2022 Tour Championship field: Players, rankings
08/21/2022 at 11:05 pm
The 2022 Tour Championship field is set with the with the conclusion of BMW Championship, which determined the 30 players who qualify for the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The Tour Championship field is headlined by Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy. This is the final event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 30 in points after the Tour Championship moving on to the next leg of the three-event series, the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Four players -- Scott Stallings, Adam Scott, KH Lee and Aaron Wise -- played their way into the top 30 at the Tour Championship.

Players skipping the event are not not replaced in the field.

We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

The field will be playing for a $75 million purse, with 27 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Tour Championship field

RANKING PLAYER POINTS PREV
1 Scottie Scheffler 4205.983 2
2 Patrick Cantlay 4129.35 7
3 Will Zalatoris 3680.099 1
4 Xander Schauffele 2824.538 6
5 Sam Burns 2604.512 4
6 Cameron Smith 2547.568 3
7 Rory McIlroy 2413.875 9
8 Tony Finau 2375.697 5
9 Sepp Straka 2224.303 8
10 Sungjae Im 2200.503 11
11 Jon Rahm 2107.797 14
12 Scott Stallings 2051.78 46
13 Justin Thomas 2024.626 10
14 Cameron Young 1997.161 13
15 Matt Fitzpatrick 1979.508 12
16 Max Homa 1817.691 16
17 Hideki Matsuyama 1765.237 15
18 Jordan Spieth 1750.228 17
19 Joaquin Niemann 1750.108 19
20 Viktor Hovland 1535.389 18
21 Collin Morikawa 1481.006 20
22 Billy Horschel 1471.215 22
23 Tom Hoge 1459.42 21
24 Corey Conners 1454.303 29
25 Brian Harman 1411.711 23
26 K.H. Lee 1406.399 33
27 J.T. Poston 1367.538 24
28 Sahith Theegala 1306.658 27
29 Adam Scott 1299.177 45
30 Aaron Wise 1240.795 31

Top 50 players in 2022 Tour Championship field

RANKING PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Cameron Smith
3 Rory McIlroy
4 Patrick Cantlay
5 Jon Rahm
6 Xander Schauffele
7 Justin Thomas
8 Collin Morikawa
9 Will Zalatoris
10 Viktor Hovland
11 Matt Fitzpatrick
12 Sam Burns
14 Tony Finau
14 Jordan Spieth
15 Billy Horschel
16 Hideki Matsuyama
17 Cameron Young
18 Joaquin Niemann
20 Sungjae Im
22 Max Homa
30 Corey Conners
36 Brian Harman
37 Adam Scott
40 Aaron Wise
43 Sepp Straka
45 K.H. Lee
46 Tom Hoge

