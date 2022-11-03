2023 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2023 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule has been announced, with a significant overhaul to the 39-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.
The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the re-introduction of an Asian swing for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and a three-week season pause after the Open Championship.
Season pause
The DP World Tour listened to player feedback and created a three-week season pause in August after the Open Championship for players to set up for the final three-month run of the season. With the move of the Horizon Irish Open back to September, the ninth month of the year proves big for the circuit.
Rolex Series boost
The Rolex Series events will all see a purse boost of $1 million for 2023, with most events going from $8 million to $9 million. The season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai will have a $10 million purse and an expanded $6 million bonus pool for the top eight players in the DP World Tour standings at the end of the event.
2023 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule
|DATES
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|PURSE
|WINNER
|RESULTS
|Nov. 24-27
|Joburg Open
|Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
|TBA
|Lawrence Thurston
|Results
|Nov. 24-27
|Fortinet Australian PGA Championship
|Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia
|TBA
|TBA
|Results
|Dec. 1-4
|ISPS Handa Australian Open
|Victoria GC & Kingston Heath GC, Melbourne, Australia
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Dec. 1-4
|Investec South African Open Championship
|Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Lanseria, Johannesburg, South Africa
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Dec. 8-11
|Alfred Dunhill Championship
|Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Dec. 15-18
|AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
|Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Jan. 13-15
|Hero Cup
|Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, UAE
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Jan. 19-22
|Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
|Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE
|$9,000,000
|Thomas Pieters
|Results
|Jan. 26-29
|Dubai Desert Classic
|Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE
|$9,000,000
|Viktor Hovland
|Results
|Feb. 2-5
|Ras al Khaimah Championship
|Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, UAE
|$2,000,000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Results
|Feb. 9-12
|Singapore Classic
|Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Feb. 16-19
|Thailand Classic
|Amata Spring CC, Chon Buri, Bangkok, Thailand
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Feb. 23-26
|Hero Indian Open
|TBA, India
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Mar. 9-12
|Magical Kenya Open
|Muthaiga CC, Nairobi, Kenya
|€1,750,000
|Ashun Wu
|Results
|Mar. 16-19
|Confirmed South African Event
|TBA, South Africa
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Mar. 23-26
|Jonsson Workwear Open
|The Club at Steyn City, Johannesburg, South Africa
|$1,500,000
|Justin Harding
|Results
|Mar. 22-26
|WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
|Austin CC, Austin, TX, USA
|$20,000,000
|Scottie Scheffler
|Results
|Apr. 6-9
|The Masters
|Augusta National GC, Augusta, GA, USA
|$15,000,000
|Scottie Scheffler
|Results
|Apr. 20-23
|ISPS Handa Championship
|PGM Ishioka GC, Omitama, Japan
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Apr. 27-30
|Confirmed Korean Event
|TBA, South Korea
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|May 4-7
|Italian Open
|Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|May 11-14
|Soudal Open
|Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|Oak Hill CC, Rochester, NY, USA
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|May 25-28
|Dutch Open
|Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, The Netherlands
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|June 1-4
|Porsche European Open
|Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|June 8-11
|Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed
|Ullna G&CC, Stockholm, Sweden
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, CA, USA
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|June 22-25
|BMW International Open
|Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|June 29 - July 2
|Betfred British Masters
|The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
|$2,000,000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Results
|July 6-9
|Made in HimmerLand
|HimmerLand, Farsoe, Denmark
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|July 13-16
|Genesis Scottish Open
|The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|Keene Trace GC, Nicholasville, KY, USA
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|July 20-23
|The Open Championship
|Royal Liverpool GC, Hoylake, England
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|July 20-23
|Barracuda Championship
|Tahoe Mt. Club, Truckee, CA, USA
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 17-20
|ISPS Handa World Invitational
|Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, N. Ireland
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 24-27
|D+D Real Czech Masters
|Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 31 - Sept. 3
|Omega European Masters
|Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 7-10
|Horizon Irish Open
|The K Club, Staffan, Kildare, Ireland
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 14-17
|BMW PGA Championship
|Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 21-24
|Cazoo Open de France
|Le Golf National, Paris, France
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 5-8
|Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
|Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 12-15
|Acciona Open de España
|Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 13-16
|Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters
|Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 19-22
|European Event Confirmed
|TBA
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 26-29
|European Event Confirmed
|TBA
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 2-5
|European Event Confirmed
|TBA
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 9-12
|Nedbank Golf Challenge
|Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
|TBA
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 16-19
|DP World Tour Championship Dubai
|Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE
|TBA
|Winner
|Results