2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Thursday Round 1: Tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels

01/18/2023
The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship gets underway on Thursday in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, with Yas Links once again playing host to the DP World Tour's year-opening full-field event.

With the 132-player event unfolding in Abu Dhabi, that means the East Coast of the United States will get to enjoy some late-night and early-morning golf to start the new year. For the players competing, however, it means tee times at typical times.

The action will get underway at 7:20 a.m. local time -- or 10:20 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday -- with threesomes off both the first and 10th tees. The groups will go off in threesomes off both tees until 8:50 a.m. local, when the morning wave stops. The afternoon wave picks up at 11:35 a.m. and goes through 1:15 p.m.

If you're planning on watch the DP World Tour on TV on Thursday, Golf Channel is where you'll need to go. Golf Channel has exclusive coverage of the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship first round, and their coverage starts at 2:30 a.m. Eastern time and goes until 9:30 a.m. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel. All Golf Channel subscribers can also stream the network's coverage on Peacock, as well as the NBC Sports app or website.

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship first-round tee times

All times local; add five hours for Eastern

TIME TEE PLAYERS
7:20 a.m. 1 Wil Besseling, Zander Lombard, John Catlin
7:30 a.m. 1 Matthew Southgate, Tapio Pulkkanen, Shubhankar Sharma
7:40 a.m. 1 Ian Poulter, Mikko Korhonen, Matthieu Pavon
7:50 a.m. 1 Henrik Stenson, Søren Kjeldsen, Paul Waring
8:00 a.m. 1 Adrian Otaegui, Marcus Armitage, Connor Syme
8:10 a.m. 1 Sam Horsfield, Jason Scrivener, Jeunghun Wang
8:20 a.m. 1 Santiago Tarrio, Fabrizio Zanotti, James Morrison
8:30 a.m. 1 Jc Ritchie, Johannes Veerman, Nathan Kimsey
8:40 a.m. 1 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Chase Hanna, Jazz Janewattananond
8:50 a.m. 1 Marcus Helligkilde, Niklas Nørgaard, Daniel Gavins
7:20 a.m. 10 Masahiro Kawamura, Jorge Campillo, Guido Migliozzi
7:30 a.m. 10 Thomas Pieters, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood
7:40 a.m. 10 Alex Noren, Seamus Power, Robert Macintyre
7:50 a.m. 10 Yannik Paul, Luke Donald, Antoine Rozner
8:00 a.m. 10 Min Woo Lee, Callum Shinkwin, Ewen Ferguson
8:10 a.m. 10 Sami Välimäki, Ashun Wu, Richie Ramsay
8:20 a.m. 10 Kalle Samooja, Oliver Wilson, Haotong Li
8:30 a.m. 10 Joost Luiten, Sebastian Söderberg, Oliver Bekker
8:40 a.m. 10 Marcel Schneider, Hurly Long, Angel Hidalgo
8:50 a.m. 10 Louis De Jager, Tom Mckibbin, Issa Abou El Ela
11:35 a.m. 1 Edoardo Molinari, Maximilian Kieffer, Richard Mansell
11:45 a.m. 1 Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Fox, Sepp Straka
11:55 a.m. 1 Francesco Molinari, Adrian Meronk, Thriston Lawrence
12:05 p.m. 1 Jordan Smith, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Padraig Harrington
12:15 p.m. 1 Nicolas Colsaerts, Nicolai Højgaard, Adri Arnaus
12:25 p.m. 1 Thomas Bjørn, Thorbjørn Olesen, Dan Bradbury
12:35 p.m. 1 Sean Crocker, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace
12:45 p.m. 1 Eddie Pepperell, Ockie Strydom, Pablo Larrazábal
12:55 p.m. 1 Marc Warren, Gavin Green, Hennie Du Plessis
1:05 p.m. 1 Darius Van Driel, El Mehdi Fakori, Jeremy Freiburghaus
1:15 p.m. 1 Scott Jamieson, Matthew Jordan, Espen Kofstad
11:35 a.m. 10 Andy Sullivan, Daan Huizing, George Coetzee
11:45 a.m. 10 Lee Westwood, Ross Fisher, Victor Dubuisson
11:55 a.m. 10 Patrick Reed, David Law, Jamie Donaldson
12:05 p.m. 10 Bernd Wiesberger, Marcus Kinhult, Alexander Björk
12:15 p.m. 10 Julien Guerrier, Daniel Hillier, Alexander Levy
12:25 p.m. 10 Mikael Lindberg, Grant Forrest, Jacques Kruyswijk
12:35 p.m. 10 Julien Brun, Jeff Winther, Calum Hill
12:45 p.m. 10 Alexander Knappe, Jens Dantorp, Nacho Elvira
12:55 p.m. 10 Richard Bland, Joakim Lagergren, Yan Wei Liu
1:05 p.m. 10 Justin Harding, Lukas Nemecz, Dale Whitnell
1:15 p.m. 10 Oliver Hundebøll, Aaron Cockerill, Freddy Schott

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Thursday TV schedule

All times Eastern

  • Thursday, January 19: 2:30-9:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Thursday Streaming schedule

All times Eastern

  • Thursday, January 19: 2:30-9:30 a.m. on Peacock

