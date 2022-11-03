2023 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues
2023 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

11/03/2022 at 11:45 am
The 2023 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule has been announced, with a significant overhaul to the 39-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the re-introduction of an Asian swing for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and a three-week season pause after the Open Championship.

Season pause

The DP World Tour listened to player feedback and created a three-week season pause in August after the Open Championship for players to set up for the final three-month run of the season. With the move of the Horizon Irish Open back to September, the ninth month of the year proves big for the circuit.

Rolex Series boost

The Rolex Series events will all see a purse boost of $1 million for 2023, with most events going from $8 million to $9 million. The season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai will have a $10 million purse and an expanded $6 million bonus pool for the top eight players in the DP World Tour standings at the end of the event.

2023 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE WINNER RESULTS
Nov. 24-27 Joburg Open Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa TBA Lawrence Thurston Results
Nov. 24-27 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia TBA TBA Results
Dec. 1-4 ISPS Handa Australian Open Victoria GC & Kingston Heath GC, Melbourne, Australia TBA Winner Results
Dec. 1-4 Investec South African Open Championship Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Lanseria, Johannesburg, South Africa TBA Winner Results
Dec. 8-11 Alfred Dunhill Championship Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa TBA Winner Results
Dec. 15-18 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius TBA Winner Results
Jan. 13-15 Hero Cup Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, UAE TBA Winner Results
Jan. 19-22 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE $9,000,000 Thomas Pieters Results
Jan. 26-29 Dubai Desert Classic Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE $9,000,000 Viktor Hovland Results
Feb. 2-5 Ras al Khaimah Championship Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, UAE $2,000,000 Nicolai Hojgaard Results
Feb. 9-12 Singapore Classic Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore TBA Winner Results
Feb. 16-19 Thailand Classic Amata Spring CC, Chon Buri, Bangkok, Thailand TBA Winner Results
Feb. 23-26 Hero Indian Open TBA, India TBA Winner Results
Mar. 9-12 Magical Kenya Open Muthaiga CC, Nairobi, Kenya €1,750,000 Ashun Wu Results
Mar. 16-19 Confirmed South African Event TBA, South Africa TBA Winner Results
Mar. 23-26 Jonsson Workwear Open The Club at Steyn City, Johannesburg, South Africa $1,500,000 Justin Harding Results
Mar. 22-26 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Austin CC, Austin, TX, USA $20,000,000 Scottie Scheffler Results
Apr. 6-9 The Masters Augusta National GC, Augusta, GA, USA $15,000,000 Scottie Scheffler Results
Apr. 20-23 ISPS Handa Championship PGM Ishioka GC, Omitama, Japan TBA Winner Results
Apr. 27-30 Confirmed Korean Event TBA, South Korea TBA Winner Results
May 4-7 Italian Open Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy TBA Winner Results
May 11-14 Soudal Open Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium $2,000,000 Winner Results
May 18-21 PGA Championship Oak Hill CC, Rochester, NY, USA TBA Winner Results
May 25-28 Dutch Open Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, The Netherlands TBA Winner Results
June 1-4 Porsche European Open Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany TBA Winner Results
June 8-11 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Ullna G&CC, Stockholm, Sweden TBA Winner Results
June 15-18 U.S. Open Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, CA, USA TBA Winner Results
June 22-25 BMW International Open Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany TBA Winner Results
June 29 - July 2 Betfred British Masters The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England $2,000,000 Thorbjorn Olesen Results
July 6-9 Made in HimmerLand HimmerLand, Farsoe, Denmark TBA Winner Results
July 13-16 Genesis Scottish Open The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland TBA Winner Results
July 13-16 Barbasol Championship Keene Trace GC, Nicholasville, KY, USA TBA Winner Results
July 20-23 The Open Championship Royal Liverpool GC, Hoylake, England TBA Winner Results
July 20-23 Barracuda Championship Tahoe Mt. Club, Truckee, CA, USA TBA Winner Results
Aug. 17-20 ISPS Handa World Invitational Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, N. Ireland TBA Winner Results
Aug. 24-27 D+D Real Czech Masters Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic TBA Winner Results
Aug. 31 - Sept. 3 Omega European Masters Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland TBA Winner Results
Sept. 7-10 Horizon Irish Open The K Club, Staffan, Kildare, Ireland TBA Winner Results
Sept. 14-17 BMW PGA Championship Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England TBA Winner Results
Sept. 21-24 Cazoo Open de France Le Golf National, Paris, France TBA Winner Results
Oct. 5-8 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland TBA Winner Results
Oct. 12-15 Acciona Open de España Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain TBA Winner Results
Oct. 13-16 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain TBA Winner Results
Oct. 19-22 European Event Confirmed TBA TBA Winner Results
Oct. 26-29 European Event Confirmed TBA TBA Winner Results
Nov. 2-5 European Event Confirmed TBA TBA Winner Results
Nov. 9-12 Nedbank Golf Challenge Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa TBA Winner Results
Nov. 16-19 DP World Tour Championship Dubai Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE TBA Winner Results

