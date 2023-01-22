2023 The American Express tee times and pairings: Round 4

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the California desert this week for the annual The American Express.
The 2023 The American Express format features a field of 156 professionals competing in their own tournament while simultaneously playing alongside an amateur competition.
For the first three days, each tee time was a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. However, after the first three rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties among the pros and the top 5 amateurs before the Sunday final round at the Dye Stadium Course.
The 2023 The American Express final round starts at 8:33 a.m. local time -- or 11:33 a.m. Eastern time -- with the final tee times of the day going off the final tee. Final-round tee times run through 10:45 a.m. local time -- or 1:45 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.
2023 The American Express Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2023 The American Express final round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2023 The American Express live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.
2023 The American Express tee times for Round 4
All times local; add three hours for Eastern
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|8:33 a.m.
|1
|Kevin Tway, Sahith Theegala, Barry McGrath (a)
|8:44 a.m.
|1
|Harrison Endycott, Dean Burmester, Thom Moulton (a)
|8:55 a.m.
|1
|Cameron Young, Justin Suh, Frank Marzano (a)
|9:06 a.m.
|1
|Si Woo Kim, Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo
|9:17 a.m.
|1
|Keith Mitchell, Tyler Duncan, Andrew Putnam
|9:28 a.m.
|1
|Scott Piercy, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry
|9:39 a.m.
|1
|Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Danny Lee
|9:50 a.m.
|1
|Matti Schmid, Jason Day, Tony Finau
|10:01 a.m.
|1
|Robby Shelton, Scottie Scheffler, Sebastián Muñoz
|10:12 a.m.
|1
|Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire, Sungjae Im
|10:23 a.m.
|1
|Sam Burns, Taylor Montgomery, Dylan Wu
|10:34 a.m.
|1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Kim, Harry Higgs
|10:45 a.m.
|1
|Jon Rahm, Davis Thompson, J.T. Poston
|8:33 a.m.
|10
|Byeong Hun, Denny McCarthy, Chester Rycroft (a)
|8:44 a.m.
|10
|Trevor Werbylo, Rickie Fowler, Bob Diamond (a)
|8:55 a.m.
|10
|Sam Stevens, Ben Griffin, Tim Kaintz (a)
|9:06 a.m.
|10
|Aaron Baddeley, Austin Cook, Russell Knox
|9:17 a.m.
|10
|Joseph Bramlett, Andrew Landry, Eric Cole
|9:28 a.m.
|10
|Beau Hossler, Ryan Armour, Justin Rose
|9:39 a.m.
|10
|Tom Hoge, Vincent Norrman, Wyndham Clark
|9:50 a.m.
|10
|Martin Laird, Zach Johnson, Will Zalatoris
|10:01 a.m.
|10
|Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele, Matthias Schwab
|10:12 a.m.
|10
|Patrick Cantlay, Davis Riley, Justin Lower
|10:23 a.m.
|10
|Alex Smalley, Harry Hall, Zecheng Dou
|10:34 a.m.
|10
|Paul Haley II, Anders Albertson, Tano Goya