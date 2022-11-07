2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/07/2022 at 8:05 am
Golf News Net
Credit: Getty Images


The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba final leaderboard is headed by winner Russell Henley, who won the title with the PGA Tour win at El Camaelon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Henley cruised to the win on Sunday after entering the final round with a huge lead. His final-round 70 brought him to 21-under 263, which was good enough for a four-shot win over Brian Harman.

Five players finished tied for third place on 18-under total, including Scottie Scheffler, Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen, Troy Merritt and Will Gordon.

Henley won the $1,170,000 winner's share of the $8,200,000 purse.

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba recap notes

Henley earned approximately 40 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will take him comfortably inside the top 50 in the world ahead of the year-end Masters cutoff.

Henley also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.

A total of 68 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the seventh event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open.

2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts



POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Russell Henley -23 63 63 65 70 261 $1,476,000
2 Brian Harman -19 66 66 67 66 265 $893,800
T3 Scottie Scheffler -18 65 71 68 62 266 $375,560
T3 Joel Dahmen -18 68 67 66 65 266 $375,560
T3 Troy Merritt -18 65 69 65 67 266 $375,560
T3 Seamus Power -18 67 68 63 68 266 $375,560
T3 Will Gordon -18 62 67 68 69 266 $375,560
T8 David Lingmerth -17 65 66 71 65 267 $248,050
T8 Sam Ryder -17 64 65 73 65 267 $248,050
T10 Maverick McNealy -16 65 68 69 66 268 $190,650
T10 David Lipsky -16 66 70 66 66 268 $190,650
T10 Taylor Montgomery -16 65 70 67 66 268 $190,650
T10 Viktor Hovland -16 65 69 66 68 268 $190,650
T10 Patton Kizzire -16 65 65 67 71 268 $190,650
T15 Aaron Wise -15 67 71 67 64 269 $129,150
T15 Collin Morikawa -15 71 63 68 67 269 $129,150
T15 J.J. Spaun -15 65 70 67 67 269 $129,150
T15 Henrik Norlander -15 67 70 65 67 269 $129,150
T15 Martin Laird -15 65 67 69 68 269 $129,150
T15 Thomas Detry -15 70 66 64 69 269 $129,150
T21 Ryan Armour -14 67 69 70 64 270 $82,683
T21 Jason Day -14 73 64 67 66 270 $82,683
T21 Nick Hardy -14 67 70 67 66 270 $82,683
T21 Danny Willett -14 65 71 67 67 270 $82,683
T21 Davis Riley -14 67 67 68 68 270 $82,683
T21 Matthias Schwab -14 66 68 66 70 270 $82,683
T27 Matt Kuchar -13 66 67 71 67 271 $58,630
T27 Eric Cole -13 70 68 66 67 271 $58,630
T27 Patrick Rodgers -13 66 67 70 68 271 $58,630
T27 John Huh -13 65 70 68 68 271 $58,630
T27 Austin Cook -13 70 67 66 68 271 $58,630
T32 Harris English -12 64 70 71 67 272 $45,783
T32 Adam Hadwin -12 66 70 67 69 272 $45,783
T32 Dean Burmester -12 68 70 64 70 272 $45,783
T32 Scott Piercy -12 64 69 68 71 272 $45,783
T32 Harry Higgs -12 70 62 69 71 272 $45,783
T32 Brandon Wu -12 68 66 67 71 272 $45,783
T38 Lucas Glover -11 69 69 71 64 273 $36,490
T38 Beau Hossler -11 71 65 71 66 273 $36,490
T38 Austin Eckroat -11 69 68 67 69 273 $36,490
T38 Lee Hodges -11 67 71 64 71 273 $36,490
T42 Emiliano Grillo -10 67 69 73 65 274 $28,290
T42 K.H. Lee -10 69 68 70 67 274 $28,290
T42 Robert Streb -10 68 67 70 69 274 $28,290
T42 Alex Noren -10 67 69 67 71 274 $28,290
T42 Charley Hoffman -10 68 68 67 71 274 $28,290
T42 Greyson Sigg -10 66 67 67 74 274 $28,290
T48 Ryan Moore -9 69 69 71 66 275 $21,271
T48 Russell Knox -9 71 67 71 66 275 $21,271
T48 Philip Knowles -9 68 70 70 67 275 $21,271
T48 Andrew Putnam -9 71 66 69 69 275 $21,271
T48 Justin Suh -9 67 69 67 72 275 $21,271
T53 Brendon Todd -8 67 68 74 67 276 $19,489
T53 Nick Taylor -8 70 67 72 67 276 $19,489
T53 Carson Young -8 70 67 71 68 276 $19,489
T56 Billy Horschel -7 70 67 71 69 277 $18,942
T56 Sebastián Muñoz -7 70 68 69 70 277 $18,942
T56 Justin Lower -7 68 68 69 72 277 $18,942
T59 Ben Griffin -6 66 71 72 69 278 $18,368
T59 Hayden Buckley -6 68 68 71 71 278 $18,368
T59 Dylan Frittelli -6 72 66 68 72 278 $18,368
T59 Ben Taylor -6 68 70 67 73 278 $18,368
63 Joseph Bramlett -5 65 72 68 74 279 $17,958
T64 Danny Lee -3 71 67 72 71 281 $17,712
T64 Chris Kirk -3 71 67 71 72 281 $17,712
T66 Rory Sabbatini -2 67 70 73 72 282 $17,384
T66 MJ Daffue -2 69 69 72 72 282 $17,384
68 Francesco Molinari 2 64 70 77 75 286 $17,138

