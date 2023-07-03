2023 John Deere Classic PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 John Deere Classic and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we are in the Quad Cities for the John Deere Classic, with TPC Deere Run offering a great test that will still be scored upon pretty well by this field that's surprisingly good.

2023 John Deere Classic One and Done picks

Lucas Glover: Strong last week in Detroit and a past winner here.

Russell Henley: Been in the top 16 in his last four starts and is a definite horse-for-course play.

Denny McCarthy: He was a challenger here last year before JT Poston won, and he's a much better player now.

Adam Schenk: The Indiana native was great here the last two years and had a good week in Detroit.

My pick this week is Lucas Glover.

