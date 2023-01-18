2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Thursday Round 1: Tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship gets underway on Thursday in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, with Yas Links once again playing host to the DP World Tour's year-opening full-field event.

With the 132-player event unfolding in Abu Dhabi, that means the East Coast of the United States will get to enjoy some late-night and early-morning golf to start the new year. For the players competing, however, it means tee times at typical times.

The action will get underway at 7:20 a.m.

local time -- or 10:20 p.m.

Eastern time on Wednesday -- with threesomes off both the first and 10th tees. The groups will go off in threesomes off both tees until 8:50 a.m.

local, when the morning wave stops. The afternoon wave picks up at 11:35 a.m.

and goes through 1:15 p.m. If you're planning on watch the DP World Tour on TV on Thursday, Golf Channel is where you'll need to go. Golf Channel has exclusive coverage of the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship first round, and their coverage starts at 2:30 a.m.

Eastern time and goes until 9:30 a.m.