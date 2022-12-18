2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Antoine Rozner, who earned his third-career DP World Tour win at Mont Choisy Le Golf in Grand Baie, Mauritius.

Rozner pulled away from the field, earning a five-shot win after a closing round of 67 put him on a 19-under 269 total. Alfredo Garcia-Heredia finished in solo second place, earning a huge paycheck for the finish.

Julien Brun rounded out the medal stand, finishing two shots behind Garcia-Heredia on 12-under total.

Rozner won the €170,000 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open recap notes

Rozner earned 8.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 69 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the sixth completed event of the season.

Rozner earned 335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues in January with the Hero Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

