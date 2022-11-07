2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba final leaderboard is headed by winner Russell Henley, who won the title with the PGA Tour win at El Camaelon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Henley cruised to the win on Sunday after entering the final round with a huge lead. His final-round 70 brought him to 21-under 263, which was good enough for a four-shot win over Brian Harman.

Five players finished tied for third place on 18-under total, including Scottie Scheffler, Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen, Troy Merritt and Will Gordon.

Henley won the $1,170,000 winner's share of the $8,200,000 purse.

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba recap notes

Henley earned approximately 40 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will take him comfortably inside the top 50 in the world ahead of the year-end Masters cutoff.

Henley also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.

A total of 68 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the seventh event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open.

2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

