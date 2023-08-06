2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., from Aug. 10-13, 2023.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and more.

This is set to be a 70-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 46th tournament of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour season and the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the three-event playoff slate -- now reserved for the top 70 players in the standings instead of the top 125.

One player -- Lucas Glover -- played their way into the top 70 at the Wyndham Championship.

Eligible players skipping the event are not replaced in the field. Players who are suspended from the PGA Tour but would have otherwise qualified are not in the field, replaced by the next eligible players in the rankings.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 38 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship field

Top 50 players in 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship field