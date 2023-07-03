2023 John Deere Classic PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.
For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.
We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 John Deere Classic and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.
Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.
This week, we are in the Quad Cities for the John Deere Classic, with TPC Deere Run offering a great test that will still be scored upon pretty well by this field that's surprisingly good.
2023 John Deere Classic One and Done picks
- Lucas Glover: Strong last week in Detroit and a past winner here.
- Russell Henley: Been in the top 16 in his last four starts and is a definite horse-for-course play.
- Denny McCarthy: He was a challenger here last year before JT Poston won, and he's a much better player now.
- Adam Schenk: The Indiana native was great here the last two years and had a good week in Detroit.
My pick this week is Lucas Glover.
2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks
|EVENT
|2023-23
|2023
|Fortinet Championship
|Maverick McNealy (MC)
|N/A
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|Sahith Theegala (MC)
|N/A
|Shriners Children's Open
|Taylor Montgomery (T-15)
|N/A
|Zozo Championship
|Hideki Matsuyama (T-40)
|N/A
|The CJ Cup in South Carolina
|Cameron Young (T-23)
|N/A
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Thomas Detry (2nd)
|N/A
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|Emiliano Grillo (T-42)
|N/A
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|Denny McCarthy (T-53)
|N/A
|The RSM Classic
|Tom Hoge (MC)
|N/A
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Tony Finau (T-7)
|Tony Finau (T-7)
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Brian Harman (T-32)
|Brian Harman (T-32)
|The American Express
|Kyoung-hoon Lee (MC)
|Kyoung-hoon Lee (MC)
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Jason Day (T-7)
|Jason Day (T-7)
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Joel Dahmen (T-41)
|Joel Dahmen (T-41)
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|Max Homa (T-39)
|Max Homa (T-39)
|The Genesis Invitational
|Xander Schauffele (T-33)
|Xander Schauffele (T-33)
|The Honda Classic
|Sungjae Im (T-42)
|Sungjae Im (T-42)
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Matt Fitzpatrick (T-14)
|Matt Fitzpatrick (T-14)
|Puerto Rico Open
|Cameron Percy (MC)
|Cameron Percy (MC)
|The Players Championship
|Justin Thomas (T-60)
|Justin Thomas (T-60)
|Valspar Championship
|Sam Burns (6th)
|Sam Burns (6th)
|WGC Dell Technologies Match Play
|Tyrrell Hatton (T-59)
|Tyrrell Hatton (T-59)
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|Kramer Hickok (T-46)
|Kramer Hickok (T-46)
|Valero Texas Open
|Matt Kuchar (T-3)
|Matt Kuchar (T-3)
|Masters Tournament
|Scottie Scheffler (T-10)
|Scottie Scheffler (T-10)
|RBC Heritage
|Shane Lowry (T-67)
|Shane Lowry (T-67)
|John Deere Classic
|Billy Horschel (T-11)
|Billy Horschel (T-11)
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|Wyndham Clark (T-24)
|Wyndham Clark (T-24)
|Wells Fargo Championship
|Cameron Young (T-59)
|Cameron Young (T-59)
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|Adam Scott (T-8)
|Adam Scott (T-8)
|PGA Championship
|Jon Rahm (T-50)
|Jon Rahm (T-50)
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|Justin Rose (T-12)
|Justin Rose (T-12)
|the Memorial Tournament
|Patrick Cantlay (T-30)
|Patrick Cantlay (T-30)
|RBC Canadian Open
|Adrian Meronk (MC)
|Adrian Meronk (MC)
|US Open
|Brooks Koepka (T-17)
|Brooks Koepka (T-17)
|Travelers Championship
|Harris English (T-60)
|Harris English (T-60)
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Ludvig Aberg (T-39)
|Ludvig Aberg (T-39)
|John Deere Classic
|Lucas Glover
|Lucas Glover