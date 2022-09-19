2022 Fortinet Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Fortinet Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Max Homa, who successfully defended his title with another PGA Tour win at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.

Homa wound up winning on the 72nd hole in a shocking turn of events. First, Homa chipped in for a closing birdie on the final par 5 to post 16-under 272.

Danny Willett was on the green in three shots, with less than 4 feet to go to secure the win. Instead, he three-putted from that distance to make bogey 6 and lose the tournament.

Homa won the $1,440,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

Fortinet Championship recap notes

Homa earned approximately 40.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Homa also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.

A total of 73 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 1st event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Sanderson Farms Championship.

2022 Fortinet Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

