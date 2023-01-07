2023 Sony Open in Hawaii field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, and will be played January 12-15, 2023.
The Sony Open in Hawaii field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 11th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The Sony Open in Hawaii is the first full-field event of the calendar year, and it's the second event of the Aloha Swing. The tournament typically attracts a fairly strong field, filled with players just outside the top tier that look to start their year in paradise.
We do have Monday qualifiers for this event, and the Sony Open in Hawaii Monday qualifier will be conducted the Monday before the tournament.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 144 players who got in the field. Satoshi Kodaira and Andrew Novak are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for a $7.9 million purse, with 14 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii field
- Blaze Akana
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Erik Barnes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Michael Castillo
- K.J. Choi
- Stewart Cink
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Cam Davis
- Zecheng Dou
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Brice Garnett
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Cole Hammer
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Kazuki Higa
- Harry Higgs
- Tom Hoge
- Billy Horschel
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Yuto Katsuragawa
- Jerry Kelly
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Adam Long
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Jesse Mueller
- Keita Nakajima
- Vincent Norrman
- Augusto Núñez
- Kohei Okada
- Kaito Onishi
- Ryan Palmer
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Taiga Semikawa
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sam Stevens
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Jimmy Walker
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
Top 50 players in 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii field
- 14. Jordan Spieth
- 15. Tom Kim
- 18. Billy Horschel
- 19. Sungjae Im
- 21. Hideki Matsuyama
- 24. Brian Harman
- 25. Keegan Bradley
- 30. Russell Henley
- 34. Corey Conners
- 35. Adam Scott
- 36. Tom Hoge
- 38. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 42. Kurt Kitayama
- 46. Mackenzie Hughes