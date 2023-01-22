2023 The American Express tee times and pairings: Round 4

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the California desert this week for the annual The American Express.

The 2023 The American Express format features a field of 156 professionals competing in their own tournament while simultaneously playing alongside an amateur competition.

For the first three days, each tee time was a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. However, after the first three rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties among the pros and the top 5 amateurs before the Sunday final round at the Dye Stadium Course.

The 2023 The American Express final round starts at 8:33 a.m. local time -- or 11:33 a.m. Eastern time -- with the final tee times of the day going off the final tee. Final-round tee times run through 10:45 a.m. local time -- or 1:45 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2023 The American Express Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 The American Express final round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 The American Express live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

2023 The American Express tee times for Round 4

All times local; add three hours for Eastern

