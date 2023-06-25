2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field: Players, rankings
06/25/2023
The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, from June 29 - July 2, 2023.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic field is headlined by the likes of Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley and more. Finau is the defending champion.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 37th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is the event after the US Open, played this year as it has been in the 313 area code.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots available still to be filled for the tournament.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Sean O'Hair and Cody Gribble are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $8.8 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field

PLAYER
Ludvig Aberg
Tyson Alexander
Byeong Hun An
Ryan Armour
Aaron Baddeley
Sam Bennett
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Keegan Bradley
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Hayden Buckley
Jonathan Byrd
Cameron Champ
Chad Collins
Trevor Cone
Austin Cook
MJ Daffue
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
Zecheng Dou
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Harris English
Tony Finau
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Brice Garnett
Ryan Gerard
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Tano Goya
Brent Grant
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Scott Harrington
Kramer Hickok
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard
Max Homa
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Chase Johnson
Zach Johnson
S.H. Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Satoshi Kodaira
Kelly Kraft
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Hank Lebioda
David Lingmerth
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Kyle Martin
Hideki Matsuyama
Brandon Matthews
Max McGreevy
Troy Merritt
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Trey Mullinax
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Augusto Núñez
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Cameron Percy
Scott Piercy
Aldrich Potgieter
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Kevin Roy
Sam Ryder
Gordon Sargent
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Matthias Schwab
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Webb Simpson
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Scott Stallings
Ross Steelman
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Brian Stuard
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Nick Watney
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Vince Whaley
Danny Willett
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field

RANK PLAYER
9 Max Homa
14 Tony Finau
18 Justin Thomas
19 Collin Morikawa
21 Sungjae Im
22 Tom Kim
27 Hideki Matsuyama
28 Keegan Bradley
35 Rickie Fowler
36 Sepp Straka
38 Tom Hoge
42 Chris Kirk

