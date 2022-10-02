2022 Sanderson Farms Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Mackenzie Hughes, who won his second-career title with another PGA Tour win at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.
Hughes wound up winning the event on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff against Sepp Straka after the pair finished 72-hole regulation on 17-under 271.
In the playoff, both players made par 4 on the 18th hole to start the playoff. Then they played it a second time, with Hughes making an 8-foot birdie putt to secure the second PGA Tour win of his career.
Garrick Higgo finished in solo third place, just a shot out of the playoff.
Hughes won the $1,422,000 winner's share of the $7,900,000 purse.
Sanderson Farms Championship recap notes
Hughes earned approximately 34 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.
Hughes also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.
A total of 78 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 2nd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Shriners Children's Open.
2022 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-17
|71
|63
|68
|69
|271
|$1,422,000
|2
|Sepp Straka
|-17
|69
|66
|69
|67
|271
|$861,100
|3
|Garrick Higgo
|-16
|70
|66
|68
|68
|272
|$545,100
|4
|Dean Burmester
|-15
|70
|68
|68
|67
|273
|$387,100
|T5
|Emiliano Grillo
|-13
|73
|65
|68
|69
|275
|$280,944
|T5
|Nick Hardy
|-13
|70
|67
|68
|70
|275
|$280,944
|T5
|Keegan Bradley
|-13
|70
|71
|64
|70
|275
|$280,944
|T5
|Mark Hubbard
|-13
|67
|69
|65
|74
|275
|$280,944
|T9
|Matthew NeSmith
|-12
|72
|69
|71
|64
|276
|$207,375
|T9
|Greyson Sigg
|-12
|69
|71
|69
|67
|276
|$207,375
|T9
|Thomas Detry
|-12
|67
|67
|74
|68
|276
|$207,375
|T9
|Taylor Montgomery
|-12
|72
|68
|67
|69
|276
|$207,375
|T13
|Ryan Armour
|-11
|71
|68
|69
|69
|277
|$141,542
|T13
|Callum Tarren
|-11
|72
|68
|68
|69
|277
|$141,542
|T13
|Dylan Frittelli
|-11
|71
|69
|68
|69
|277
|$141,542
|T13
|Joel Dahmen
|-11
|71
|68
|68
|70
|277
|$141,542
|T13
|Seonghyeon Kim
|-11
|68
|72
|66
|71
|277
|$141,542
|T13
|Scott Stallings
|-11
|69
|67
|68
|73
|277
|$141,542
|T19
|Hayden Buckley
|-10
|71
|70
|72
|65
|278
|$97,091
|T19
|Scott Piercy
|-10
|71
|70
|70
|67
|278
|$97,091
|T19
|Nick Taylor
|-10
|68
|70
|70
|70
|278
|$97,091
|T19
|Kevin Yu
|-10
|67
|73
|68
|70
|278
|$97,091
|T19
|Davis Riley
|-10
|66
|71
|70
|71
|278
|$97,091
|T24
|Ben Griffin
|-9
|72
|66
|73
|68
|279
|$64,385
|T24
|Russell Knox
|-9
|68
|71
|72
|68
|279
|$64,385
|T24
|Taylor Moore
|-9
|71
|70
|69
|69
|279
|$64,385
|T24
|Kevin Streelman
|-9
|71
|67
|71
|70
|279
|$64,385
|T24
|William McGirt
|-9
|71
|68
|69
|71
