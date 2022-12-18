2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
12/18/2022
The 2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Antoine Rozner, who earned his third-career DP World Tour win at Mont Choisy Le Golf in Grand Baie, Mauritius.

Rozner pulled away from the field, earning a five-shot win after a closing round of 67 put him on a 19-under 269 total. Alfredo Garcia-Heredia finished in solo second place, earning a huge paycheck for the finish.

Julien Brun rounded out the medal stand, finishing two shots behind Garcia-Heredia on 12-under total.

Rozner won the €170,000 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open recap notes

Rozner earned 8.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 69 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the sixth completed event of the season.

Rozner earned 335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues in January with the Hero Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Antoine Rozner -19 70 64 68 67 269 €170,000
2 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -14 68 66 73 67 274 €110,000
3 Julien Brun -12 69 68 67 72 276 €63,000
T4 Simon Forsström -11 71 69 67 70 277 €42,466.67
T4 Jeong Weon Ko -11 67 71 70 69 277 €42,466.67
T4 Dylan Mostert -11 69 71 68 69 277 €42,466.67
T7 Oliver Bekker -10 64 71 70 73 278 €27,500
T7 Ricardo Gouveia -10 69 69 71 69 278 €27,500
T9 Niklas Nørgaard Møller -9 72 67 71 69 279 €21,200
T9 Jayden Schaper -9 68 72 67 72 279 €21,200
T11 Pierre Pineau -8 65 71 70 74 280 €17,233.33
T11 Brandon Stone -8 71 72 67 70 280 €17,233.33
T11 Sami Välimäki -8 62 72 72 74 280 €17,233.33
T14 Julien Guerrier -7 69 75 67 70 281 €14,700
T14 Gary Hurley -7 72 68 71 70 281 €14,700
T14 Matthew Southgate -7 69 70 75 67 281 €14,700
T17 Alejandro Cañizares -6 71 71 75 65 282 €13,200
T17 Pedro Figueiredo -6 71 72 70 69 282 €13,200
19 Marcel Siem -5 73 69 73 68 283 €12,400
T20 Christoffer Bring -4 67 69 73 75 284 €11,475
T20 Louis De Jager -4 71 71 73 69 284 €11,475
T20 Ross Mcgowan -4 74 68 73 69 284 €11,475
T20 Marco Penge -4 73 70 68 73 284 €11,475
T24 Jens Dantorp -3 71 71 74 69 285 €10,400
T24 Bryce Easton -3 72 69 70 74 285 €10,400
T24 Jens Fahrbring -3 69 75 73 68 285 €10,400
T27 Oihan Guillamoundeguy -2 72 66 73 75 286 €9,200
T27 Craig Howie -2 70 71 76 69 286 €9,200
T27 Nathan Kimsey -2 75 69 69 73 286 €9,200
T27 Alexander Knappe -2 70 72 73 71 286 €9,200
T27 Anthony Michael -2 75 69 69 73 286 €9,200
T32 Sean Bradley -1 73 69 70 75 287 €7,442.86
T32 Dan Erickson -1 68 75 74 70 287 €7,442.86
T32 Stephen Ferreira -1 70 68 75 74 287 €7,442.86
T32 Jeremy Freiburghaus -1 71 72 71 73 287 €7,442.86
T32 Matthieu Pavon -1 73 69 73 72 287 €7,442.86
T32 Jc Ritchie -1 66 72 75 74 287 €7,442.86
T32 Ian Snyman -1 71 73 72 71 287 €7,442.86
39 Todd Clements E 70 73 73 72 288 €6,500
T40 Ugo Coussaud 1 70 73 69 77 289 €5,900
T40 Casey Jarvis 1 69 67 77 76 289 €5,900
T40 Tom Mckibbin 1 70 71 76 72 289 €5,900
T40 Jaco Prinsloo 1 74 68 70 77 289 €5,900
T40 Henric Sturehed 1 73 71 72 73 289 €5,900
T45 Christiaan Burke 2 73 69 74 74 290 €5,000
T45 Keenan Davidse 2 72 72 74 72 290 €5,000
T45 David Ravetto 2 70 73 75 72 290 €5,000
T45 Gary Stal 2 71 70 76 73 290 €5,000
T49 Thomas Bjørn 3 70 74 78 69 291 €3,914.29
T49 Manuel Elvira 3 71 73 74 73 291 €3,914.29
T49 Niklas Lemke 3 67 75 75 74 291 €3,914.29
T49 Joël Stalter 3 73 70 72 76 291 €3,914.29
T49 Santiago Tarrio 3 70 72 76 73 291 €3,914.29
T49 Keagan Thomas 3 72 69 79 71 291 €3,914.29
T49 Danie Van Niekerk 3 74 69 72 76 291 €3,914.29
T56 Nikhil Rama 4 72 71 73 76 292 €3,250
T56 Albert Venter 4 69 75 72 76 292 €3,250
T58 Thomas Aiken 5 71 70 71 81 293 €2,850
T58 Bradley Bawden 5 68 74 73 78 293 €2,850
T58 Dylan Naidoo 5 74 69 74 76 293 €2,850
T58 Lyle Rowe 5 69 73 75 76 293 €2,850
T58 Richard Sterne 5 71 71 75 76 293 €2,850
T58 Martin Vorster 5 72 72 76 73 293 €2,850
T64 Pieter Moolman 6 74 68 77 75 294 €2,450
T64 Neil Schietekat 6 72 70 80 72 294 €2,450
T66 Laurie Canter 7 70 72 73 80 295 €2,250
T66 Ruan Korb 7 71 72 71 81 295 €2,250
68 Thomas Detry 8 68 74 74 80 296 €2,100
69 Martin Rohwer 9 69 75 75 78 297 €2,000

