2023 AT&T Byron Nelson final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/14/2023
The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson final leaderboard is headed by winner Jason Day, who earns his first PGA Tour win in five years at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Day was brilliant in a tight final round, crowded with a variety of players.

The Aussie made birdie 4 on the final hole of regulation to win the tournament by a shot over Si Woo Kim and Austin Eckroat on 23-under 261.

CT Pan finished in fourth alone, while Scottie Scheffler finished T-5 with Tyrrell Hatton and Marty Dou.

Day won the $1,710,000 winner's share of the $9,500,000 purse.

Wells Fargo Championship recap notes

Day earned 36.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Day also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 84 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 30th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 PGA Championship.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jason Day -23 64 69 66 62 261 $1,710,000
T2 Austin Eckroat -22 69 65 63 65 262 $845,500
T2 Si Woo Kim -22 65 66 68 63 262 $845,500
4 C.T. Pan -21 67 66 68 62 263 $465,500
T5 Tyrrell Hatton -20 68 67 65 64 264 $351,500
T5 Zecheng Dou -20 63 70 64 67 264 $351,500
T5 Scottie Scheffler -20 64 64 71 65 264 $351,500
T8 Adam Scott -19 63 71 68 63 265 $277,875
T8 Vincent Norrman -19 68 66 65 66 265 $277,875
T8 Ryan Palmer -19 64 65 68 68 265 $277,875
T11 Kevin Tway -18 66 71 66 63 266 $220,875
T11 Stephan Jaeger -18 67 71 65 63 266 $220,875
T11 Richy Werenski -18 64 68 68 66 266 $220,875
T14 Carson Young -17 70 68 63 66 267 $163,875
T14 Sung Kang -17 66 68 66 67 267 $163,875
T14 Peter Kuest -17 70 67 67 63 267 $163,875
T14 Byeong Hun An -17 67 67 68 65 267 $163,875
T14 Mackenzie Hughes -17 65 64 73 65 267 $163,875
T19 Scott Piercy -16 64 69 69 66 268 $121,125
T19 Doug Ghim -16 65 70 69 64 268 $121,125
T19 Joseph Bramlett -16 68 67 67 66 268 $121,125
T19 Séamus Power -16 69 66 69 64 268 $121,125
T23 Eric Cole -15 66 68 70 65 269 $80,546
T23 Trevor Cone -15 67 68 69 65 269 $80,546
T23 Aaron Baddeley -15 71 65 66 67 269 $80,546
T23 Nate Lashley -15 67 70 68 64 269 $80,546
T23 Brandon Wu -15 70 68 67 64 269 $80,546
T23 Hideki Matsuyama -15 66 67 70 66 269 $80,546
T23 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -15 68 69 66 66 269 $80,546
T30 Garrick Higgo -14 69 68 68 65 270 $60,800
T30 Doc Redman -14 65 69 71 65 270 $60,800
T30 Patton Kizzire -14 66 70 64 70 270 $60,800
T30 Matthew NeSmith -14 68 69 67 66 270 $60,800
T34 Luke List -13 64 72 70 65 271 $45,442
T34 Augusto Núñez -13 66 70 69 66 271 $45,442
T34 Tommy Gainey -13 69 68 67 67 271 $45,442
T34 Martin Laird -13 72 66 66 67 271 $45,442
T34 Sam Stevens -13 65 68 69 69 271 $45,442
T34 Tom Kim -13 71 66 69 65 271 $45,442
T34 Adam Hadwin -13 67 70 67 67 271 $45,442
T34 Henrik Norlander -13 66 67 69 69 271 $45,442
T34 Stewart Cink -13 73 65 66 67 271 $45,442
T43 Matt Kuchar -12 67 68 69 68 272 $30,115
T43 Sangmoon Bae -12 66 68 68 70 272 $30,115
T43 Jonathan Byrd -12 70 68 66 68 272 $30,115
T43 Tom Hoge -12 67 69 69 67 272 $30,115
T43 Satoshi Kodaira -12 68 70 66 68 272 $30,115
T43 Justin Lower -12 66 70 68 68 272 $30,115
T43 Robby Shelton -12 70 67 66 69 272 $30,115
T50 Chad Ramey -11 66 71 69 67 273 $22,216
T50 Aaron Wise -11 68 70 71 64 273 $22,216
T50 Cameron Champ -11 70 68 66 69 273 $22,216
T50 Harrison Endycott -11 69 64 74 66 273 $22,216
T50 Scott Harrington -11 68 68 66 71 273 $22,216
T50 Chris Stroud -11 68 68 67 70 273 $22,216
T50 Sean O'Hair -11 65 69 67 72 273 $22,216
T50 Ryan Armour -11 71 66 67 69 273 $22,216
T50 Tano Goya -11 69 68 70 66 273 $22,216
T50 Taylor Montgomery -11 71 66 66 70 273 $22,216
T50 Seonghyeon Kim -11 66 68 74 65 273 $22,216
T50 James Hahn -11 67 69 66 71 273 $22,216
T50 Adam Long -11 71 65 71 66 273 $22,216
T50 K.H. Lee -11 70 68 68 67 273 $22,216
T64 Ryan Brehm -10 69 68 71 66 274 $20,425
T64 William McGirt -10 71 65 71 67 274 $20,425
T64 Parker Coody -10 69 67 74 64 274 $20,425
T67 Andrew Novak -9 66 72 70 67 275 $19,855
T67 David Micheluzzi -9 65 73 67 70 275 $19,855
T67 Robert Streb -9 68 70 69 68 275 $19,855
T70 Jim Herman -8 67 71 70 68 276 $19,190
T70 Will Gordon -8 69 67 73 67 276 $19,190
T70 Davis Thompson -8 72 66 71 67 276 $19,190
T70 Greg Chalmers -8 69 65 73 69 276 $19,190
T74 Seung-Yul Noh -7 60 74 73 70 277 $18,525
T74 Jimmy Walker -7 69 66 72 70 277 $18,525
T74 Bill Haas -7 68 69 68 72 277 $18,525
T77 Brice Garnett -6 67 71 67 73 278 $18,050
T77 Fabián Gómez -6 68 70 73 67 278 $18,050
T79 Vince Whaley -4 73 65 71 71 280 $17,480
T79 Roger Sloan -4 68 68 70 74 280 $17,480
T79 Kelly Kraft -4 69 67 77 67 280 $17,480
T79 Lucas Glover -4 72 66 70 72 280 $17,480
T83 Brent Grant -3 68 70 69 74 281 $16,910
T83 Harry Hall -3 67 70 74 70 281 $16,910

