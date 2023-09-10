2023 Fortinet Championship field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

2023 Fortinet Championship field: Players, rankings

09/10/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Justin Thomas
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Fortinet Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., from Sept. 14-17, 2023.

The Fortinet Championship field is headlined by the likes of defending champion Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first tournament of the FedEx Fall. It is an official event on the schedule, but it is not considered part of the FedEx Cup season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the start of the new FedEx Fall, where players who did not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs will compete for their PGA Tour status, while those who were eliminated from the playoffs after the first stage seek to improve their standing for the first two Signature events of 2024.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Fortinet Championship alternate list has been published, and Bo Van Pelt and George McNeill are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Fortinet Championship field

PLAYER
Max Homa
Justin Thomas
Sahith Theegala
Cam Davis
Andrew Putnam
Brendon Todd
Lucas Herbert
Matt Kuchar
K.H. Lee
Alex Noren
Taylor Montgomery
Eric Cole
Justin Suh
Austin Eckroat
Chez Reavie
J.J. Spaun
Mackenzie Hughes
Stephan Jaeger
Mark Hubbard
Zac Blair
Scott Stallings
Davis Thompson
Akshay Bhatia
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Kevin Kisner
Beau Hossler
Sam Ryder
Kevin Streelman
Sam Stevens
Matt NeSmith
Taylor Pendrith
Ben Taylor
Nick Hardy
Harry Hall
Will Gordon
Martin Laird
Luke List
Robby Shelton
Joel Dahmen
Callum Tarren
C.T. Pan
Garrick Higgo
David Lipsky
Webb Simpson
S.H. Kim
Ryan Gerard
Kevin Yu
Dylan Wu
Zecheng Dou
MJ Daffue
Doug Ghim
Carl Yuan
Paul Haley II
Chad Ramey
Nate Lashley
Justin Lower
Ryan Palmer
Ben Martin
Tyler Duncan
Chesson Hadley
Erik van Rooyen
Troy Merritt
Greyson Sigg
Peter Malnati
Aaron Baddeley
Carson Young
Zach Johnson
Tyson Alexander
Andrew Novak
Patton Kizzire
Jimmy Walker
Stewart Cink
Russell Knox
Matti Schmid
Cameron Champ
Lanto Griffin
Austin Smotherman
Peter Kuest
James Hahn
Adam Long
Harrison Endycott
Scott Piercy
Dylan Frittelli
Charley Hoffman
Augusto Núñez
Harry Higgs
Nico Echavarria
Trevor Cone
Cameron Percy
Kramer Hickok
Vince Whaley
Kevin Tway
Ryan Armour
Satoshi Kodaira
Brice Garnett
Ryan Moore
Brent Grant
Cody Gribble
Max McGreevy
Doc Redman
Matthias Schwab
Kevin Roy
Robert Streb
Henrik Norlander
Richy Werenski
Kelly Kraft
Trevor Werbylo
Tano Goya
Kyle Westmoreland
Austin Cook
Sean O'Hair
Michael Gligic
S.Y. Noh
Jonathan Byrd
Kevin Chappell
Brandon Matthews
Chris Stroud
Brian Stuard
Jason Dufner
William McGirt
Scott Harrington
Jim Herman
Martin Trainer
Sung Kang
Tommy Gainey
Hank Lebioda
Andrew Landry
Wesley Bryan
Scott Brown
Sangmoon Bae
Nick Watney
Geoff Ogilvy
Arjun Atwal
Ricky Barnes
Fred Biondi
Greg Chalmers
Ben Crane
Morgan Deneen
Derek Ernst
Brian Gay
J.B. Holmes
Tom Johnson
Derek Lamely
Yuxin Lin
D.A. Points
Ted Potter, Jr.
Chase Sienkiewicz
Kevin Stadler
Kyle Stanley
D.J. Trahan

Top 50 players in 2023 Fortinet Championship field

RANK PLAYER
7 Max Homa
25 Justin Thomas
36 Sahith Theegala
49 Cam Davis

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.