2023 The Honda Classic tee times and pairings: Round 1
02/22/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of the Bear Trap at PGA National


The PGA Tour's best are competing in the West Palm Beach area this week for the annual The Honda Classic.

The 2023 The Honda Classic format features a field of 144 professionals competing in the first full-field designated event. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at PGA National's Champion Course.

The 2023 The Honda Classic first round starts at 6:50 a.m. local time -- or 6:50 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 1:46 p.m. local time -- or 1:46 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2023 The Honda Classic tee times: Round 2

2023 The Honda Classic Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 The Honda Classic first round on TV starting at 2 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 The Honda Classic live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 6:30 a.m. Eastern.

2023 The Honda Classic tee times for Round 1

All times local and Eastern

TIME TEE PLAYERS
6:50 a.m. 1 Dylan Frittelli, Sean O'Hair, Ben Griffin
7:01 a.m. 1 Fabián Gómez, Mark Hubbard, Henrik Norlander
7:12 a.m. 1 Brian Stuard, Rory Sabbatini, Jonathan Byrd
7:23 a.m. 1 Jim Herman, Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan
7:34 a.m. 1 Chad Ramey, Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay
7:45 a.m. 1 Charley Hoffman, Kramer Hickok, Robby Shelton
7:56 a.m. 1 Martin Trainer, Ryan Armour, Grayson Murray
8:07 a.m. 1 Kyle Stanley, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Chappell
8:18 a.m. 1 Greg Chalmers, Chesson Hadley, Max McGreevy
8:29 a.m. 1 Michael Gligic, Augusto Núñez, Adrian Meronk
8:40 a.m. 1 Scott Harrington, Kyle Wmoreland, Parker Coody
8:51 a.m. 1 Harry Higgs, Brandon Matthews, Pierceson Coody
11:45 a.m. 1 Jimmy Walker, Arjun Atwal, Matt Wallace
11:56 a.m. 1 Satoshi Kodaira, Bill Haas, Min Woo Lee
12:07 p.m. 1 William McGirt, Peter Malnati, Thomas Detry
12:18 p.m. 1 Zach Johnson, Padraig Harrington, Luke Donald
12:29 p.m. 1 Adam Svensson, Sungjae Im, Matt Kuchar
12:40 p.m. 1 Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Harris English
12:51 p.m. 1 Chris Stroud, Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1:02 p.m. 1 Aaron Baddeley, Brandon Wu, Callum Tarren
1:13 p.m. 1 Harrison Endycott, Brent Grant, Kevin Roy
1:24 p.m. 1 MJ Daffue, Vincent Norrman, Ben Silverman
1:35 p.m. 1 Erik Barnes, Matti Schmid, Curtis Thompson
1:46 p.m. 1 Sam Stevens, Nico Echavarria, Trace Crowe
6:50 a.m. 10 Brice Garnett, Davis Riley, Ben Taylor
7:01 a.m. 10 Sung Kang, Jason Dufner, S.H. Kim
7:12 a.m. 10 Joseph Bramlett, Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander
7:23 a.m. 10 J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Aaron Wise
7:34 a.m. 10 Webb Simpson, Shane Lowry, Ryan Palmer
7:45 a.m. 10 Billy Horschel, Jhonattan Vegas, Camilo Villegas
7:56 a.m. 10 Kevin Tway, Ben Crane, Adam Schenk
8:07 a.m. 10 Jonas Blixt, Geoff Ogilvy, Zac Blair
8:18 a.m. 10 David Lingmerth, S.Y. Noh, Greyson Sigg
8:29 a.m. 10 Austin Eckroat, Carl Yuan, Andrew Kozan
8:40 a.m. 10 Nick Hardy, Paul Haley II, Tyler Collet
8:51 a.m. 10 Andrew Novak, Tano Goya, Brett Drewitt
11:45 a.m. 10 Austin Cook, Denny McCarthy, Hank Lebioda
11:56 a.m. 10 Ben Martin, Scott Brown, Lee Hodges
12:07 p.m. 10 Michael Kim, Cody Gribble, Cameron Percy
12:18 p.m. 10 Ryan Brehm, Robert Streb, Richy Werenski
12:29 p.m. 10 J.B. Holmes, Adam Long, Chris Kirk
12:40 p.m. 10 Russell Knox, Danny Willett, Doc Redman
12:51 p.m. 10 Ryan Moore, Kelly Kraft, Stephan Jaeger
1:02 p.m. 10 Taylor Pendrith, Matthias Schwab, Justin Suh
1:13 p.m. 10 Harry Hall, Eric Cole, Trevor Cone
1:24 p.m. 10 Aaron Rai, Anders Albertson, Ryan Gerard
1:35 p.m. 10 Dylan Wu, Trevor Werbylo, Marcus Byrd
1:46 p.m. 10 Zecheng Dou, Carson Young, Akshay Bhatia