|279
|$64,385
|T24
|Henrik Norlander
|-9
|71
|69
|68
|71
|279
|$64,385
|T30
|Lee Hodges
|-8
|70
|72
|71
|67
|280
|$45,337
|T30
|Will Gordon
|-8
|66
|76
|70
|68
|280
|$45,337
|T30
|Chris Kirk
|-8
|74
|67
|70
|69
|280
|$45,337
|T30
|Sam Burns
|-8
|70
|69
|71
|70
|280
|$45,337
|T30
|Adam Long
|-8
|70
|70
|70
|70
|280
|$45,337
|T30
|Stephan Jaeger
|-8
|69
|68
|72
|71
|280
|$45,337
|T30
|Seamus Power
|-8
|71
|71
|67
|71
|280
|$45,337
|T30
|Andrew Putnam
|-8
|67
|72
|69
|72
|280
|$45,337
|T30
|Cody Gribble
|-8
|73
|67
|67
|73
|280
|$45,337
|T39
|Brandon Matthews
|-7
|67
|75
|71
|68
|281
|$31,995
|T39
|Brandon Wu
|-7
|69
|69
|73
|70
|281
|$31,995
|T39
|Denny McCarthy
|-7
|71
|68
|71
|71
|281
|$31,995
|T39
|Ben Taylor
|-7
|70
|70
|70
|71
|281
|$31,995
|T39
|Alejandro Tosti
|-7
|72
|68
|69
|72
|281
|$31,995
|T39
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-7
|67
|72
|69
|73
|281
|$31,995
|T45
|Michael Gligic
|-6
|72
|68
|73
|69
|282
|$21,795
|T45
|Justin Lower
|-6
|70
|72
|71
|69
|282
|$21,795
|T45
|Stewart Cink
|-6
|70
|72
|71
|69
|282
|$21,795
|T45
|Sam Ryder
|-6
|71
|70
|71
|70
|282
|$21,795
|T45
|Peter Malnati
|-6
|73
|69
|70
|70
|282
|$21,795
|T45
|Joseph Bramlett
|-6
|71
|71
|70
|70
|282
|$21,795
|T45
|Erik Barnes
|-6
|70
|69
|72
|71
|282
|$21,795
|T45
|Trevor Cone
|-6
|67
|71
|71
|73
|282
|$21,795
|T45
|Adam Hadwin
|-6
|73
|69
|67
|73
|282
|$21,795
|T54
|Kyle Westmoreland
|-5
|71
|67
|75
|70
|283
|$18,249
|T54
|Adam Svensson
|-5
|69
|70
|74
|70
|283
|$18,249
|T54
|Austin Eckroat
|-5
|71
|71
|70
|71
|283
|$18,249
|T54
|Paul Haley II
|-5
|72
|70
|70
|71
|283
|$18,249
|T54
|Brice Garnett
|-5
|72
|67
|71
|73
|283
|$18,249
|T54
|Patrick Rodgers
|-5
|73
|69
|68
|73
|283
|$18,249
|T54
|Zecheng Dou
|-5
|69
|72
|68
|74
|283
|$18,249
|T61
|Robby Shelton
|-4
|71
|70
|73
|70
|284
|$17,222
|T61
|Vince Whaley
|-4
|70
|69
|74
|71
|284
|$17,222
|T61
|Brian Stuard
|-4
|69
|73
|70
|72
|284
|$17,222
|T61
|Aaron Rai
|-4
|73
|69
|70
|72
|284
|$17,222
|T61
|MJ Daffue
|-4
|70
|70
|70
|74
|284
|$17,222
|T61
|Nate Lashley
|-4
|71
|69
|69
|75
|284
|$17,222
|T67
|Sam Stevens
|-3
|73
|68
|73
|71
|285
|$16,274
|T67
|Chris Stroud
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|72
|285
|$16,274
|T67
|C.T. Pan
|-3
|70
|71
|71
|73
|285
|$16,274
|T67
|Davis Thompson
|-3
|72
|70
|70
|73
|285
|$16,274
|T67
|Dylan Wu
|-3
|73
|69
|69
|74
|285
|$16,274
|T67
|Austin Smotherman
|-3
|70
|70
|70
|75
|285
|$16,274
|T73
|Luke List
|-2
|69
|72
|75
|70
|286
|$15,563
|T73
|Nick Watney
|-2
|73
|69
|71
|73
|286
|$15,563
|T73
|John Huh
|-2
|72
|70
|70
|74
|286
|$15,563
|76
|Kevin Roy
|-1
|68
|71
|74
|74
|287
|$15,247
|77
|Carson Young
|2
|72
|70
|76
|72
|290
|$15,089
|78
|Tano Goya
|5
|70
|71
|75
|77
|293
|$14,931