 280 $65,940
T25 Vince Whaley -8 69 70 69 72 280 $65,940
T25 D.J. Trahan -8 70 68 70 72 280 $65,940
T25 Kelly Kraft -8 66 69 72 73 280 $65,940
T30 Tyson Alexander -7 73 67 75 66 281 $42,532
T30 Russell Knox -7 70 70 73 68 281 $42,532
T30 David Lipsky -7 69 69 75 68 281 $42,532
T30 Nate Lashley -7 71 67 75 68 281 $42,532
T30 Ben Taylor -7 72 69 70 70 281 $42,532
T30 Erik van Rooyen -7 71 67 73 70 281 $42,532
T30 Satoshi Kodaira -7 67 74 69 71 281 $42,532
T30 Justin Suh -7 71 69 70 71 281 $42,532
T30 Beau Hossler -7 70 69 71 71 281 $42,532
T30 Tom Johnson -7 69 69 72 71 281 $42,532
T30 Lucas Herbert -7 63 75 71 72 281 $42,532
T30 Jimmy Walker -7 70 69 69 73 281 $42,532
T30 Davis Thompson -7 70 68 69 74 281 $42,532
T30 Scott Harrington -7 70 68 68 75 281 $42,532
T30 Martin Trainer -7 71 66 68 76 281 $42,532
T45 Stephan Jaeger -6 72 69 70 71 282 $23,964
T45 James Hahn -6 71 67 73 71 282 $23,964
T45 Andrew Landry -6 72 69 69 72 282 $23,964
T45 Sam Stevens -6 72 66 72 72 282 $23,964
T45 Harry Hall -6 66 71 73 72 282 $23,964
T45 Ryan Moore -6 70 67 72 73 282 $23,964
T45 Justin Lower -6 67 69 71 75 282 $23,964
T52 Mackenzie Hughes -5 72 67 74 70 283 $20,118
T52 Zac Blair -5 66 73 69 75 283 $20,118
T52 Brice Garnett -5 73 66 69 75 283 $20,118
T52 Sangmoon Bae -5 67 66 75 75 283 $20,118
T56 Preston Summerhays (a) -4 70 71 73 70 284 $0
T56 Ben Crane -4 70 71 73 70 284 $19,236
T56 Patton Kizzire -4 71 68 73 72 284 $19,236
T56 Austin Cook -4 69 69 74 72 284 $19,236
T56 Kevin Streelman -4 67 73 70 74 284 $19,236
T56 Scott Stallings -4 71 70 68 75 284 $19,236
T62 Kevin Kisner -3 69 72 76 68 285 $18,648
T62 Chesson Hadley -3 71 69 75 70 285 $18,648
64 William McGirt -2 70 71 73 72 286 $18,396
65 Sung Kang -1 66 72 73 76 287 $18,228
T66 Richy Werenski E 71 70 74 73 288 $17,976
T66 Chez Reavie E 73 68 70 77 288 $17,976
68 Carl Yuan 2 72 69 77 72 290 $17,724

