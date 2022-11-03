2023 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2023 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule has been announced, with a significant overhaul to the 39-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the re-introduction of an Asian swing for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and a three-week season pause after the Open Championship.

Season pause

The DP World Tour listened to player feedback and created a three-week season pause in August after the Open Championship for players to set up for the final three-month run of the season. With the move of the Horizon Irish Open back to September, the ninth month of the year proves big for the circuit.

Rolex Series boost

The Rolex Series events will all see a purse boost of $1 million for 2023, with most events going from $8 million to $9 million. The season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai will have a $10 million purse and an expanded $6 million bonus pool for the top eight players in the DP World Tour standings at the end of the event.



2023 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule