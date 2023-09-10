2023 Fortinet Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Fortinet Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., from Sept. 14-17, 2023.

The Fortinet Championship field is headlined by the likes of defending champion Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first tournament of the FedEx Fall. It is an official event on the schedule, but it is not considered part of the FedEx Cup season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the start of the new FedEx Fall, where players who did not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs will compete for their PGA Tour status, while those who were eliminated from the playoffs after the first stage seek to improve their standing for the first two Signature events of 2024.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Fortinet Championship alternate list has been published, and Bo Van Pelt and George McNeill are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Fortinet Championship field

PLAYER Max Homa Justin Thomas Sahith Theegala Cam Davis Andrew Putnam Brendon Todd Lucas Herbert Matt Kuchar K.H. Lee Alex Noren Taylor Montgomery Eric Cole Justin Suh Austin Eckroat Chez Reavie J.J. Spaun Mackenzie Hughes Stephan Jaeger Mark Hubbard Zac Blair Scott Stallings Davis Thompson Akshay Bhatia Christiaan Bezuidenhout Kevin Kisner Beau Hossler Sam Ryder Kevin Streelman Sam Stevens Matt NeSmith Taylor Pendrith Ben Taylor Nick Hardy Harry Hall Will Gordon Martin Laird Luke List Robby Shelton Joel Dahmen Callum Tarren C.T. Pan Garrick Higgo David Lipsky Webb Simpson S.H. Kim Ryan Gerard Kevin Yu Dylan Wu Zecheng Dou MJ Daffue Doug Ghim Carl Yuan Paul Haley II Chad Ramey Nate Lashley Justin Lower Ryan Palmer Ben Martin Tyler Duncan Chesson Hadley Erik van Rooyen Troy Merritt Greyson Sigg Peter Malnati Aaron Baddeley Carson Young Zach Johnson Tyson Alexander Andrew Novak Patton Kizzire Jimmy Walker Stewart Cink Russell Knox Matti Schmid Cameron Champ Lanto Griffin Austin Smotherman Peter Kuest James Hahn Adam Long Harrison Endycott Scott Piercy Dylan Frittelli Charley Hoffman Augusto Núñez Harry Higgs Nico Echavarria Trevor Cone Cameron Percy Kramer Hickok Vince Whaley Kevin Tway Ryan Armour Satoshi Kodaira Brice Garnett Ryan Moore Brent Grant Cody Gribble Max McGreevy Doc Redman Matthias Schwab Kevin Roy Robert Streb Henrik Norlander Richy Werenski Kelly Kraft Trevor Werbylo Tano Goya Kyle Westmoreland Austin Cook Sean O'Hair Michael Gligic S.Y. Noh Jonathan Byrd Kevin Chappell Brandon Matthews Chris Stroud Brian Stuard Jason Dufner William McGirt Scott Harrington Jim Herman Martin Trainer Sung Kang Tommy Gainey Hank Lebioda Andrew Landry Wesley Bryan Scott Brown Sangmoon Bae Nick Watney Geoff Ogilvy Arjun Atwal Ricky Barnes Fred Biondi Greg Chalmers Ben Crane Morgan Deneen Derek Ernst Brian Gay J.B. Holmes Tom Johnson Derek Lamely Yuxin Lin D.A. Points Ted Potter, Jr. Chase Sienkiewicz Kevin Stadler Kyle Stanley D.J. Trahan

Top 50 players in 2023 Fortinet Championship field