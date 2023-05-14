2023 AT&T Byron Nelson final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson final leaderboard is headed by winner Jason Day, who earns his first PGA Tour win in five years at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Day was brilliant in a tight final round, crowded with a variety of players.

The Aussie made birdie 4 on the final hole of regulation to win the tournament by a shot over Si Woo Kim and Austin Eckroat on 23-under 261.

CT Pan finished in fourth alone, while Scottie Scheffler finished T-5 with Tyrrell Hatton and Marty Dou.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Day won the $1,710,000 winner's share of the $9,500,000 purse.

Wells Fargo Championship recap notes

Day earned 36.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Day also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 84 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 30th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 PGA Championship.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details