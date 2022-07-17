How much money does the 2022 British Open Championship winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 British Open Championship purse is a lot of money, and the British Open Championship first-place payout is commensurate with winning a major championship event on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 British Open Championship purse is $14 million for the event played at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

How much money does the 2022 British Open Championship winner get?

The British Open Championship pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 British Open Championship winner's share is $2,500,000 as the first-place payout.

Collin Morikawa won $2,070,000 from the $11.5 million purse for his victory in the 2021 British Open Championship. The event was not played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 79th-place professional finisher earning $31,075. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 600 points. The winner receives 100 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The British Open Championship does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $20 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.