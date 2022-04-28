Golf Channel airs live coverage of the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, PGA Tour Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, Asian Tour and Ladies European Tour. That means being able to watch Golf Channel is critical for golf fans who want to catch the action, either live or on tape.

However, increasing numbers of people do not have a cable or satellite subscription. Instead, they use a streaming service to get access to the TV channels they want. For golf fans who use a streaming service, they can access Golf Channel if they have one of several streaming services which include Golf Channel in their packages.

How to watch Golf Channel without a cable or satellite subscription

Golf Channel is available on a handful of streaming services: Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, Hulu, or YouTube TV.

Sling: Sling subscribers have a choice of three packages (Blue, Orange and a combined package). All three packages, which range in price from $35 per month to $50 per month, have Golf Channel included.

DirecTV Stream: DirecTV Stream has an Entertainment package for $70 per month which includes Golf Channel. Every package above the Entertainment package includes Golf Channel as well.

FuboTV: The FuboTV Starter package is $65 per month, and it includes Golf Channel, as well as all packages above that in pricing.

Hulu: Hulu's packaged that includes live TV, including Golf Channel, is $65 per month.

YouTube TV: YouTube TV has a similar package pricing to Hulu and Fubo, starting at $65 per month and includes Golf Channel.

Golf Channel cannot be purchased a la carte. That means golf fans cannot simply purchase access to Golf Channel without a subscription to a streaming, cable or satellite service.