The 2023 PGA Championship purse is set for $17.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,150,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The PGA Championship field is headed by Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field is an event on the PGA Tour schedule, but the event is conducted by the PGA of America, which also runs the Ryder Cup when it's in the United States.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Oak Hill Country Club's East Course in Pittsford, N.Y.

This is the 31st PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the season.

This payout is based on the 2022 purse, though it is expected that the PGA of America will announce a larger purse for 2023.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with all four majors offering the maximum points for any tournament in men's golf.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the PGA Championship for life and spots in the other three majors for the next five years.

2023 PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout