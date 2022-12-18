2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
European Tour

2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

12/18/2022
Golf News Net


The 2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open purse is €1 million, with the winner's share at €170,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open field is headed by Antoine Rozner, Oliver Bekker and Sami Valimaki, as well as more of the world's best players.

For 2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open is the 6th event of the year on the 2023 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Mont Choisy Le Golf in Grand Baie, Mauritius.

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open: What you need to know

Purse: €1,000,000
Winner's share: €170,000
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 8.6 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 335 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of €6 million.

2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

For 2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 €170,000
2 €110,000
3 €62,600
4 €50,000
5 €42,400
6 €35,000
7 €30,000
8 €25,000
9 €22,400
10 €20,000
11 €18,400
12 €17,200
13 €16,100
14 €15,300
15 €14,700
16 €14,100
17 €13,500
18 €12,900
19 €12,400
20 €12,000
21 €11,600
22 €11,300
23 €11,000
24 €10,700
25 €10,400
26 €10,100
27 €9,800
28 €9,500
29 €9,200
30 €8,900
31 €8,600
32 €8,300
33 €8,000
34 €7,700
35 €7,400
36 €7,100
37 €6,900
38 €6,700
39 €6,500
40 €6,300
41 €6,100
42 €5,900
43 €5,700
44 €5,500
45 €5,300
46 €5,100
47 €4,900
48 €4,700
49 €4,500
50 €4,300
51 €4,100
52 €3,900
53 €3,700
54 €3,500
55 €3,400
56 €3,300
57 €3,200
58 €3,100
59 €3,000
60 €2,900
61 €2,800
62 €2,700
63 €2,600
64 €2,500
65 €2,400

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.