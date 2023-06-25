2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, from June 29 - July 2, 2023.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic field is headlined by the likes of Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley and more. Finau is the defending champion.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 37th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is the event after the US Open, played this year as it has been in the 313 area code.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots available still to be filled for the tournament.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Sean O'Hair and Cody Gribble are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $8.8 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field

Top 50 players in 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field