2023 Fortinet Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Fortinet Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Sahith Theegala, who earns his first PGA Tour title with a win at Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif.

Theegala won the tournament going away, earning a two-shot win over S.H. Kim on 21-under 267 to breakthrough on the PGA Tour for the first time. Theegala made bogey on the final hole to finish off 68 for the win.

Cam Davis made birdie on the final hole to jump into solo third place on 17-under total, while Eric Cole finished in solo fourth place.

Theegala won the $1,512,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Fortinet Championship recap notes

Theegala earned 31.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Theegala earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the playoff level for this event.

A total of 69 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the first event of the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi.

2023 Fortinet Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details