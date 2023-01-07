2023 Sony Open in Hawaii field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, and will be played January 12-15, 2023.

The Sony Open in Hawaii field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 11th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Sony Open in Hawaii is the first full-field event of the calendar year, and it's the second event of the Aloha Swing. The tournament typically attracts a fairly strong field, filled with players just outside the top tier that look to start their year in paradise.

We do have Monday qualifiers for this event, and the Sony Open in Hawaii Monday qualifier will be conducted the Monday before the tournament.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 144 players who got in the field. Satoshi Kodaira and Andrew Novak are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $7.9 million purse, with 14 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii field

Blaze Akana

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Erik Barnes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Michael Castillo

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Cam Davis

Zecheng Dou

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Brice Garnett

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Cole Hammer

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Kazuki Higa

Harry Higgs

Tom Hoge

Billy Horschel

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Yuto Katsuragawa

Jerry Kelly

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Adam Long

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Jesse Mueller

Keita Nakajima

Vincent Norrman

Augusto Núñez

Kohei Okada

Kaito Onishi

Ryan Palmer

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Taiga Semikawa

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Jimmy Walker

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii field