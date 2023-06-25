2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, from June 29 - July 2, 2023.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic field is headlined by the likes of Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley and more. Finau is the defending champion.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 37th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic is the event after the US Open, played this year as it has been in the 313 area code.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots available still to be filled for the tournament.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Sean O'Hair and Cody Gribble are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for a $8.8 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field
|PLAYER
|Ludvig Aberg
|Tyson Alexander
|Byeong Hun An
|Ryan Armour
|Aaron Baddeley
|Sam Bennett
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Zac Blair
|Keegan Bradley
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ryan Brehm
|Hayden Buckley
|Jonathan Byrd
|Cameron Champ
|Chad Collins
|Trevor Cone
|Austin Cook
|MJ Daffue
|Joel Dahmen
|Cam Davis
|Thomas Detry
|Luke Donald
|Zecheng Dou
|Jason Dufner
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|Harrison Endycott
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Rickie Fowler
|Dylan Frittelli
|Brice Garnett
|Ryan Gerard
|Doug Ghim
|Michael Gligic
|Lucas Glover
|Will Gordon
|Tano Goya
|Brent Grant
|Ben Griffin
|Lanto Griffin
|Chesson Hadley
|Adam Hadwin
|James Hahn
|Paul Haley II
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|Brian Harman
|Scott Harrington
|Kramer Hickok
|Garrick Higgo
|Harry Higgs
|Lee Hodges
|Charley Hoffman
|Tom Hoge
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Max Homa
|Beau Hossler
|Mark Hubbard
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Chase Johnson
|Zach Johnson
|S.H. Kim
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Patton Kizzire
|Russell Knox
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Kelly Kraft
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|Nate Lashley
|Hank Lebioda
|David Lingmerth
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Adam Long
|Justin Lower
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Kyle Martin
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Brandon Matthews
|Max McGreevy
|Troy Merritt
|Ryan Moore
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Trey Mullinax
|Matt NeSmith
|Alex Noren
|Henrik Norlander
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|Augusto Núñez
|Ryan Palmer
|C.T. Pan
|Taylor Pendrith
|Cameron Percy
|Scott Piercy
|Aldrich Potgieter
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Doc Redman
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Kevin Roy
|Sam Ryder
|Gordon Sargent
|Adam Schenk
|Matti Schmid
|Matthias Schwab
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Webb Simpson
|Alex Smalley
|Austin Smotherman
|Brandt Snedeker
|J.J. Spaun
|Scott Stallings
|Ross Steelman
|Sam Stevens
|Sepp Straka
|Robert Streb
|Brian Stuard
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Justin Thomas
|Davis Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Martin Trainer
|Kevin Tway
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jimmy Walker
|Matt Wallace
|Nick Watney
|Trevor Werbylo
|Richy Werenski
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Vince Whaley
|Danny Willett
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
Top 50 players in 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|9
|Max Homa
|14
|Tony Finau
|18
|Justin Thomas
|19
|Collin Morikawa
|21
|Sungjae Im
|22
|Tom Kim
|27
|Hideki Matsuyama
|28
|Keegan Bradley
|35
|Rickie Fowler
|36
|Sepp Straka
|38
|Tom Hoge
|42
|Chris Kirk