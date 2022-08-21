2022 Tour Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Tour Championship field is set with the with the conclusion of BMW Championship, which determined the 30 players who qualify for the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
The Tour Championship field is headlined by Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy. This is the final event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 30 in points after the Tour Championship moving on to the next leg of the three-event series, the Tour Championship in Atlanta.
Four players -- Scott Stallings, Adam Scott, KH Lee and Aaron Wise -- played their way into the top 30 at the Tour Championship.
Players skipping the event are not not replaced in the field.
We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.
The field will be playing for a $75 million purse, with 27 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Tour Championship field
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|PREV
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|4205.983
|2
|2
|Patrick Cantlay
|4129.35
|7
|3
|Will Zalatoris
|3680.099
|1
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|2824.538
|6
|5
|Sam Burns
|2604.512
|4
|6
|Cameron Smith
|2547.568
|3
|7
|Rory McIlroy
|2413.875
|9
|8
|Tony Finau
|2375.697
|5
|9
|Sepp Straka
|2224.303
|8
|10
|Sungjae Im
|2200.503
|11
|11
|Jon Rahm
|2107.797
|14
|12
|Scott Stallings
|2051.78
|46
|13
|Justin Thomas
|2024.626
|10
|14
|Cameron Young
|1997.161
|13
|15
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1979.508
|12
|16
|Max Homa
|1817.691
|16
|17
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1765.237
|15
|18
|Jordan Spieth
|1750.228
|17
|19
|Joaquin Niemann
|1750.108
|19
|20
|Viktor Hovland
|1535.389
|18
|21
|Collin Morikawa
|1481.006
|20
|22
|Billy Horschel
|1471.215
|22
|23
|Tom Hoge
|1459.42
|21
|24
|Corey Conners
|1454.303
|29
|25
|Brian Harman
|1411.711
|23
|26
|K.H. Lee
|1406.399
|33
|27
|J.T. Poston
|1367.538
|24
|28
|Sahith Theegala
|1306.658
|27
|29
|Adam Scott
|1299.177
|45
|30
|Aaron Wise
|1240.795
|31
Top 50 players in 2022 Tour Championship field
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Cameron Smith
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Patrick Cantlay
|5
|Jon Rahm
|6
|Xander Schauffele
|7
|Justin Thomas
|8
|Collin Morikawa
|9
|Will Zalatoris
|10
|Viktor Hovland
|11
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|12
|Sam Burns
|14
|Tony Finau
|14
|Jordan Spieth
|15
|Billy Horschel
|16
|Hideki Matsuyama
|17
|Cameron Young
|18
|Joaquin Niemann
|20
|Sungjae Im
|22
|Max Homa
|30
|Corey Conners
|36
|Brian Harman
|37
|Adam Scott
|40
|Aaron Wise
|43
|Sepp Straka
|45
|K.H. Lee
|46
|Tom Hoge