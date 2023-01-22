2023 The American Express tee times and pairings: Round 4
The PGA Tour's best are competing in the California desert this week for the annual The American Express.

The 2023 The American Express format features a field of 156 professionals competing in their own tournament while simultaneously playing alongside an amateur competition.

For the first three days, each tee time was a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. However, after the first three rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties among the pros and the top 5 amateurs before the Sunday final round at the Dye Stadium Course.

The 2023 The American Express final round starts at 8:33 a.m. local time -- or 11:33 a.m. Eastern time -- with the final tee times of the day going off the final tee. Final-round tee times run through 10:45 a.m. local time -- or 1:45 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2023 The American Express Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 The American Express final round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 The American Express live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

2023 The American Express tee times for Round 4

All times local; add three hours for Eastern

Click header to sort

TIME TEE PLAYERS
8:33 a.m. 1 Kevin Tway, Sahith Theegala, Barry McGrath (a)
8:44 a.m. 1 Harrison Endycott, Dean Burmester, Thom Moulton (a)
8:55 a.m. 1 Cameron Young, Justin Suh, Frank Marzano (a)
9:06 a.m. 1 Si Woo Kim, Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo
9:17 a.m. 1 Keith Mitchell, Tyler Duncan, Andrew Putnam
9:28 a.m. 1 Scott Piercy, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry
9:39 a.m. 1 Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Danny Lee
9:50 a.m. 1 Matti Schmid, Jason Day, Tony Finau
10:01 a.m. 1 Robby Shelton, Scottie Scheffler, Sebastián Muñoz
10:12 a.m. 1 Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire, Sungjae Im
10:23 a.m. 1 Sam Burns, Taylor Montgomery, Dylan Wu
10:34 a.m. 1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Kim, Harry Higgs
10:45 a.m. 1 Jon Rahm, Davis Thompson, J.T. Poston
8:33 a.m. 10 Byeong Hun, Denny McCarthy, Chester Rycroft (a)
8:44 a.m. 10 Trevor Werbylo, Rickie Fowler, Bob Diamond (a)
8:55 a.m. 10 Sam Stevens, Ben Griffin, Tim Kaintz (a)
9:06 a.m. 10 Aaron Baddeley, Austin Cook, Russell Knox
9:17 a.m. 10 Joseph Bramlett, Andrew Landry, Eric Cole
9:28 a.m. 10 Beau Hossler, Ryan Armour, Justin Rose
9:39 a.m. 10 Tom Hoge, Vincent Norrman, Wyndham Clark
9:50 a.m. 10 Martin Laird, Zach Johnson, Will Zalatoris
10:01 a.m. 10 Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele, Matthias Schwab
10:12 a.m. 10 Patrick Cantlay, Davis Riley, Justin Lower
10:23 a.m. 10 Alex Smalley, Harry Hall, Zecheng Dou
10:34 a.m. 10 Paul Haley II, Anders Albertson, Tano Goya

