2022 Sanderson Farms Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Mackenzie Hughes, who won his second-career title with another PGA Tour win at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.

Hughes wound up winning the event on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff against Sepp Straka after the pair finished 72-hole regulation on 17-under 271.

In the playoff, both players made par 4 on the 18th hole to start the playoff. Then they played it a second time, with Hughes making an 8-foot birdie putt to secure the second PGA Tour win of his career.

Garrick Higgo finished in solo third place, just a shot out of the playoff.

Hughes won the $1,422,000 winner's share of the $7,900,000 purse.

Sanderson Farms Championship recap notes

Hughes earned approximately 34 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Hughes also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.

A total of 78 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 2nd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Shriners Children's Open.

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details