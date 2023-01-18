2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Thursday Round 1: Tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship gets underway on Thursday in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, with Yas Links once again playing host to the DP World Tour's year-opening full-field event.
With the 132-player event unfolding in Abu Dhabi, that means the East Coast of the United States will get to enjoy some late-night and early-morning golf to start the new year. For the players competing, however, it means tee times at typical times.
The action will get underway at 7:20 a.m.
If you're planning on watch the DP World Tour on TV on Thursday, Golf Channel is where you'll need to go. Golf Channel has exclusive coverage of the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship first round, and their coverage starts at 2:30 a.m.
2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship first-round tee times
All times local; add five hours for Eastern
Click header to sort
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|7:20 a.m.
|1
|Wil Besseling, Zander Lombard, John Catlin
|7:30 a.m.
|1
|Matthew Southgate, Tapio Pulkkanen, Shubhankar Sharma
|7:40 a.m.
|1
|Ian Poulter, Mikko Korhonen, Matthieu Pavon
|7:50 a.m.
|1
|Henrik Stenson, Søren Kjeldsen, Paul Waring
|8:00 a.m.
|1
|Adrian Otaegui, Marcus Armitage, Connor Syme
|8:10 a.m.
|1
|Sam Horsfield, Jason Scrivener, Jeunghun Wang
|8:20 a.m.
|1
|Santiago Tarrio, Fabrizio Zanotti, James Morrison
|8:30 a.m.
|1
|Jc Ritchie, Johannes Veerman, Nathan Kimsey
|8:40 a.m.
|1
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Chase Hanna, Jazz Janewattananond
|8:50 a.m.
|1
|Marcus Helligkilde, Niklas Nørgaard, Daniel Gavins
|7:20 a.m.
|10
|Masahiro Kawamura, Jorge Campillo, Guido Migliozzi
|7:30 a.m.
|10
|Thomas Pieters, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood
|7:40 a.m.
|10
|Alex Noren, Seamus Power, Robert Macintyre
|7:50 a.m.
|10
|Yannik Paul, Luke Donald, Antoine Rozner
|8:00 a.m.
|10
|Min Woo Lee, Callum Shinkwin, Ewen Ferguson
|8:10 a.m.
|10
|Sami Välimäki, Ashun Wu, Richie Ramsay
|8:20 a.m.
|10
|Kalle Samooja, Oliver Wilson, Haotong Li
|8:30 a.m.
|10
|Joost Luiten, Sebastian Söderberg, Oliver Bekker
|8:40 a.m.
|10
|Marcel Schneider, Hurly Long, Angel Hidalgo
|8:50 a.m.
|10
|Louis De Jager, Tom Mckibbin, Issa Abou El Ela
|11:35 a.m.
|1
|Edoardo Molinari, Maximilian Kieffer, Richard Mansell
|11:45 a.m.
|1
|Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Fox, Sepp Straka
|11:55 a.m.
|1
|Francesco Molinari, Adrian Meronk, Thriston Lawrence
|12:05 p.m.
|1
|Jordan Smith, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Padraig Harrington
|12:15 p.m.
|1
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Nicolai Højgaard, Adri Arnaus
|12:25 p.m.
|1
|Thomas Bjørn, Thorbjørn Olesen, Dan Bradbury
|12:35 p.m.
|1
|Sean Crocker, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace
|12:45 p.m.
|1
|Eddie Pepperell, Ockie Strydom, Pablo Larrazábal
|12:55 p.m.
|1
|Marc Warren, Gavin Green, Hennie Du Plessis
|1:05 p.m.
|1
|Darius Van Driel, El Mehdi Fakori, Jeremy Freiburghaus
|1:15 p.m.
|1
|Scott Jamieson, Matthew Jordan, Espen Kofstad
|11:35 a.m.
|10
|Andy Sullivan, Daan Huizing, George Coetzee
|11:45 a.m.
|10
|Lee Westwood, Ross Fisher, Victor Dubuisson
|11:55 a.m.
|10
|Patrick Reed, David Law, Jamie Donaldson
|12:05 p.m.
|10
|Bernd Wiesberger, Marcus Kinhult, Alexander Björk
|12:15 p.m.
|10
|Julien Guerrier, Daniel Hillier, Alexander Levy
|12:25 p.m.
|10
|Mikael Lindberg, Grant Forrest, Jacques Kruyswijk
|12:35 p.m.
|10
|Julien Brun, Jeff Winther, Calum Hill
|12:45 p.m.
|10
|Alexander Knappe, Jens Dantorp, Nacho Elvira
|12:55 p.m.
|10
|Richard Bland, Joakim Lagergren, Yan Wei Liu
|1:05 p.m.
|10
|Justin Harding, Lukas Nemecz, Dale Whitnell
|1:15 p.m.
|10
|Oliver Hundebøll, Aaron Cockerill, Freddy Schott
2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Thursday TV schedule
All times Eastern
- Thursday, January 19: 2:30-9:30 a.m. on Golf Channel
2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Thursday Streaming schedule
All times Eastern
- Thursday, January 19: 2:30-9:30 a.m. on Peacock