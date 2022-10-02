2022 Sanderson Farms Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/02/2022 at 7:53 pm
The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Mackenzie Hughes, who won his second-career title with another PGA Tour win at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.

Hughes wound up winning the event on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff against Sepp Straka after the pair finished 72-hole regulation on 17-under 271.

In the playoff, both players made par 4 on the 18th hole to start the playoff. Then they played it a second time, with Hughes making an 8-foot birdie putt to secure the second PGA Tour win of his career.

Garrick Higgo finished in solo third place, just a shot out of the playoff.

Hughes won the $1,422,000 winner's share of the $7,900,000 purse.

Sanderson Farms Championship recap notes

Hughes earned approximately 34 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Hughes also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.

A total of 78 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 2nd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Shriners Children's Open.

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Mackenzie Hughes -17 71 63 68 69 271 $1,422,000
2 Sepp Straka -17 69 66 69 67 271 $861,100
3 Garrick Higgo -16 70 66 68 68 272 $545,100
4 Dean Burmester -15 70 68 68 67 273 $387,100
T5 Emiliano Grillo -13 73 65 68 69 275 $280,944
T5 Nick Hardy -13 70 67 68 70 275 $280,944
T5 Keegan Bradley -13 70 71 64 70 275 $280,944
T5 Mark Hubbard -13 67 69 65 74 275 $280,944
T9 Matthew NeSmith -12 72 69 71 64 276 $207,375
T9 Greyson Sigg -12 69 71 69 67 276 $207,375
T9 Thomas Detry -12 67 67 74 68 276 $207,375
T9 Taylor Montgomery -12 72 68 67 69 276 $207,375
T13 Ryan Armour -11 71 68 69 69 277 $141,542
T13 Callum Tarren -11 72 68 68 69 277 $141,542
T13 Dylan Frittelli -11 71 69 68 69 277 $141,542
T13 Joel Dahmen -11 71 68 68 70 277 $141,542
T13 Seonghyeon Kim -11 68 72 66 71 277 $141,542
T13 Scott Stallings -11 69 67 68 73 277 $141,542
T19 Hayden Buckley -10 71 70 72 65 278 $97,091
T19 Scott Piercy -10 71 70 70 67 278 $97,091
T19 Nick Taylor -10 68 70 70 70 278 $97,091
T19 Kevin Yu -10 67 73 68 70 278 $97,091
T19 Davis Riley -10 66 71 70 71 278 $97,091
T24 Ben Griffin -9 72 66 73 68 279 $64,385
T24 Russell Knox -9 68 71 72 68 279 $64,385
T24 Taylor Moore -9 71 70 69 69 279 $64,385
T24 Kevin Streelman -9 71 67 71 70 279 $64,385
T24 William McGirt -9 71 68 69 71 279 $64,385
T24 Henrik Norlander -9 71 69 68 71 279 $64,385
T30 Lee Hodges -8 70 72 71 67 280 $45,337
T30 Will Gordon -8 66 76 70 68 280 $45,337
T30 Chris Kirk -8 74 67 70 69 280 $45,337
T30 Sam Burns -8 70 69 71 70 280 $45,337
T30 Adam Long -8 70 70 70 70 280 $45,337
T30 Stephan Jaeger -8 69 68 72 71 280 $45,337
T30 Seamus Power -8 71 71 67 71 280 $45,337
T30 Andrew Putnam -8 67 72 69 72 280 $45,337
T30 Cody Gribble -8 73 67 67 73 280 $45,337
T39 Brandon Matthews -7 67 75 71 68 281 $31,995
T39 Brandon Wu -7 69 69 73 70 281 $31,995
T39 Denny McCarthy -7 71 68 71 71 281 $31,995
T39 Ben Taylor -7 70 70 70 71 281 $31,995
T39 Alejandro Tosti -7 72 68 69 72 281 $31,995
T39 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -7 67 72 69 73 281 $31,995
T45 Michael Gligic -6 72 68 73 69 282 $21,795
T45 Justin Lower -6 70 72 71 69 282 $21,795
T45 Stewart Cink -6 70 72 71 69 282 $21,795
T45 Sam Ryder -6 71 70 71 70 282 $21,795
T45 Peter Malnati -6 73 69 70 70 282 $21,795
T45 Joseph Bramlett -6 71 71 70 70 282 $21,795
T45 Erik Barnes -6 70 69 72 71 282 $21,795
T45 Trevor Cone -6 67 71 71 73 282 $21,795
T45 Adam Hadwin -6 73 69 67 73 282 $21,795
T54 Kyle Westmoreland -5 71 67 75 70 283 $18,249
T54 Adam Svensson -5 69 70 74 70 283 $18,249
T54 Austin Eckroat -5 71 71 70 71 283 $18,249
T54 Paul Haley II -5 72 70 70 71 283 $18,249
T54 Brice Garnett -5 72 67 71 73 283 $18,249
T54 Patrick Rodgers -5 73 69 68 73 283 $18,249
T54 Zecheng Dou -5 69 72 68 74 283 $18,249
T61 Robby Shelton -4 71 70 73 70 284 $17,222
T61 Vince Whaley -4 70 69 74 71 284 $17,222
T61 Brian Stuard -4 69 73 70 72 284 $17,222
T61 Aaron Rai -4 73 69 70 72 284 $17,222
T61 MJ Daffue -4 70 70 70 74 284 $17,222
T61 Nate Lashley -4 71 69 69 75 284 $17,222
T67 Sam Stevens -3 73 68 73 71 285 $16,274
T67 Chris Stroud -3 71 70 72 72 285 $16,274
T67 C.T. Pan -3 70 71 71 73 285 $16,274
T67 Davis Thompson -3 72 70 70 73 285 $16,274
T67 Dylan Wu -3 73 69 69 74 285 $16,274
T67 Austin Smotherman -3 70 70 70 75 285 $16,274
T73 Luke List -2 69 72 75 70 286 $15,563
T73 Nick Watney -2 73 69 71 73 286 $15,563
T73 John Huh -2 72 70 70 74 286 $15,563
76 Kevin Roy -1 68 71 74 74 287 $15,247
77 Carson Young 2 72 70 76 72 290 $15,089
78 Tano Goya 5 70 71 75 77 293 $14,931

