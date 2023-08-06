2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship field: Players, rankings

08/06/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., from Aug. 10-13, 2023.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and more.

This is set to be a 70-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 46th tournament of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour season and the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the three-event playoff slate -- now reserved for the top 70 players in the standings instead of the top 125.

One player -- Lucas Glover -- played their way into the top 70 at the Wyndham Championship.

Eligible players skipping the event are not replaced in the field. Players who are suspended from the PGA Tour but would have otherwise qualified are not in the field, replaced by the next eligible players in the rankings.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 38 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship field

RANKING PLAYER
1 Jon Rahm
2 Scottie Scheffler
3 Rory McIlroy
4 Max Homa
5 FedEx St. Jude Clark
6 Brian Harman
7 Viktor Hovland
8 Keegan Bradley
9 Rickie Fowler
10 Tony Finau
11 Jason Day
12 Nick Taylor
13 Patrick Cantlay
14 Tom Kim
15 Sepp Straka
16 Xander Schauffele
17 Tyrrell Hatton
18 Si Woo Kim
19 Sam Burns
20 Russell Henley
21 Emiliano Grillo
22 Collin Morikawa
23 Kurt Kitayama
24 Adam Schenk
25 Taylor Moore
26 Tommy Fleetwood
27 Denny McCarthy
28 Chris Kirk
29 Seamus Power
30 Corey Conners
31 Jordan Spieth
32 Sungjae Im
33 Justin Rose
34 Sahith Theegala
35 Lee Hodges
36 Matt Fitzpatrick
37 Byeong Hun An
38 Adam Svensson
39 Brendon Todd
40 Eric Cole
41 Andrew Putnam
42 Harris English
43 Patrick Rodgers
44 Adam Hadwin
45 J.T. Poston
46 Tom Hoge
47 Mackenzie Hughes
48 Cameron Young
49 Lucas Glover
50 Nick Hardy
51 Alex Smalley
52 Thomas Detry
53 Taylor Montgomery
54 Davis Riley
55 Brandon Wu
56 Hayden Buckley
57 Hideki Matsuyama
58 Keith Mitchell
59 Mark Hubbard
60 Matt Kuchar
61 Stephan Jaeger
62 Cam Davis
63 Sam Ryder
64 Sam Stevens
65 Aaron Rai
66 Beau Hossler
67 Matt NeSmith
68 Vincent Norrman
69 J.J. Spaun
70 Ben Griffin

Top 50 players in 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Rory McIlroy
3 Jon Rahm
4 Patrick Cantlay
5 Viktor Hovland
6 Xander Schauffele
7 Max Homa
9 Brian Harman
10 Matt Fitzpatrick
11 Wyndham Clark
12 Jordan Spieth
14 Tyrrell Hatton
15 Cameron Young
16 Keegan Bradley
17 Tony Finau
18 Tom Kim
20 Sam Burns
21 Jason Day
22 Tommy Fleetwood
23 Collin Morikawa
24 Sepp Straka
25 Rickie Fowler
26 Sungjae Im
27 Kurt Kitayama
28 Corey Conners
31 Hideki Matsuyama
32 Denny McCarthy
33 Justin Rose
34 Russell Henley
35 Emiliano Grillo
36 Sahith Theegala
37 Si Woo Kim
38 Harris English
40 Tom Hoge
41 Chris Kirk
42 J.T. Poston
45 Nick Taylor
47 Adam Schenk

