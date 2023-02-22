2023 The Honda Classic tee times and pairings: Round 1

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the West Palm Beach area this week for the annual The Honda Classic.
The 2023 The Honda Classic format features a field of 144 professionals competing in the first full-field designated event. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome.
After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at PGA National's Champion Course.
The 2023 The Honda Classic first round starts at 6:50 a.m. local time -- or 6:50 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 1:46 p.m. local time -- or 1:46 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.
You can watch the 2023 The Honda Classic first round on TV starting at 2 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2023 The Honda Classic live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 6:30 a.m. Eastern.
2023 The Honda Classic tee times for Round 1
All times local and Eastern
Click header to sort
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|6:50 a.m.
|1
|Dylan Frittelli, Sean O'Hair, Ben Griffin
|7:01 a.m.
|1
|Fabián Gómez, Mark Hubbard, Henrik Norlander
|7:12 a.m.
|1
|Brian Stuard, Rory Sabbatini, Jonathan Byrd
|7:23 a.m.
|1
|Jim Herman, Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan
|7:34 a.m.
|1
|Chad Ramey, Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay
|7:45 a.m.
|1
|Charley Hoffman, Kramer Hickok, Robby Shelton
|7:56 a.m.
|1
|Martin Trainer, Ryan Armour, Grayson Murray
|8:07 a.m.
|1
|Kyle Stanley, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Chappell
|8:18 a.m.
|1
|Greg Chalmers, Chesson Hadley, Max McGreevy
|8:29 a.m.
|1
|Michael Gligic, Augusto Núñez, Adrian Meronk
|8:40 a.m.
|1
|Scott Harrington, Kyle Wmoreland, Parker Coody
|8:51 a.m.
|1
|Harry Higgs, Brandon Matthews, Pierceson Coody
|11:45 a.m.
|1
|Jimmy Walker, Arjun Atwal, Matt Wallace
|11:56 a.m.
|1
|Satoshi Kodaira, Bill Haas, Min Woo Lee
|12:07 p.m.
|1
|William McGirt, Peter Malnati, Thomas Detry
|12:18 p.m.
|1
|Zach Johnson, Padraig Harrington, Luke Donald
|12:29 p.m.
|1
|Adam Svensson, Sungjae Im, Matt Kuchar
|12:40 p.m.
|1
|Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Harris English
|12:51 p.m.
|1
|Chris Stroud, Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1:02 p.m.
|1
|Aaron Baddeley, Brandon Wu, Callum Tarren
|1:13 p.m.
|1
|Harrison Endycott, Brent Grant, Kevin Roy
|1:24 p.m.
|1
|MJ Daffue, Vincent Norrman, Ben Silverman
|1:35 p.m.
|1
|Erik Barnes, Matti Schmid, Curtis Thompson
|1:46 p.m.
|1
|Sam Stevens, Nico Echavarria, Trace Crowe
|6:50 a.m.
|10
|Brice Garnett, Davis Riley, Ben Taylor
|7:01 a.m.
|10
|Sung Kang, Jason Dufner, S.H. Kim
|7:12 a.m.
|10
|Joseph Bramlett, Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander
|7:23 a.m.
|10
|J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Aaron Wise
|7:34 a.m.
|10
|Webb Simpson, Shane Lowry, Ryan Palmer
|7:45 a.m.
|10
|Billy Horschel, Jhonattan Vegas, Camilo Villegas
|7:56 a.m.
|10
|Kevin Tway, Ben Crane, Adam Schenk
|8:07 a.m.
|10
|Jonas Blixt, Geoff Ogilvy, Zac Blair
|8:18 a.m.
|10
|David Lingmerth, S.Y. Noh, Greyson Sigg
|8:29 a.m.
|10
|Austin Eckroat, Carl Yuan, Andrew Kozan
|8:40 a.m.
|10
|Nick Hardy, Paul Haley II, Tyler Collet
|8:51 a.m.
|10
|Andrew Novak, Tano Goya, Brett Drewitt
|11:45 a.m.
|10
|Austin Cook, Denny McCarthy, Hank Lebioda
|11:56 a.m.
|10
|Ben Martin, Scott Brown, Lee Hodges
|12:07 p.m.
|10
|Michael Kim, Cody Gribble, Cameron Percy
|12:18 p.m.
|10
|Ryan Brehm, Robert Streb, Richy Werenski
|12:29 p.m.
|10
|J.B. Holmes, Adam Long, Chris Kirk
|12:40 p.m.
|10
|Russell Knox, Danny Willett, Doc Redman
|12:51 p.m.
|10
|Ryan Moore, Kelly Kraft, Stephan Jaeger
|1:02 p.m.
|10
|Taylor Pendrith, Matthias Schwab, Justin Suh
|1:13 p.m.
|10
|Harry Hall, Eric Cole, Trevor Cone
|1:24 p.m.
|10
|Aaron Rai, Anders Albertson, Ryan Gerard
|1:35 p.m.
|10
|Dylan Wu, Trevor Werbylo, Marcus Byrd
|1:46 p.m.
|10
|Zecheng Dou, Carson Young, Akshay Bhatia