How much money does the 2023 PGA Championship winner earn?

The winner's share of the 2023 PGA Championship purse is a lot of money, and the PGA Championship first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2023 PGA Championship purse is $17.5 million, which is more than $2 million over 2022.

How much money does the 2023 PGA Championship winner get?

The PGA Championship pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2023 PGA Championship winner's share is $3,150,000 as the first-place payout.

Justin Thomas won $2,700,000 as the 2022 PGA Championship winner, taking the biggest share of the $15 million purse.

Phil Mickelson won $2,160,000 as the 2021 PGA Championship winner's share from a $12 million purse. Collin Morikawa won the same amount from the $11 million purse in the August 2020 PGA Championship.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 71st-place finishing professional earning $27,500. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 600 points. The winner receives 100 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The PGA Championship does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $25 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events and nine PGA Tour designated events are tied for second best with a $20 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2023 The Players Championship will win $4,500,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.