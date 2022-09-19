2022 Fortinet Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
09/19/2022 at 9:50 am
The 2022 Fortinet Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Max Homa, who successfully defended his title with another PGA Tour win at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.

Homa wound up winning on the 72nd hole in a shocking turn of events. First, Homa chipped in for a closing birdie on the final par 5 to post 16-under 272.

Danny Willett was on the green in three shots, with less than 4 feet to go to secure the win. Instead, he three-putted from that distance to make bogey 6 and lose the tournament.

Homa won the $1,440,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

Fortinet Championship recap notes

Homa earned approximately 40.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Homa also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.

A total of 73 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 1st event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Sanderson Farms Championship.

2022 Fortinet Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Max Homa -16 65 67 72 68 272 $1,440,000
2 Danny Willett -15 68 64 72 69 273 $872,000
3 Taylor Montgomery -13 68 71 72 64 275 $552,000
T4 Byeong Hun An -12 66 68 71 71 276 $360,000
T4 Justin Lower -12 63 71 69 73 276 $360,000
T6 Nick Taylor -11 67 75 67 68 277 $270,000
T6 Rickie Fowler -11 67 72 69 69 277 $270,000
T6 Sahith Theegala -11 67 69 71 70 277 $270,000
T9 Brendon Todd -10 71 71 68 68 278 $218,000
T9 Harris English -10 71 70 71 66 278 $218,000
T9 Davis Thompson -10 68 73 65 72 278 $218,000
T12 Thomas Detry -9 69 70 71 69 279 $140,667
T12 Tom Hoge -9 69 70 70 70 279 $140,667
T12 Joseph Bramlett -9 68 71 70 70 279 $140,667
T12 Brian Stuard -9 68 69 71 71 279 $140,667
T12 Zac Blair -9 70 69 69 71 279 $140,667
T12 Adam Svensson -9 68 71 67 73 279 $140,667
T12 Matt Kuchar -9 68 68 70 73 279 $140,667
T12 Harrison Endycott -9 72 70 65 72 279 $140,667
T12 Paul Haley II -9 73 67 66 73 279 $140,667
T21 Robby Shelton -8 67 70 74 69 280 $87,200
T21 Matt Wallace -8 70 71 72 67 280 $87,200
T21 Zecheng Dou -8 71 67 70 72 280 $87,200
T21 Mark Hubbard -8 70 70 67 73 280 $87,200
T25 Beau Hossler -7 70 72 69 70 281 $55,273
T25 Russell Knox -7 70 71 70 70 281 $55,273
T25 Ben Taylor -7 69 69 72 71 281 $55,273
T25 Jimmy Walker -7 70 71 69 71 281 $55,273
T25 Denny McCarthy -7 71 70 69 71 281 $55,273
T25 Emiliano Grillo -7 67 72 73 69 281 $55,273
T25 Kramer Hickok -7 71 70 68 72 281 $55,273
T25 Mackenzie Hughes -7 70 71 68 72 281 $55,273
T25 Austin Smotherman -7 71 69 67 74 281 $55,273
T25 Cameron Percy -7 74 68 72 67 281 $55,273
T25 Hideki Matsuyama -7 69 72 75 65 281 $55,273
T36 Aaron Baddeley -6 73 69 69 71 282 $36,457
T36 Alex Noren -6 72 68 71 71 282 $36,457
T36 Will Gordon -6 70 69 71 72 282 $36,457
T36 Vincent Norrman -6 70 69 71 72 282 $36,457
T36 Brandon Hagy -6 69 73 68 72 282 $36,457
T36 Seonghyeon Kim -6 66 72 71 73 282 $36,457
T36 Taylor Moore -6 68 68 73 73 282 $36,457
T43 Alex Smalley -5 70 70 71 72 283 $24,760
T43 Scott Harrington -5 67 71 72 73 283 $24,760
T43 Wyndham Clark -5 72 69 69 73 283 $24,760
T43 Stephan Jaeger -5 69 70 73 71 283 $24,760
T43 Brice Garnett -5 67 75 71 70 283 $24,760
T43 Chris Kirk -5 74 68 67 74 283 $24,760
T43 Chris Stroud -5 69 72 72 70 283 $24,760
T43 Andrew Putnam -5 72 70 72 69 283 $24,760
T51 Chris Gotterup -4 73 67 71 73 284 $19,480
T51 Matthias Schwab -4 70 69 72 73 284 $19,480
T51 James Hahn -4 71 68 72 73 284 $19,480
T51 Greyson Sigg -4 67 73 73 71 284 $19,480
T55 Adam Schenk -3 69 72 70 74 285 $18,560
T55 Andrew Landry -3 70 70 72 73 285 $18,560
T55 Nate Lashley -3 72 70 71 72 285 $18,560
T55 Jacob Bridgeman -3 70 72 72 71 285 $18,560
T59 Troy Merritt -2 71 69 71 75 286 $17,840
T59 Brandt Snedeker -2 70 69 72 75 286 $17,840
T59 Kevin Streelman -2 68 71 72 75 286 $17,840
T59 J.J. Spaun -2 66 73 73 74 286 $17,840
T59 Matti Schmid -2 67 71 75 73 286 $17,840
T64 Austin Eckroat -1 69 70 71 77 287 $17,280
T64 Gary Woodland -1 70 71 73 73 287 $17,280
66 Lucas Glover E 74 68 75 71 288 $17,040
T67 Ben Martin 1 69 68 73 79 289 $16,720
T67 Taylor Pendrith 1 71 70 71 77 289 $16,720
T67 Nick Hardy 1 71 70 71 77 289 $16,720
T70 Nick Watney 2 73 69 71 77 290 $16,320
T70 Michael Thompson 2 71 71 74 74 290 $16,320
T72 Doug Ghim 4 71 70 70 81 292 $16,000
T72 C.T. Pan 4 70 71 77 74 292 $16,000

