2022 Tour Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Tour Championship field is set with the with the conclusion of BMW Championship, which determined the 30 players who qualify for the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The Tour Championship field is headlined by Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy.

Four players -- Scott Stallings, Adam Scott, KH Lee and Aaron Wise -- played their way into the top 30 at the Tour Championship.

Players skipping the event are not not replaced in the field.

We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

The field will be playing for a $75 million purse, with 27 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Tour Championship field

RANKING PLAYER POINTS PREV 1 Scottie Scheffler 4205.983 2 2 Patrick Cantlay 4129.35 7 3 Will Zalatoris 3680.099 1 4 Xander Schauffele 2824.538 6 5 Sam Burns 2604.512 4 6 Cameron Smith 2547.568 3 7 Rory McIlroy 2413.875 9 8 Tony Finau 2375.697 5 9 Sepp Straka 2224.303 8 10 Sungjae Im 2200.503 11 11 Jon Rahm 2107.797 14 12 Scott Stallings 2051.78 46 13 Justin Thomas 2024.626 10 14 Cameron Young 1997.161 13 15 Matt Fitzpatrick 1979.508 12 16 Max Homa 1817.691 16 17 Hideki Matsuyama 1765.237 15 18 Jordan Spieth 1750.228 17 19 Joaquin Niemann 1750.108 19 20 Viktor Hovland 1535.389 18 21 Collin Morikawa 1481.006 20 22 Billy Horschel 1471.215 22 23 Tom Hoge 1459.42 21 24 Corey Conners 1454.303 29 25 Brian Harman 1411.711 23 26 K.H. Lee 1406.399 33 27 J.T. Poston 1367.538 24 28 Sahith Theegala 1306.658 27 29 Adam Scott 1299.177 45 30 Aaron Wise 1240.795 31

