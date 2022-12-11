2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Mont Choisy Le Golf in Grand Baie, Mauritius.
The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open field is headlined by the likes of Thomas Bjorn, Sami Valimaki, Nicolas Colsaerts and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the sixth event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour starting its season with a set of events in Africa.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a €1 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open field
- Thomas Aiken
- Louis Albertse
- John Axelsen
- Brooklin Bailey
- Kyle Barker
- Christiaan Basson
- Bradley Bawden
- Oliver Bekker
- Elias Bertheussen
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Thomas Bjørn
- Sean Bradley
- Adam Breen
- Merrick Bremner
- Christoffer Bring
- Luke Brown
- Heinrich Bruiners
- Julien Brun
- Christiaan Burke
- Dean Burmester
- Matias Calderon
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- Filippo Celli
- Ashley Chesters
- Todd Clements
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Estiaan Conradie
- Ruan Conradie
- Ugo Coussaud
- Emilio Cuartero Blanco
- Adilson Da Silva
- Jens Dantorp
- Keenan Davidse
- Louis De Jager
- Jacques P De Villiers
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Thomas Detry
- Wynand Dingle
- Cj Du Plessis
- Gerard Du Plooy
- James Hart Du Preez
- Jordan Duminy
- Bryce Easton
- Manuel Elvira
- Rhys Enoch
- Dan Erickson
- Philip Eriksson
- Hugo Esposito
- Jens Fahrbring
- Oj Farrell
- Stephen Ferreira
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Luca Filippi
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Deon Germishuys
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Julien Guerrier
- Oihan Guillamoundeguy
- Jordan Gumberg
- Luke Harries
- Angel Hidalgo
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Keith Horne
- Craig Howie
- Gary Hurley
- Sam Hutsby
- Casey Jarvis
- Luke Jerling
- Rupert Kaminski
- Anton Karlsson
- Peter Karmis
- Nathan Kimsey
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Michael Kok
- Ruan Korb
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Jbe Kruger
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Mikael Lindberg
- Yan Wei Liu
- Herman Loubser
- Makhetha Mazibuko
- Kyle Mcclatchie
- Ross Mcgowan
- Tom Mckibbin
- Velten Meyer
- Anthony Michael
- Malcolm Mitchell
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- Pieter Moolman
- Dylan Mostert
- John Murphy
- Madalitso Muthiya
- Dylan Naidoo
- Riekus Nortje
- Hennie Otto
- Michael G Palmer
- Renato Paratore
- Matthieu Pavon
- Pierre Pellrgrin
- Marco Penge
- Pierre Pineau
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Nikhil Rama
- David Ravetto
- Jake Redman
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Jc Ritchie
- Martin Rohwer
- Lyle Rowe
- Antoine Rozner
- Benjamin Rusch
- Pavan Sagoo
- Javier Sainz
- Ricardo Santos
- Jayden Schaper
- Neil Schietekat
- Freddy Schott
- Vishnoo Seeneevassen
- Jj Senekal
- Henry Sheridan-Mills
- Marcel Siem
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Jean-Paul Strydom
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Henric Sturehed
- Santiago Tarrio
- Toto Thimba Jnr
- Keagan Thomas
- Sami Välimäki
- Danie Van Niekerk
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Ryan Van Velzen
- Keelan Van Wyk
- Jaco Van Zyl
- Albert Venter
- Mj Viljoen
- Martin Vorster
- Stefan Wears-Taylor
- Rhys West
Top 50 players in 2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open field
There are no top-50 players in this field.