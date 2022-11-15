The RSM Classic history, results and past winners

The RSM Classic is the PGA Tour's Sea Island event, with the tournament having been played in the fall portion of the schedule since its inception.

The event, which was first played in 2007, has been one of the favorites on the PGA Tour schedule, particularly for players in Georgia and living on St. Simons Island, where the event is based.

The event has been hosted by Davis Love III since its creation.

Robert Streb is the only player to win this tournament multiple times, with two wins.

The RSM Classic format

The RSM Classic is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field. Over the first two days, the club's Seaside and Plantation courses host a split field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

The RSM Classic host courses

2010-present: Sea Island Golf Club

The RSM Classic past sponsors

The RSM Classic has seen different names and sponsors over the years.

2010-2015: The McGladrey Classic

2015-present: The RSM Classic

The RSM Classic history & results